“Uniontown 4-H Members Win State”
Weeks of preparation and hard work paid off for several Uniontown 4-H Club members on August 21st in Manhattan, Kansas. The Southwind 4-H Intermediate Meat Evaluation team was named the state winner at the awards ceremony held on the campus of Kansas State University. Although they competed underneath the umbrella of the Southwind 4-H district, all of the team members hailed from the Uniontown 4-H Club!
Water interruptions affecting some residents in Parsons
PARSONS, Kan. – The City of Parsons Public Information Office today announced that parts of the town may have water interruptions. The City said in a press release that multiple breaks in the water system in the area of 13th and Southern are to blame. Officials say crews are working diligently to repair the system. Click here to learn more....
FSCC Minutes of August 19
Minutes of Budget Worksession and Board of Trustees Meeting. PRESENT: John Bartelsmeyer, Dave Elliott, Jim Fewins, Kirk Hart, Bryan Holt, and Robert Nelson. ALSO PRESENT: Alysia Johnston, President, Juley McDaniel, Board Clerk, faculty, staff, and the press. BUDGET WORKSESSION: Julie Eichenberger presented explanation on how the proposed budget was created.
Why is Bourbon County Shrinking?
Since I began writing this column in April of 2021, the most common question I get is, “Why are we shrinking?” Many people are quick the lay the blame on any number of local factors, but in my first column, I cited ten primary reasons from my research over the years, which are listed below:
Rangeline bridge overpass of KCS railroad; Access to businesses remain open from Rangeline
| RELATED >> Rangeline access to all businesses continues through the Rangeline KCS overpass construction JOPLIN, Mo. — It has been a little over a week since south Rangeline was closed at the bridge overpass of the KCS railway and things are looking very different. “Work on Range Line Road bridge is well underway. Originally rebuilt in 1976, with a target...
Bo Co Dems Serve Breakfast at Farmers Market Sept. 24
The Bourbon County Democrats are serving biscuits and gravy at the Farmers Market this Saturday, September 24th from 8 – noon. Please come for a full helping, a half order, or just a biscuit and home made jelly!
Court docs: Employee handed key to Kansas psychiatric patient during escape
A Osawatomie State Hospital worker gave a key to a psychiatric patient, allowing the two to escape together, according to court documents.
Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell
LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
94-year-old man dead after Ottawa County crash
MIAMI, Okla. — A 94-year-old man died Saturday night due to injuries from a car crash in Ottawa County, according to the Oklahoma High Patrol (OHP). OHP said crash took place Saturday afternoon on Country Road South 580 and Country Road East 640, about 1 mile east of Miami.
Explosive Device Found in Southeast Kansas Town
PARSONS, Kan. (KSNF) — A homemade bomb was found in Parsons Thursday afternoon, forcing authorities to block an area. KSNF TV in Joplin, Missouri reports that around 2 pm, Parsons police received a call about a suspicious object. Officers arrived on the scene and found the device tested positive...
5 Drug Busts From Traffic Stops Last Week in Chanute
Last week the Chanute Police Department arrested 4 suspects for alleged possession of methamphetamine and also had 1 arrest for alleged possession of Marijuana. These arrests were all due to traffic stops and the Chanute Police Department’s officers’ ability to determine through successful investigation techniques that something more than a traffic infraction was occurring.
Two Injured in Henry County Rear-end Collision
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 1991 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 22-year-old Zachery R. Williams of Deepwater was on Missouri 7 at SE 170 Road around 8 p.m. when it struck the rear of a southbound 1998 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by 39-year-old Anthony E. Austin of Clinton.
News to Know: Parsons bomb, Ruud sentencing, and Federer retires
Parsons, KS — Authorities in Parsons, Kansas discover an explosive device in the 2700 block of Dirr at around 2 PM on Thursday. When they arrived — they tested the device and the result was positive for explosive material. The Kansas Highway Patrol Hazardous Device Unit disposed of the device.
The Big Three: toddler’s body found, school bus versus SUV, 9/11 memorial and Pittsburg native goes #1 on National charts
BIG STORY #3 – The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush-covered area. Click here to read more about this story.
Miami Okla, Police arrest convicted Child Molester, who was ID’d talking to kids at a Kansas park
MIAMI, Okla. — Thursday September 8, 2022, Miami Police Officers assisted by BIA (Bureau Indian Affairs) and Ottawa County Sheriff’s office arrested a man wanted on a probation revocation warrant. Kirk William Owen has been a topic of KOAM News Now stories lately as the Crawford County Kansas Sheriff’s office released an image of Owen’s car and description of an...
