Step Inside Palazzo Riggi, A Mansion Gone Wild in Saratoga Springs, NY
I know I'm not the only one who scrolls through Zillow drooling over beautiful homes across New York State. Sometimes I find myself daydreaming about the lifestyles of the rich and famous and what it must be like having all that dough. Then my alert goes off that my rent is due and I wake up.
WNYT
Albany Med announces united rebranding for four of its hospitals
Leaders at most of our local hospitals gathered Monday morning to make an announcement about the future of healthcare in the region. The CEOs of Albany Med Health System, Columbia Memorial Health, Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital all spoke. Staffing is the biggest challenge Albany Med’s CEO says they...
WNYT
CDTA begins charging fares on new Montgomery County rides
A reminder for CDTA riders in Montgomery County. You now have to pay to ride the bus. CDTA has been offering free rides on their four new routes. However, they began charging riders the regular fare on Monday, which is $1.50 per ride. The new routes connect Amsterdam to Schenectady...
Best cheap eats in Saratoga Springs, according to Tripadvisor
Do you ever want to go out to eat but don’t want to spend too much money? These are the highest-rated restaurants where you can eat for cheap in Saratoga Springs, according to Tripadvisor.
Albany man accused of pointing handgun at 2 women
An Albany man was arrested Sunday evening for allegedly pointing a loaded handgun at two women inside a Park Avenue apartment.
anash.org
Renovations at “I-87 Northway/Thruway Shul” in Albany
For decades now, Jews traveling the northern corridor between New York City and Montreal have appreciated the well-located “Shteeble” in Albany for davening, directions and kashrus. “Traveling I-87? Make sure to stop at the Shteeble in Albany!” For decades now, Jews traveling the northern corridor between New York...
Greenport man found, missing adult alert canceled
UPDATE: Dounis was reportedly found at 6:47 a.m. Monday. The New York State Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been canceled. GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County is requesting help from the public to locate a missing vulnerable person from the town of Greenport. Dimitrios Dounis, 20 was last seen September 18 around 3:30 a.m. The […]
WNYT
Pioneer Bank Carnival returns to Albany
Pioneer Bank welcomed children and their families back to its annual grand carnival yesterday. The carnival was returning for the first time since the pandemic. It was the perfect Saturday outing – with games, food, and tons of activities for kids. The event raises money each year for pioneer’s...
WRGB
Gun law confusion leads to more historic reenactment cancellations
FORT EDWARD, NY (WRGB) — Historic reenactments across the Capital Region are being canceled as confusion over New York gun laws have many fearing they could end up behind bars. On Friday a reenactment event in Montgomery County was canceled. Now, the Rogers Island Military Camp reenactment event in...
WNYT
Historic Saratoga Springs fountain restored after recent vandalism
The Morrissey Fountain is back in Congress Park in Saratoga Springs. You may recall, police believe three people who were caught on camera downtown, knocked over the fountain and its three tiers back in May. It required extensive repairs, and has been re-installed in the park. This is the third...
WNYT
Central warehouse owner misses deadline for repairs
The back-and-fourth continues over fixing up one of Albany’s most notorious eye sores. The city’s deadline for the owner of the central warehouse to make required repairs has now come and gone. The central warehouse’s owner Evan Blum was required to seal the roof, windows, and doors of...
Free Fall Farmers Festival at SiCM
Schenectady Community Ministries (SiCM) is hosting its third annual Free Farmers Festival at its campus on September 18. This event is free and open to the public.
WNYT
Mohawk River drowning ruled accidental
Investigators saw a drowning on the Mohawk River this past weekend was accidental. Meantime, the name of the victim is now being released. The Schenectady County sheriff says James Addison was in a sculling boat near Schenectady County Community College when it capsized. He was found unresponsive, still inside the...
Woman drowns in Ballston Lake
A woman has drowned in Ballston Lake. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Susan Duglin, 74, of Ballston, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WNYT
Officials ask for assistance in finding Greenport man
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man who went missing from the town of Greenport. Sheriff Donald Krapf says 20 year old Dimitrios Dounis was last seen on September 18 at about 3:30 in the morning. At the time, Dounis was wearing a blue...
Why was Glens Falls’ parking coned off this week?
If you work, live or spend time in and around downtown Glens Falls, you may have noticed it was harder than usual to find parking this week. Parking spots were blocked off by traffic cones daily, from Monday to early Friday. You can park there again as of late Friday, and don't worry - the spots are still free for at least two hours at a time.
Driver shortage forces Ballston Spa CSD to cancel bus routes
Some students in Ballston Spa won't be able to take the bus to or from school on Monday.
wamc.org
Setting sail on the Hudson
The distance from our house to the Hudson River as the crow flies is approximately nine miles. But since we’re not crows the metric’s essentially meaningless. Whatever the distance, the Hudson is a severely underutilized resource in our family. Were the amenity the Atlantic Ocean we’d probably visit several times a week.
wnynewsnow.com
New York SNAP Recipients to Receive Maximum September Benefits
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – All New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP benefits program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. This will bring in roughly $234 million in federal funding into the state’s economy. Those households already near or at the maximum benefit level, which...
WNYT
Pinball showcase in Saratoga returns
This weekend in Saratoga, people enjoyed some old fashioned fun in a pinball competition. People paid one price to play September 17 and 18 at the Wilton Mall, which hosted the ‘Saratoga Silverball Pinball Show’. Organizer Lonnie Linen tells us he collected about 25 pinball machines so that...
