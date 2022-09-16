Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Says Their Daughter Already Recognizes That Her Dad Plays Football

The NFL season is back and quarterback Patrick Mahomes is hoping to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to another Super Bowl after the team was sent home following a loss in the AFC Championship game last season. For the next several months the signal-caller will be taking the field on game day trying to lead his team to a victory.

In addition to his legions of fans in Kansas City and beyond, Patrick’s wife Brittany is often at games cheering him on. And now he’ll have another person cheering for him because according to Brittany, their daughter Sterling has begun to understand that her dad plays football. Here’s more on that and what Patrick said about his little girl growing up.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes watching at a soccer game with their daughter Sterling | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Patrick and Brittany welcomed Sterling Skye on Feb. 20, 2021.

During his weekly guest spot on 610 Sports Radio Kansas City’s The Drive , the athlete shared that Brittany told him Sterling already realizes that daddy’s a football player.

“Brittany says that she recognizes that I’m playing football, but I don’t know if she realizes exactly what’s going on,” Patrick said . “She’s definitely getting older now. She’s a kid now, she’s a toddler, not a baby anymore. It’s cool when you go home, and she recognizes you, and does what you’re asking her to do, and she’s super smart. Definitely cool to see her grow up.”

What Patrick said about the Oakley commercial with his daughter

The Drive hosts also brought up his Oakley commercial, which he stars in with his daughter and sister, and asked what the inspiration was behind having both of them in it.

“Oakley came to me with the idea. If I was going to put Sterling and Mia (sibling) in a commercial, I wanted it to be powerful,” Patrick explained. “I thought they had a great idea and I agreed to put them both in there. We always talk about it, but children are the future of this world.”

The Chiefs quarterback also gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the commercial via his Instagram Story.

“We’re here with Oakley shooting the commercial. It’s awesome, my little sister is here,” he said. “We’re going to have Sterling here later so I get to incorporate everybody. We got a special day. We got Ster-Ster’s first commercial. She’s going to be the real star of the family.”

Patrick and Brittany are expecting their second child

Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes revealed in May that they were expecting their second child. The following month they had reveal party and found out they’re having a boy.

Prior to the start of NFL season, Brittany gushed about having another child before it wraps up.

“Crazy to think that football is starting and before it’s over we will have 2 kiddos,” she tweeted with a teary-eyed and a red heart emoji.

Brittany documents plenty of Sterling’s firsts and milestones via social media as well as her daughter’s adorable outfits on game day. Let’s hope she does the same with baby No. 2.

