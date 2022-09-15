ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Spoilers: Debbie Johnson Spotted With Her Boyfriend Tony in Vancouver

By Julia Odom
 3 days ago

On 90 Day: The Single Life premiere , Debbie Johnson introduced fans to the new man in her life, Tony. After only a few phone calls, the two are smitten. It appears that things are getting serious between Debbie and Tony after fans spotted the 70-year-old in Canada with her new beau.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21O4wb_0hxNK5fq00
Debbie Johnson, ’90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 | discovery+

Debbie starts dating Tony in ‘The Single Life’ Season 3

In the premiere of The Single Life Season 3 , Debbie reveals that she has a new man in her life. She said that her Canadian friend played matchmaker and set up Debbie with her landlord, Tony.

“And pretty soon we were on the phone talking together. We haven’t video chatted, but I know I already really like him,” Debbie said. She revealed that Tony makes her feel like “a teenager” because she’s so giddy with excitement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gg3nR_0hxNK5fq00
Tony, ’90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 | discovery+

Debbie described Tony to her friends, “He’s cute. He has a nice voice. He’s very sweet. And that’s what I want.” She continues, “He’s really easy to talk to. He’s a gentleman. He’s very caring.”

After their video chat went well, Tony told Debbie he was interested in visiting Las Vegas to get to know her better. And based on kissing in bed, Debbie and Tony’s online chemistry carried over to real life.

‘The Single Life’ spoilers: Debbie was spotted in Vancouver with Tony

The 70-year-old mother has been single since her husband and the father of Colt Johnson, Harley Johnson, died. After 13 years of being single, it looks like Debbie has finally found love. A fan spotted Debbie and Tony together in Vancouver, Canada back in January 2022. Check out the image below (via Reddit ):

The caption reveals: “I knew it was Debbie I saw in Vancouver subway!” 90 Day Fiancé fans immediately noticed the man sitting next to Debbie was Tony. His long white beard, which Debbie called his “Santa Claus” beard, gave his identity away.

’90 Day Fiancé’ fans are happy for Debbie

In The Single Life Season 3 premiere , Debbie was distraught because her son, Colt, wrote her off. He told her he was “done” with her and stormed out of the house. It was a heartbreaking moment for Debbie, but luckily she could find comfort in Tony. Since this moment, 90 Day Fiancé fans have been hoping that Debbie and Tony’s relationship would work out.

The Single Life fans are delighted to learn that Debbie and Tony’s relationship is progressing. One fan commented, “Looks like her & Tony are a real thing! Good for her!” Another wrote, “And she’s still with Santa Claus! That’s really good news. I hope she’s happy.”

However, this isn’t the first time fans spotted Debbie in Canada with Tony. Another fan mentioned they saw The Single Life star there in August 2022. Perhaps this means that Debbie has moved? Fans must tune in to the new season to find out what happens next.

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 air Mondays on discovery+

RELATED: ’90 Day Fiancé’ Update: Are Jenny and Sumit Still Together After Being Disowned by His Family?

Comments / 8

