Bronx, NY

Riverdale burger restaurant recognized for community service during the pandemic

By , and News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

A Riverdale burger spot that stepped up during the pandemic to help the community was being recognized for the help it provided.

The namesake of Bronx Community Board 8's most valuable merchant's award, the Betty Campbell Adams, was one of the inspirations for Laura Levine-Pinedo's drive to help years ago.

"I used to see her organizing the things she used to do in the community," Levine-Pinedo recalls. "She was the foundation of this community of Riverdale. I remember admiring her from the age of 17 years old."

At that time, Levine-Pinedo was a waitress. Now she's the general manager of the Bronx Burger House, winners of the Betty Campbell Adams Award.

"The response was overwhelming. We've really become a place in the community where we're a restaurant, yes, but we're a community center. We've done fire victim collections, Mother's Day collections, we had 20 veterans here from the Kingsbridge VA," Levine-Pinedo says.

It's outreach opportunities like that the team from Bronx Burger House says that's motivated them to do more, even after being recognized by their community.

"I was grateful for the award, but we didn't do it for the award, we did it to help the community. We have such a community of people that want to help," Levine-Pinedo says.

"It's just such a great network around here. We build a family that enables us to do everything we want to do and more. We're going to continue doing this and we're not going to stop."

That sentiment is echoed by Levine-Pinedo and the rest of the team at the Bronx Burger House, that they're not stopping anytime soon.

As a matter of fact, if one orders the "Be A Friend" burger off the menu, part of the proceeds will go to put food in the "Friendly Fridge" just down West 242nd Street in Riverdale.

