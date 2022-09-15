Read full article on original website
Teen charged in Mississippi mall shooting
Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. when Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, of Jackson, tried to shoplift from a popcorn store inside the mall.
Woman runs over boyfriend with her vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is being charged with aggravated domestic assault after running over her boyfriend with her car in Jackson. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says Kimberley Handy, 43, engaged in a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, Pierre D’Anjou, at Highway 80 and Valley Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Man dies after shooting on Rebel Woods Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed. The shooting happened at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments on Rebel Woods Drive on Sunday, September 18. Officer Sam Brown said Booker Tarvin, 26, was shot multiple times, and he died at the scene. According to Brown, Tarvin was last seen […]
16-year-old injured in Vicksburg shooting
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot in the leg. Vicksburg Daily News reported a woman showed up at the police department to report that her son had been shot. The injury was not life-threatening, and the teen was taken to a medical facility for treatment. According to police, […]
Witness recounts the chaos that ensued after shots rang out at Northpark Mall Saturday
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents across the metro are still in shock after shots rang out at Northpark Mall Saturday. Ridgeland Police arrested and charged 16-year-old Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson with aggravated assault with a weapon. The teen is behind bars at the Madison County Detention Center, and no bond has been set at this time.
Jackson police investigate latest fatal shooting at apartment complex
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was killed at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments. Officers were called about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the apartment complex on Rebel Woods Drive, where Booker Tarvin had been fatally shot. Police officials said they think Tarvin knew the shooter.
Man lying on Highway 49 struck, killed, MHP says
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — A 72-year-old man was lying on US 49 in Simpson County when he was struck by a car and killed. The crash was reported at about 8 p.m. Sunday, Master Sgt. Eric Henry said in a release. A 2017 Honda Civic was traveling south on...
Man pleads guilty in deadly bar shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — A man pled guilty to second-degree murder after a deadly shooting at a bar in Jackson. Javarius Stewart, 24, was accused in the deadly July 2020 shooting inside M-Bar on Ridgewood Court Drive. Cortez Shelby, 41, was shot and killed, and four other people were wounded.
Suspect shot after allegedly pulling gun on store owner inside Northpark Mall
'I thought they were running around shooting the mall': Father, son shopping for shoes recall moment shots fired at Northpark Mall
RIDGELAND, Miss. — A father and son were at Northpark Mall Saturday the moment shots rang out, capturing their reactions on cell phone video. Travis McMillon's son, Ethan McMillon, 8, was seen in complete shock from the video that was taken on Travis' cell phone. This content is imported...
Hotel OYO owner sentenced 30 days in jail for “shameful” conditions
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For years, the slowly decaying condition of Hotel OYO off I-55 in Jackson has impacted residents in that area. But that’s changing now that Code Enforcement is closing its doors. “Our code enforcement officers went out on site and conducted a thorough investigation,” said Chloe...
Woman accused of killing man she met through social media, authorities say
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WDAM/Gray News) – A woman from Nashville was charged with the murder of a man from Mississippi she met through social media, according to police. Authorities said Sierra Inscoe, 20, and Carson Sistrunk, 24, met online and had planned to meet in person, WLBT reports. Sistrunk...
Two accused of stealing copper wiring in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and a woman were arrested after they were allegedly caught cutting and stealing copper wires in Jackson on Wednesday, September 14. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said a neighbor reported to police that the suspects were cutting the wiring from a telephone pole in the 300 block of Stokes […]
Three teens arrested in connection to Byram home invasion
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Three juveniles were arrested by Byram police for an home invasion that happened on September 8. Police said they responded to Horseshoe Circle in the Lake Ridgelea subdivision for a report about an auto theft. When officers arrived on the scene, police said they learned a female victim was assaulted by […]
Three indicted on murder charges in Warren County
Three people were indicted for murder during the August term of the Warren County Grand Jury. Clarence Lowe has been indicted for the murder of Karl Michael Singleton. On Oct. 19, 2020, at about 5:40 in the afternoon, Singleton was shot on Enchanted Drive in Vicksburg. He died as a result of his injuries a short time later at Merit Health, River Region.
Capitol Police increase ranks, taking felons off streets in the district
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect to see more law enforcement presence downtown and in the surrounding areas as Capitol Police conduct more safety checks. Thursday, three new officers were sworn into the department. It’s a part of the chief’s plan to rapidly build a more visible force. “I...
Rae Sremmurd Holds Water Drive For The Residents Of Jackson, Mississippi
On September 14, Rae Sremmurd linked with Making Wishes Matter to organize a water drive for their fellow Mississippians, who are currently without potable drinking water. The rap superstars donated more than 2 trucks full with over 100 cases of water, 100 water filters to the elderly and called on fans to pitch in too. Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee then personally delivered the bounty to communities in need.
High-speed Pearl police chase ends in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There was a high-speed chase on Interstate 55 South in Jackson Wednesday evening that started in Pearl. According to Pearl police, the chase started while officers were conducting a safety checkpoint on Highway 80 near the Pilot J truck stop. When a car approached the checkpoint, the driver then turned around, seemingly avoiding the checkpoint.
Three teens arrested after chase from Pearl to Jackson
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Three teenagers were arrested after a police chase from Pearl to Jackson on Wednesday, September 14. Pearl Public Information Office Greg Flynn said a car turned around to avoid a checkpoint on Highway 80 near the Flying J. Police believed the car was being suspicious, and a chase began. The chase […]
Investigation continues into stray bullet murder, police say
Law enforcement investigators performed a grid search Thursday as they looked for shell casings and other physical evidence as part of an ongoing homicide investigation in which the victim appears to have been killed by a stray bullet. With the assistance of additional men from the Public Works Department, Brookhaven...
