5th and 6th grade students help pet adoptions through essays

 3 days ago

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ)– The State College Friends School fifth and sixth-grade class received a unique first assignment for the start of school year.

In collaboration with the Centre County PAWS , the class was tasked with writing persuasive essays to get pets adopted.

This idea came from the new head of school Joe Doherty, who had this assignment at a previous school. During that assignment, the shelter received an uptick in its adoption numbers.

The fifth and sixth-grade teacher, Cleo Roseboro, thought this would be a great mixture of community work and persuasive writing. Additionally, this group of students is big on saving animals and adoption.

Gold ribbon statue to be placed at Mansion Park

“This group is so deeply caring about animals and animal rights and safety and protection. So, it seemed like a good way to factor that in,” Roseboro said. “So, he worked with us to build it into a persuasive writing project to start our year.”

The assignment tackled all the fundamentals of persuasive writing, including having a hook, counterpoints, factual information, and convincing an audience. They had to write a paragraph essay in a first-person perspective, which is through the pet.

Students worked in pairs for the dog stories and by themselves for the cat story. They’ve been working on the project for about a week and a half. Fifth Grader Christina Shroyer enjoyed working on her cat, Archie, and dog, Mint Chocolate Chip.

“I worked on a dog named Mint Chocolate Chip. She’s a Siberian Husky,” Shroyer said. “She’s really sweet and shy. For a cat, I did a cat named Archie. Due to an old injury, he has a head tilt which I personally think it’s cute.”

Partners Eddie Swanson and Ruben Snyder took a creative approach when writing for their dog Beau. Beau is described as a mixed-breed dog that is better in an adult-only home.

The pair took inspiration from the animal shelter commercials on tv. They went for the sadder approach hoping it would persuade people to adopt the dog based on his background.

“We wrote like a hook like three reasons and how it would make you feel like those sad dog shelter things where it’s all rainy and stuff and how it would make you feel,” Swanson said.

Snyder added that they want to pull on the people’s heartstrings and make everyone sad.

“Like it was very sad,” Snyder said. “It was like, please adopt this dog so you can save his spirit before it shatters.”

All the kids liked the assignment overall. They think it’s fun and with it, they’re able to support a good cause. In addition, it was creative to write from the animal’s perspective and tell its story.

“It’s really fun knowing that I’m working to help get these animals adopted,” Shroyer said.

Roseboro was tickled by the students’ biographies and believed the shelter would enjoy them. The extensive background in Language Arts showed through the students’ work. Their passion for animals will shine through.

“I think they’re going to appreciate their passion for animals and getting these animals adopted,” Roseboro said. “I hope they appreciate them as much as we all, the different teachers at school, have gotten to read them and appreciate the work they put into it.”

The class will turn in their assignments Friday for the Centre County PAWS to then use on their social media.

