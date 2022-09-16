ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

PennLive.com

Skill games company woos Pa. lawmakers with trips to wild Wyoming rodeo

HARRISBURG — “It’s the sounds, the lights, the competition or the experience of a lifetime. Everyone comes for a different reason but leaves a modern cowboy.”. So goes the motto for Cheyenne Frontier Days, the premier summer festival in Wyoming that bills itself as the world’s largest outdoor rodeo and Western celebration, complete with concerts, carnivals, parades, cook-offs, an air show, and even professional bull-riding contests.
PennLive.com

Election offices challenged by surge of voting record requests

With the Nov. 8 election less than two months away, county election offices across Pennsylvania are moving into crunch time for preparing for Election Day. But many are facing an added challenge this year. Along with checking voting equipment, processing voter registration/mail-in and absentee ballot applications and proofreading ballots, many...
PennLive.com

When Pennsylvanians with old records are given a second chance, everyone wins | Opinion

For the more than 3 million Pennsylvanians with a public record of past arrest or conviction, our punishments often continue long after our sentences are complete. Pennsylvanians with old records face more than 800 legal barriers to reentering society even after our time is served. Restrictions limit where we can live, or what work we can pursue, holding us and contributing to cycles of poverty and inequity.
PennLive.com

1-in-a-million white ‘spirit bear’ spotted in Michigan

A genetically rare black bear with white fur – often called a “spirit bear” – has been living in the wilds of the western Upper Peninsula in Michigan. An approximately 100-pound male bear with blonde colorings appeared this month, September 2022, on a trail camera trained on a bait pile set up in advance of the annual bear hunting season. Wildlife officials said this is the first time in recorded Michigan history such an animal has been confirmed in the state.
PennLive.com

Longtime employee named next CEO of Presbyterian Senior Living

Presbyterian Senior Living, a nonprofit provider of senior and retirement care services has named a longtime employee as it next president and CEO. Dan Davis will fill the position previously held by James Bernardo, who will retire at the end of the year. Davis has been with organization for 21 years and has more than 30 years of aging services leadership experience. Prior to his appointment, Davis served as the organization’s senior vice president and COO. Davis has been a licensed nursing home administrator since 1993. He will begin his new role on Nov.1.
CARROLL TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. parents plead guilty to baby’s drug overdose death

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The parents of a 1-year-old western Pennsylvania boy who authorities said died after he was intentionally “dosed with methadone” have pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. The Tribune-Review reports that Tracy Humphreys and Thomas Snelsire, both 47-year-old Baldwin residents, face prison terms of 16 to...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
