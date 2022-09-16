Read full article on original website
At March for Life anti-abortion advocates call on stricter state laws, even a ban in Pa.
In the first post-Roe v. Wade March for Life rally in the country, thousands of anti-abortion advocates spilled across the steps of the state Capitol on Monday to celebrate the overturning of federal abortion rights in the country and to call for stricter laws and even a ban on abortion at the state level.
Thousands gather in Harrisburg for Pa. ‘March for Life’
One of the largest gatherings of people at the Pennsylvania Capitol in recent years is happening Monday, as thousands converge to celebrate the overturning of Roe v. Wade and to call for policies that impose restrictions on abortion. The second annual Pennsylvania March for Life drew people from all across...
Skill games company woos Pa. lawmakers with trips to wild Wyoming rodeo
HARRISBURG — “It’s the sounds, the lights, the competition or the experience of a lifetime. Everyone comes for a different reason but leaves a modern cowboy.”. So goes the motto for Cheyenne Frontier Days, the premier summer festival in Wyoming that bills itself as the world’s largest outdoor rodeo and Western celebration, complete with concerts, carnivals, parades, cook-offs, an air show, and even professional bull-riding contests.
Pennsylvania city saw biggest tech salary boost in U.S.: report
Silicon Valley, eat your heart out. Out of the whole country, a city in Pennsylvania saw the biggest boost to worker salaries in the tech industry within the past year. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania pizzeria among top 50 best in U.S.: ranking. Axios Philadelphia reports how, between 2021 and 2022, the...
Pa. U.S. Senate candidates’ approaches toward crime, justice are often blurred, complicated
In a Republican aiming to sway voters in Pennsylvania’s all-important U.S. Senate race, the headline flashes across the center of the screen over a grainy video of a man brandishing a gun at a gas station: “5 men recently released from Pa. prisons are charged in 6 homicides.”
Election offices challenged by surge of voting record requests
With the Nov. 8 election less than two months away, county election offices across Pennsylvania are moving into crunch time for preparing for Election Day. But many are facing an added challenge this year. Along with checking voting equipment, processing voter registration/mail-in and absentee ballot applications and proofreading ballots, many...
When Pennsylvanians with old records are given a second chance, everyone wins | Opinion
For the more than 3 million Pennsylvanians with a public record of past arrest or conviction, our punishments often continue long after our sentences are complete. Pennsylvanians with old records face more than 800 legal barriers to reentering society even after our time is served. Restrictions limit where we can live, or what work we can pursue, holding us and contributing to cycles of poverty and inequity.
Gov. Wolf deploying 2 task forces to Puerto Rico to support Fiona response
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Sunday that two members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 (PATF-1) Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) are deploying to Puerto Rico to support response operations there, as Hurricane Fiona makes landfall bringing heavy rain and winds to other parts of the Caribbean. “Parts of Puerto Rico could...
Democrat Josh Shapiro takes his gubernatorial campaign to Mastriano country
CHAMBERSBURG - Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, knows he doesn’t have to carry most central Pennsylvania counties to win this year’s election. But he also knows, from the Democrats’ experience of 2016 when Donald J. Trump won the state, that he can’t totally write-off...
Scott Perry, Shamaine Daniels will participate in upcoming forum
The two candidates running for the U.S. House to represent voters in three Harrisburg region counties will appear on abc27′s “This Week in Pennsylvania” on Sept. 28. Perry, a Republican, is seeking a sixth term representing the 10th U.S. House district, which covers Dauphin and parts of Cumberland and York counties.
1-in-a-million white ‘spirit bear’ spotted in Michigan
A genetically rare black bear with white fur – often called a “spirit bear” – has been living in the wilds of the western Upper Peninsula in Michigan. An approximately 100-pound male bear with blonde colorings appeared this month, September 2022, on a trail camera trained on a bait pile set up in advance of the annual bear hunting season. Wildlife officials said this is the first time in recorded Michigan history such an animal has been confirmed in the state.
Longtime employee named next CEO of Presbyterian Senior Living
Presbyterian Senior Living, a nonprofit provider of senior and retirement care services has named a longtime employee as it next president and CEO. Dan Davis will fill the position previously held by James Bernardo, who will retire at the end of the year. Davis has been with organization for 21 years and has more than 30 years of aging services leadership experience. Prior to his appointment, Davis served as the organization’s senior vice president and COO. Davis has been a licensed nursing home administrator since 1993. He will begin his new role on Nov.1.
Pa. nurses selected for debt relief face a Sept. 24 deadline to remain eligible
A deadline is fast approaching for the nearly 7,000 nurses who were selected to receive up to $7,500 in debt forgiveness through Pennsylvania’s Student Loan Relief for Nurses Program. As of Friday, 3,736 of the chosen nurses had submitted their final verification forms from the outfits servicing their student...
Queen’s funeral; spooky Hersheypark; election info requests: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 84; Low: 66. Partly cloudy. Busy bureaus: Some county elections officials in Pa. are being inundated with right-to-know requests related to the 2020 election. Some counties say they’re seeing so many, it’s interfering with getting ready for the November election. Queen’s funeral: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in...
Pennsylvania museum deems 2022 the ‘Year of Dracula’ | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Pa. waived its basic skills requirement for educators. Will it attract more teachers?
Emma Lambert easily passed the writing portion of the basic skills test required of Pennsylvania teaching candidates. The math section took a few more attempts. As for reading? She failed 12 times before hiring a tutor. At lucky 13, she finally passed the test. The declining pipeline of educators-to-be has...
Pa. parents plead guilty to baby’s drug overdose death
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The parents of a 1-year-old western Pennsylvania boy who authorities said died after he was intentionally “dosed with methadone” have pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. The Tribune-Review reports that Tracy Humphreys and Thomas Snelsire, both 47-year-old Baldwin residents, face prison terms of 16 to...
These are the side effects to expect from omicron-targeted COVID booster shots
The omicron-targeted COVID-19 booster shots have arrived at pharmacies across the country and in New Jersey. You’re probably wondering if there are side effects from these shots and if the side effects differ from those of earlier boosters and COVID-19 vaccinations. Here’s what you need to know. The...
Vaccinations with no appointment available Wednesday at several Rite Aid stores in central Pa.
Three Rite Aid locations in central Pennsylvania will allow people and families to walk in without an appointment and receive various vaccines on Wednesday and also on Oct. 15. Available vaccines will range from COVID-19 shots and boosters to flu vaccine to the array of vaccines needed for children to...
Fiona slams Dominican Republic after ripping through Puerto Rico
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Fiona roared over the Dominican Republic on Monday after knocking out power across all of Puerto Rico, causing damage the governor said was “catastrophic.”. No deaths had been reported, but authorities in the U.S. territory said it was too early to know the full...
