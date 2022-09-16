Read full article on original website
Sealaska Heritage Lecture on Constitutional Convention to be held Tuesday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sealaska Heritage Institute will sponsor a lecture by former Juneau Mayor and Alaska Attorney General Bruce Botelho on Tuesday regarding a Constitutional Convention. On November 8, Alaskans will be asked to answer the question, “Shall there be a Constitutional Convention?”. The proposition, which was initially...
notn 9-19 am
Governor Mike Dunleavy, during a briefing update Sunday, provided updates on flooding damage in several western Alaskan coastal communities. CBJ has partnered with Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities to study a possible transportation corridor to connect Juneau with the north end of Douglas Island. Two entities in Juneau...
Two entities request land at Pederson hill in Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - After housing developed near Pederson hill came in more expensive than anticipated by the city, two new entities are requesting land in order to build affordable housing. Pederson hill is located nearby swampy acres, across the street from Sherwood lane. There was a previous concept to...
Juneau Douglas North Crossing project manager talks current PEL study
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Marie Heidemann, the Juneau Douglas North Crossing's project manager talked to News of the North about the current PEL study. On Saturday, DOT&PF and DOWL project team members held informational tables at Discover Eaglecrest and Safeway. Marie Heidemann explained DOT&PF's study status on a second crossing...
Tlingit & Haida partners with SEARHC for candelight vigil and memorial walk
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Saturday night was the first community addiction awareness candlelight vigil held at Marine Park. Jaclyn Bacani from Tlingit and Haida talked about the vigil. "The vigil tonight was just to honor and give recognition to those from the community if they knew someone they have lost,...
Alaska health officials report Juneau’s 23rd death from COVID-19
Alaska health officials say that a Juneau woman in her 70s has died of COVID-19. It’s not clear when she died. The state reported a total of 25 new deaths among Alaska residents, which occurred from January through August of this year. Over the course of the pandemic, 23...
Annual Discover Eaglecrest day took place Saturday afternoon
A photo of the community enjoying Eaglecrest's Porcupine chairlift. (Photo courtesy of Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Discover Eaglecrest Day invited the public to explore trails and clubs, as well as a chance to buy season passes. Eaglecrest General Manager Dave Scanlan summarized Discover Eaglecrest day's events. "This is...
Paid to not teach: Anchorage School District reports second-highest non-performance hours paid nationwide
Should public school teachers be paid not to teach? School districts and other government bodies often pay employees full wages and benefits for performing union work instead of their official duties. Examples abound from states such as New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. “Release time” pays teachers not to teach and...
2022 Asian Freight, Logistics, and Supply Chain Awards: ANC Best Airport in North America
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Ted Steven Anchorage International Airport is the 2022 "Best Airport in North America" according to the freight and logistics companies operating international businesses in Asia and the Pacific. The award was announced at the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Award ceremony this week. ANC is...
Coast Guard aircrew medevacs cruise ship passenger near Prince of Wales Island
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a cruise ship passenger 30 miles west of Prince of Wales Island Wednesday. Coast Guard watchstanders in Juneau received the initial medevac request from staff personnel aboard the cruise ship Crown Princess at 9:11 p.m., reporting that the passenger was experiencing medical complications.
