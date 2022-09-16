ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Man killed in Salisbury shooting

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man was killed following a shooting in Salisbury early Sunday morning, the Salisbury Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at around 12:52 a.m. on Old Wilkesboro Road. Police said, when officers arrived on the scene, they found 27-year-old Auburn Odell Clement suffering from a gunshot wound.
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

Pick-up truck crashes into building in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating after a pickup truck ran into a building in northeast Charlotte. WCNC Charlotte crews were at the scene along Countryside Drive, not far from West Arrowood Road, where a white pickup truck was stuck in the side wall of an apartment building. No...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Education
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Channel 9 waits for response from Barber Scotia College leaders on student enrollment

CONCORD, N.C. — College students across the Carolinas are now several weeks into their fall semester. Barber Scotia College leaders touted plans for students to be on the Concord campus for the first time since the school lost accreditation in 2004 and closed. Since Channel 9′s Allison Latos reported on the leadership’s ambitious plans in August, the interim president hasn’t returned her calls and emails to check on enrollment.
CONCORD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Charter Schools#Charters#K12#K 8#Movement Charter#Hispanic
finehomesandliving.com

8 Reason You Should Move To North Carolina In 2022

When searching for a new place to live, there are many different things to consider. The cost of living, real estate prices, culture, education, access to nature, and the abundance of amenities and activities are all huge factors in helping you decide where to settle down. One particular state that is continuously attracting newcomers is North Carolina. With its pleasant climate, affordable housing, friendly people, and relaxed lifestyle, the state of North Carolina should be a top consideration if you’re looking for a new place to live. Here are some of the many reasons you should consider moving here.
wccbcharlotte.com

Cabarrus County School Leaders Debate Over Controversial Book In Schools

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A controversial book was at the center of a heated debate Monday among members of the Cabarrus County School Board. The novel, ‘Looking for Alaska’, tells the story of grief, hope, and youth-adult relationships. The book was challenged by several states due to profanity and a sexually explicit scene.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Remains found behind Conover home, police investigating

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Conover Police Department is investigating after remains were found in the shallow grave behind a home in Conover. On Friday, officers received word about a body possibly being buried in the backyard of a home on Fourth Avenue SW in Conover. Conover officers, the Catawba...
CONOVER, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
WCNC

I-77 back open after train strikes powerlines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Interstate 77 is back open after a full closure in south Charlotte Monday. Overnight, a Norfolk Southern train struck a low-hanging powerline, which prompted the road closure and power outages, according to officials. For hours, thousands of residents were without power, according to Duke Energy. By...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Actor's Theatre of Charlotte announces closure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday, Actor's Theatre of Charlotte, one of Charlotte's longest-running theatre companies, announced that it will be permanently shuttering its doors at the end of October. The continuing effects of COVID-19, along with lackluster ticket and subscription sales, are among the reasons given for the theatre's...
CHARLOTTE, NC
townandtourist.com

20 Outstanding Black-owned Restaurants in Charlotte (Vast Cuisine!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. North Carolina has a black population of over two million. The city of Charlotte has one of the highest black populations in the state, at more than 300,000. Hence, it’s one of the best cities to live in or visit as a black person in the US.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy