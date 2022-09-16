Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gaston County employees to hold rally and walk-in at Monday's Board of Education meeting
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County school employees will be making their voices heard at the Gaston County Board of Education meeting on Monday. In a post on social media, NCAE President Pam Miller called for students, parents and concerned citizens to participate in a rally and walk-in at the BOE meeting Monday evening.
Man killed in Salisbury shooting
SALISBURY, N.C. — A man was killed following a shooting in Salisbury early Sunday morning, the Salisbury Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at around 12:52 a.m. on Old Wilkesboro Road. Police said, when officers arrived on the scene, they found 27-year-old Auburn Odell Clement suffering from a gunshot wound.
Gaston County Walk and Roll Together event shares different resources for the Hispanic community
GASTONIA, N.C. — Several Gaston County agencies celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month Saturday with the 'Caminemos y Roll Juntos Gaston / Gaston Walk and Roll Together' event. The free event celebrated different cultures of the Latino community and offered useful information to the Spanish-speaking community. It was sponsored by the...
Pick-up truck crashes into building in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating after a pickup truck ran into a building in northeast Charlotte. WCNC Charlotte crews were at the scene along Countryside Drive, not far from West Arrowood Road, where a white pickup truck was stuck in the side wall of an apartment building. No...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Wake County elementary school was just named one of the best in the nation
It’s one of 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools nationwide. The award goes to schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps.
Channel 9 waits for response from Barber Scotia College leaders on student enrollment
CONCORD, N.C. — College students across the Carolinas are now several weeks into their fall semester. Barber Scotia College leaders touted plans for students to be on the Concord campus for the first time since the school lost accreditation in 2004 and closed. Since Channel 9′s Allison Latos reported on the leadership’s ambitious plans in August, the interim president hasn’t returned her calls and emails to check on enrollment.
Busy weekend in the Queen City; People say it felt like pre-pandemic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People poured into Uptown this weekend as multiple events happened across the Queen City. It brought out a lot of locals and people from out of town into Charlotte. It was bumper to bumper for the weekend. People said they were in town for the Elton...
counton2.com
Students, parents involved in North Carolina middle school bus fight: officials
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Students and parents were involved in a middle school bus fight in Mecklenburg County Tuesday, according to officials. The incident happened on a Piedmont Open IB Middle School bus (bus 402). CMSPD and administrators are actively investigating the incident. In a letter to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
finehomesandliving.com
8 Reason You Should Move To North Carolina In 2022
When searching for a new place to live, there are many different things to consider. The cost of living, real estate prices, culture, education, access to nature, and the abundance of amenities and activities are all huge factors in helping you decide where to settle down. One particular state that is continuously attracting newcomers is North Carolina. With its pleasant climate, affordable housing, friendly people, and relaxed lifestyle, the state of North Carolina should be a top consideration if you’re looking for a new place to live. Here are some of the many reasons you should consider moving here.
Scammers targeting tech-savvy teenagers online in latest scam surge
RALEIGH, N.C. — It's no secret that online scams have been around for a while. But new data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Federal Trade Commission shows that victims are being conned out of more cash than ever before. The new State of Internet Scams 2022 study...
wccbcharlotte.com
Cabarrus County School Leaders Debate Over Controversial Book In Schools
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A controversial book was at the center of a heated debate Monday among members of the Cabarrus County School Board. The novel, ‘Looking for Alaska’, tells the story of grief, hope, and youth-adult relationships. The book was challenged by several states due to profanity and a sexually explicit scene.
Remains found behind Conover home, police investigating
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Conover Police Department is investigating after remains were found in the shallow grave behind a home in Conover. On Friday, officers received word about a body possibly being buried in the backyard of a home on Fourth Avenue SW in Conover. Conover officers, the Catawba...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I-77 back open after train strikes powerlines
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Interstate 77 is back open after a full closure in south Charlotte Monday. Overnight, a Norfolk Southern train struck a low-hanging powerline, which prompted the road closure and power outages, according to officials. For hours, thousands of residents were without power, according to Duke Energy. By...
Fire rips through family-owned Stanly County furniture plant
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple crews spent their Friday afternoon battling a massive fire that broke out at the Morgan Chair factory in Stanfield, and officials say they were facing a largely uphill fight. Tyler Huntly with the West Stanly Fire Department said the call came in around 3:40...
Actor's Theatre of Charlotte announces closure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday, Actor's Theatre of Charlotte, one of Charlotte's longest-running theatre companies, announced that it will be permanently shuttering its doors at the end of October. The continuing effects of COVID-19, along with lackluster ticket and subscription sales, are among the reasons given for the theatre's...
townandtourist.com
20 Outstanding Black-owned Restaurants in Charlotte (Vast Cuisine!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. North Carolina has a black population of over two million. The city of Charlotte has one of the highest black populations in the state, at more than 300,000. Hence, it’s one of the best cities to live in or visit as a black person in the US.
WBTV
Carowinds says no guns at park, cites ‘unruly behavior,’ as reason for early park closure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a brief scare on Saturday night, Carowinds officials have confirmed that there were no guns and no shots fired at the theme park, despite claims that were circulating. Park officials said local law enforcement was on-site to help guests exit the park following the claims.
Review after latest death at Mecklenburg jail shows more missed safety checks
A state review of the most recent death at the Mecklenburg County jail in uptown Charlotte shows officers continue to miss a substantial amount of safety checks. It also provides a view of how the jail is handling shifts while so short-staffed. Russell Fincham, 25, entered the jail on July...
Mayors of Charlotte, Concord visiting the White House Sept. 22 to discuss federal funding impacts
WASHINGTON — Two Charlotte-area mayors will join a group of fellow civic leaders from across North Carolina next week as they visit the White House to discuss how federal funds have helped local governments and initiatives. In a news release Thursday, Winston-Salem mayor Allen Joines said he and 11...
Confusion about potential threat pauses West Cabarrus football game; officials say no threat found
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Confusion about a potential threat at Friday night’s West Cabarrus High School football game momentarily paused the game, according to Cabarrus County Schools. In a statement, the school system said there was a period of confusion caused among spectators in the bleachers which stemmed...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0