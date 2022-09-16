Weather: Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tropical storm watch: Tropical Storm Fiona is making its war east across the Antilles between today and Tuesday, by which time it’ll take a turn for the north, and unfortunately become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast. The forecast does not project its path past Wednesday, when it is to be still nowhere near the Florida Peninsula.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO