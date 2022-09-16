Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond to close more than 50 locations, including 1 locally
SANFORD, Fla. — Bed Bath & Beyond has announced the closure of more than 50 stores – and one of them is in Central Florida. The store in Sanford on Towne Center Boulevard is set to close. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The company is...
villages-news.com
Residents say short-term rentals taking hit on image of The Villages
Villagers are increasingly nervous about the flourishing short-term rental market in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and feel it is damaging its reputation. “Turning The Villages into a major ‘open to the general public airbnb enterprise’ will impact and change the image of The Villages in a very negative way in my opinion,” said Catherine Dannenfeldt of the Village Osecola Hills.
WCJB
Marion County residents are concerned a proposed crematorium maybe built near the neighborhoods
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Marion County held a meeting expressing their concerns about a crematorium possibly being built close to their homes. Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery on HWY 441 has requested a zoning change for a part of their property. They want parts of their land to be changed from residential to business to be able to build an 8,000 sq. ft. crematorium.
palmcoastobserver.com
Team Feed Flagler seeks donations to provide 1,500 Thanksgiving meals for local families
Team Feed Flagler is seeking donations to help bring 1,500 local families a happy Thanksgiving this year. The team is asking supporters to sponsor a family's meal for $50, or donate any amount to support the effort. Team Feed Flagler, which comprises local churches and other organization, provided 1,285 family...
villages-news.com
Residents speak out on ‘crazy’ idea of more apartments on Rolling Acres Road
Residents are speaking out on the “crazy” idea of adding nearly 300 apartments on Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake Commission will learn on Monday night about a plan for a 288-apartment complex to be built across from The Villages Woodshop on Rolling Acres Road.
daytonatimes.com
City is fixing up centers, parks
Work underway on the Dickerson Center and Campbell pool. If, you look around the City of Daytona Beach, you may see a lot of construction going on at city facilities, particularly the recreation centers and parks. Construction has been going on at the John H. Dickerson Community Center at 308...
flaglerlive.com
Not One Bid Filed By Deadline for Green Lion Restaurant Replacement, so City Extends Window
It was not the sort of response Palm Coast government was hoping for. Today was the deadline for interested parties to submit a bid to replace the Green Lion Cafe at the city-owned Palm Harbor Golf Club. The city issued a request for proposals on Aug. 24. It did not receive a single bid. So it is extending the bidding window to September 29 at 2 p.m., based at least on some interest shown by two parties.
ormondbeachobserver.com
New beachfront hotel proposed for Ormond Beach
A 137-room beachfront hotel is being proposed for Ormond Beach on A1A. The proposal also includes 15 single-family homes to be constructed at the former Florida Hospital Oceanside site. A neighborhood meeting to discuss this project was held at the Ormond Beach Regional Library on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The meeting,...
villages-news.com
Why would Lady Lake Commission re-zone a planned commercial site to Residential?
Lady Lake has a comprehensive plan designed to address future growth. That plan identifies where residential and commercial growth should occur in Lady Lake. From what I saw on the zoning for this property, Lady Lake has it zoned Commercial. If it was planned and zoned for commercial development, due to its location, that seems much more appropriate, since everything in the area is commercial including Recreation Plantation, an existing RV rental location.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Breakfast hot spot opens in Ormond Beach
The Keke’s setting is like being in the family kitchen with home cooking from scratch, the smell of fresh brewed coffee wafting through the restaurant, serene music playing in the background and servers attentively dropping off fluffy pancakes with fresh berries, heaping sides of bacon, home fries and sunny side up eggs.
villages-news.com
Bobby Blackmon to headline local blues concert with food trucks, beer and wine
Popular entertainer Bobby Blackmon will headline a local blues concert later this month with food trucks, beer and wine. The event will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Lady Lake Soccer Complex on Rolling Acres Road. Admission is free. In addition to Blackmon, Packrat’s Smokehouse...
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, September 17, 2022
Weather: Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tropical storm watch: Tropical Storm Fiona is making its war east across the Antilles between today and Tuesday, by which time it’ll take a turn for the north, and unfortunately become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast. The forecast does not project its path past Wednesday, when it is to be still nowhere near the Florida Peninsula.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Daytona Beach condo sales are down, while prices soar
Condo prices remained sky high as condo sales across the Daytona Beach area fell. An analysis of Daytona Beach Multiple Listing Service data by Wyse Home Team Realty showed that 146 condo units were sold around the Daytona Beach area in August, with a median sales price of $319,500. It’s more than the number of condos sold in July, but down 19% from sales in August 2021.
WCJB
World Equestrian Center will hold the 2022 Grand National Championship show for Paso Finos
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 50th Golden Anniversary at the 2022 Grand National Championship show for Paso Finos will start on Monday. The event will last from Monday until September 24 at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. At this championship, the best of the Paso Fino horses compete for...
ocala-news.com
Marion County resident wants better, faster internet options
I’ve been living in Summerfield for the past three years. We moved from south Florida because of the traffic and craziness. We love Marion County and our town, but there is one issue that I have: internet options. Where I live, we only have one option for internet and...
Boil water notice issued for parts of Sanford after overnight interruption
SANFORD, Fla. — An overnight service interruption that happened has caused bacteria to appear in Sanford’s water supply. A precautionary boil water notice was issued Saturday, the City of Sanford said. The city said people living south of 25th Street and State Road 46, east of Old Lake...
click orlando
State Road 417 reopened in Seminole County after pickup truck crash blocks lanes
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 417 involving a pickup truck forced the temporary closure of all northbound lanes before mile marker 53 in Seminole County. The crash was reported at 11:44 a.m., according to Florida 511. Traffic cameras appeared to show the pickup truck with a trailer jackknifed, blocking the roadway.
ocala-news.com
Auto repair shop owner accused of illegally purchasing catalytic converters
The 57-year-old owner of a local auto repair shop was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after he was accused of illegally purchasing catalytic converters. On Wednesday, September 14, OPD’s Investigations Services Bureau conducted an undercover special operation to counter the illegal purchases of catalytic converters, according to a social media post from OPD.
Orlando Health to close and redevelop this hospital campus
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Orlando Health plans to close and redevelop South Seminole Hospital in Longwood. The nonprofit health system — with over $8 billion in assets and $4.6...
