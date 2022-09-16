ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
villages-news.com

Residents say short-term rentals taking hit on image of The Villages

Villagers are increasingly nervous about the flourishing short-term rental market in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and feel it is damaging its reputation. “Turning The Villages into a major ‘open to the general public airbnb enterprise’ will impact and change the image of The Villages in a very negative way in my opinion,” said Catherine Dannenfeldt of the Village Osecola Hills.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Marion County residents are concerned a proposed crematorium maybe built near the neighborhoods

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Marion County held a meeting expressing their concerns about a crematorium possibly being built close to their homes. Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery on HWY 441 has requested a zoning change for a part of their property. They want parts of their land to be changed from residential to business to be able to build an 8,000 sq. ft. crematorium.
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Flagler County, FL
Business
County
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Government
City
Palm Coast, FL
Local
Florida Government
daytonatimes.com

City is fixing up centers, parks

Work underway on the Dickerson Center and Campbell pool. If, you look around the City of Daytona Beach, you may see a lot of construction going on at city facilities, particularly the recreation centers and parks. Construction has been going on at the John H. Dickerson Community Center at 308...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

Not One Bid Filed By Deadline for Green Lion Restaurant Replacement, so City Extends Window

It was not the sort of response Palm Coast government was hoping for. Today was the deadline for interested parties to submit a bid to replace the Green Lion Cafe at the city-owned Palm Harbor Golf Club. The city issued a request for proposals on Aug. 24. It did not receive a single bid. So it is extending the bidding window to September 29 at 2 p.m., based at least on some interest shown by two parties.
PALM COAST, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoppping Mall#Parking Spaces#Signage#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Retail Construction#Construction Maintenance#Wholesale Club#Seminole Woods#S R#Cornerstone
ormondbeachobserver.com

New beachfront hotel proposed for Ormond Beach

A 137-room beachfront hotel is being proposed for Ormond Beach on A1A. The proposal also includes 15 single-family homes to be constructed at the former Florida Hospital Oceanside site. A neighborhood meeting to discuss this project was held at the Ormond Beach Regional Library on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The meeting,...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Why would Lady Lake Commission re-zone a planned commercial site to Residential?

Lady Lake has a comprehensive plan designed to address future growth. That plan identifies where residential and commercial growth should occur in Lady Lake. From what I saw on the zoning for this property, Lady Lake has it zoned Commercial. If it was planned and zoned for commercial development, due to its location, that seems much more appropriate, since everything in the area is commercial including Recreation Plantation, an existing RV rental location.
LADY LAKE, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Breakfast hot spot opens in Ormond Beach

The Keke’s setting is like being in the family kitchen with home cooking from scratch, the smell of fresh brewed coffee wafting through the restaurant, serene music playing in the background and servers attentively dropping off fluffy pancakes with fresh berries, heaping sides of bacon, home fries and sunny side up eggs.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, September 17, 2022

Weather: Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tropical storm watch: Tropical Storm Fiona is making its war east across the Antilles between today and Tuesday, by which time it’ll take a turn for the north, and unfortunately become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast. The forecast does not project its path past Wednesday, when it is to be still nowhere near the Florida Peninsula.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Daytona Beach condo sales are down, while prices soar

Condo prices remained sky high as condo sales across the Daytona Beach area fell. An analysis of Daytona Beach Multiple Listing Service data by Wyse Home Team Realty showed that 146 condo units were sold around the Daytona Beach area in August, with a median sales price of $319,500. It’s more than the number of condos sold in July, but down 19% from sales in August 2021.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County resident wants better, faster internet options

I’ve been living in Summerfield for the past three years. We moved from south Florida because of the traffic and craziness. We love Marion County and our town, but there is one issue that I have: internet options. Where I live, we only have one option for internet and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Auto repair shop owner accused of illegally purchasing catalytic converters

The 57-year-old owner of a local auto repair shop was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after he was accused of illegally purchasing catalytic converters. On Wednesday, September 14, OPD’s Investigations Services Bureau conducted an undercover special operation to counter the illegal purchases of catalytic converters, according to a social media post from OPD.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy