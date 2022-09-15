It is unclear whether Russian frontline forces have “sufficient reserves or adequate morale” to withstand another concerted assault in eastern parts of Ukraine, according to defence experts.British defence intelligence analysts believe Moscow has established a defensive line between the Oskil river and the town of Svatove following a successful counteroffensive from the Ukrainians, forcing the Kremlin to concede swathes of territory.The zone is viewed as important partly because it sits along the border of the Luhansk region, part of the Donbas, which Russia has sought to “liberate” as one of its key war aims.Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation...

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO