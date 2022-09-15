Read full article on original website
Millions of households could get energy bill rebates for turning off appliances at peak times
Households with smart meters could be given energy bill rebates for turning off appliances such as dishwashers or tumble dryers at peak times to reduce blackout risks this winter. The plans have been drawn up by National Grid’s electricity system operator, which is responsible for ensuring Britain can keep the...
Energy companies say angry customers phone them on a daily basis to complain about soaring energy bills
Higher energy bills have led some customers to become aggressive, while others start crying on the phone, utilities association VKU told Reuters.
Why your electricity bill is so high — and why your heating bill might be next
Natural gas prices are soaring in the U.S. and around the world — and they're expected to keep climbing through the winter.
Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter
Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
Energy crisis sees solar power generation hit EU record
Europe hit a new record for solar power generation this summer amid heatwaves and an energy crisis driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Figures from Ember, a UK environmental think-tank, show that the European Union generated roughly 12 per cent of its electricity from solar between May and August this year, up from 9 per cent during the same period in 2021.The record 99.4 TWh of electricity generated from solar energy helped save roughly €29 billion in fossil gas imports, according Ember’s research.“As Europe is rocked by the gas crisis, solar energy brings some much-needed relief,” said PaweÅ CzyÅ¼ak, a senior...
Ukraine Finds One of Russia's Best Tanks Abandoned in 'Perfect Condition'
Ukraine's Defense Ministry on Sunday shared pictures on Twitter of the Russian T-90M tank it said it found in the Kharkiv region.
Washington Examiner
Betraying the US and Europe, Viktor Orban again delivers for his Russian master
Once again belying his carefully cultivated status as a conservative friend of America, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threw another wrench into U.S. foreign policy on Tuesday. Unsatisfied with turning Hungary into the Chinese Communist Party's primary European outpost, Orban apparently now intends to cripple Ukrainian and European security amid...
Russia ‘may not have sufficient reserves’ to withstand further Ukraine assault
It is unclear whether Russian frontline forces have “sufficient reserves or adequate morale” to withstand another concerted assault in eastern parts of Ukraine, according to defence experts.British defence intelligence analysts believe Moscow has established a defensive line between the Oskil river and the town of Svatove following a successful counteroffensive from the Ukrainians, forcing the Kremlin to concede swathes of territory.The zone is viewed as important partly because it sits along the border of the Luhansk region, part of the Donbas, which Russia has sought to “liberate” as one of its key war aims.Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation...
Putin’s Allies Are Now Slamming the War Right to His Face
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi bluntly told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he thinks Putin’s decision to wage war in Ukraine is a grave error. Modi, who was speaking with Putin in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, said now is not the time for war, and lambasted him for continuing to conduct attacks against Ukrainians nearly seven months into the war, according to Reuters.
Russia's recent battle losses in Ukraine have enraged Russians back home
Russia’s recent battle losses in Ukraine have enraged Russians back home – including pro-war activists. CNN’s Matthew Chance reports on the risk they take by speaking out.
Russian troops ‘being killed 10 to one’ by Ukraine heroes as Vlad’s men dump rusting Soviet tanks in chaotic retreat
RUSSIAN troops are being killed 10 to one by Ukraine heroes as Vlad's men dump rusting Soviet tanks in a chaotic retreat, defence officials claim. Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council says Kremlin losses are significantly higher than Ukraine's. He told Channel 24: "For one of...
Russia abandoned ‘high-value equipment’ during retreat from Kharkiv area
Russian soldiers who retreated from the northeastern part of Ukraine earlier this month left behind "high-value equipment," the United Kingdom's Defense Ministry said in its latest update. Over the last two weeks or so, Ukraine launched two counteroffensives, one in the south and one in the northeast, and the latter...
Russia Emptying Crucial Air Defense Base to Resupply War: Report
Moscow is taking weapons from a key base near St. Petersburg, according to a Sunday report from a Finnish news agency.
A bridge to nowhere: Natural gas will not lead Canada to a sustainable energy future
The Canadian government has used Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the removal of Russian natural gas exports to justify increasing natural gas production in Canada. Much of the necessary infrastructure for producing and transporting this liquefied natural gas (LNG) would, however, take years to develop, locking Canada into an emissions pathway that is incompatible with the 1.5 C climate target. How policy-makers talk about energy production hints at governments’ plans for our transition from carbon-based energy sources like oil, coal and natural gas to renewables like wind, solar and geothermal. Stakeholders on both sides of the energy transition — fossil...
Ukraine news: Russians ‘digging in after retreat’, says Luhansk governor
Russian forces in eastern Ukraine are fortifying defences, making it hard for Kyiv’s troops to repeat the rapid success of their recent lightning counter offensive, a senior regional Ukrainian official warned on Thursday.Serhiy Gaidai, governor of Ukraine‘s eastern Luhansk region, warned that it would be a tough fight to wrest control of his region back from Russia, which recognises it as an independent state controlled by separatists. Kyiv says it recaptured more than 8,000 sq km (3000 sq miles), nearly equivalent to the size of the island of Cyprus. The speed of the advance has lifted Ukrainian morale, pleased...
Ukraine Artillery Attacks 5 Russian Strongholds, Damaging Ammo Warehouses
Ukrainian troops also targeted nearly a dozen areas concentrated with Russian troops and destroyed various Russian military equipment.
Report: US Intel Officials Believe Russia Secretly Backed Albanian Candidate
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in 2018, Mother Jones reported that payments made by a shell company to an American lobbyist for an Albanian political party might have originated in Russia. Over the next four-and-a-half years, we didn’t learn much more. But in a newly declassified assessment publicized on Tuesday, US intelligence weighed in. An administration official suggested the intelligence community believes the payments we reported on were part of a vast international effort in which the Kremlin dispensed at least $300 million to politicians and parties in two dozen countries.
'You sold Ukraine': Izyum contends with occupation's fallout
The troubles in the Ukrainian city of Izyum did not leave with retreating Russian troops, in fact some residents have now accused each other of cosying up to the occupiers. Others like Ficher complained they had been left to fend for themselves -- but were in turn accused of cosying up to the occupier.
Putin is banking on his friends in the Balkans to help sustain his bloody war in Ukraine
I work at the investigative journalism website Bellingcat, where I lead our project using open-source research methods to monitor the far right across central and eastern Europe. In the Balkans, we’re seeing how Serbia’s far-right fringes are bolstering Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine. These groups aren’t just helping fan the flames in support of Russia’s war; they’re also receiving Russian help to push their own dangerous agenda in an already fractious part of Europe.
Putin's Great Black Sea Fleet Is 'Total Waste': Retired U.S. General
The Russian fleet is "terrified to go anywhere near the Ukrainian coastline" and has been hiding behind Crimea, Ben Hodges said.
