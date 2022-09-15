ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter

Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matteo Salvini
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Silvio Berlusconi
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Giorgia Meloni
The Independent

Energy crisis sees solar power generation hit EU record

Europe hit a new record for solar power generation this summer amid heatwaves and an energy crisis driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Figures from Ember, a UK environmental think-tank, show that the European Union generated roughly 12 per cent of its electricity from solar between May and August this year, up from 9 per cent during the same period in 2021.The record 99.4 TWh of electricity generated from solar energy helped save roughly €29 billion in fossil gas imports, according Ember’s research.“As Europe is rocked by the gas crisis, solar energy brings some much-needed relief,” said PaweÅ CzyÅ¼ak, a senior...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Betraying the US and Europe, Viktor Orban again delivers for his Russian master

Once again belying his carefully cultivated status as a conservative friend of America, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threw another wrench into U.S. foreign policy on Tuesday. Unsatisfied with turning Hungary into the Chinese Communist Party's primary European outpost, Orban apparently now intends to cripple Ukrainian and European security amid...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Russia ‘may not have sufficient reserves’ to withstand further Ukraine assault

It is unclear whether Russian frontline forces have “sufficient reserves or adequate morale” to withstand another concerted assault in eastern parts of Ukraine, according to defence experts.British defence intelligence analysts believe Moscow has established a defensive line between the Oskil river and the town of Svatove following a successful counteroffensive from the Ukrainians, forcing the Kremlin to concede swathes of territory.The zone is viewed as important partly because it sits along the border of the Luhansk region, part of the Donbas, which Russia has sought to “liberate” as one of its key war aims.Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Natural Gas#Gazprom#Energy Crisis#Business Industry#Linus Business#Trieste#Russian
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Allies Are Now Slamming the War Right to His Face

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi bluntly told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he thinks Putin’s decision to wage war in Ukraine is a grave error. Modi, who was speaking with Putin in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, said now is not the time for war, and lambasted him for continuing to conduct attacks against Ukrainians nearly seven months into the war, according to Reuters.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Qatar
Country
Netherlands
TheConversationCanada

A bridge to nowhere: Natural gas will not lead Canada to a sustainable energy future

The Canadian government has used Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the removal of Russian natural gas exports to justify increasing natural gas production in Canada. Much of the necessary infrastructure for producing and transporting this liquefied natural gas (LNG) would, however, take years to develop, locking Canada into an emissions pathway that is incompatible with the 1.5 C climate target. How policy-makers talk about energy production hints at governments’ plans for our transition from carbon-based energy sources like oil, coal and natural gas to renewables like wind, solar and geothermal. Stakeholders on both sides of the energy transition — fossil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ukraine news: Russians ‘digging in after retreat’, says Luhansk governor

Russian forces in eastern Ukraine are fortifying defences, making it hard for Kyiv’s troops to repeat the rapid success of their recent lightning counter offensive, a senior regional Ukrainian official warned on Thursday.Serhiy Gaidai, governor of Ukraine‘s eastern Luhansk region, warned that it would be a tough fight to wrest control of his region back from Russia, which recognises it as an independent state controlled by separatists. Kyiv says it recaptured more than 8,000 sq km (3000 sq miles), nearly equivalent to the size of the island of Cyprus. The speed of the advance has lifted Ukrainian morale, pleased...
POLITICS
Mother Jones

Report: US Intel Officials Believe Russia Secretly Backed Albanian Candidate

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in 2018, Mother Jones reported that payments made by a shell company to an American lobbyist for an Albanian political party might have originated in Russia. Over the next four-and-a-half years, we didn’t learn much more. But in a newly declassified assessment publicized on Tuesday, US intelligence weighed in. An administration official suggested the intelligence community believes the payments we reported on were part of a vast international effort in which the Kremlin dispensed at least $300 million to politicians and parties in two dozen countries.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

'You sold Ukraine': Izyum contends with occupation's fallout

The troubles in the Ukrainian city of Izyum did not leave with retreating Russian troops, in fact some residents have now accused each other of cosying up to the occupiers. Others like Ficher complained they had been left to fend for themselves -- but were in turn accused of cosying up to the occupier.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Putin is banking on his friends in the Balkans to help sustain his bloody war in Ukraine

I work at the investigative journalism website Bellingcat, where I lead our project using open-source research methods to monitor the far right across central and eastern Europe. In the Balkans, we’re seeing how Serbia’s far-right fringes are bolstering Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine. These groups aren’t just helping fan the flames in support of Russia’s war; they’re also receiving Russian help to push their own dangerous agenda in an already fractious part of Europe.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy