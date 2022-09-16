ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ciara
3d ago

Rachel acted more like a 10 yr old than the grown woman she is!! A lot of depression and anxiety came out with Rachel and Gabby!! There appeared to be more tears and fear than laughter on the show!! Classic depression signs !

Spoiler Alert: This article contains major potential spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. After difficult rose ceremony rejections, Logan Palmer's last-minute switch to be one of Gabby Windey's guys, and a few canceled dates, Rachel Recchia's journey to find love as one of the co-leads on The Bachelorette Season 19 finally seemed to be looking up.
Gabby and co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia each ended Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette with only one man who might propose in next week's finale Warning: This post contains spoilers from Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette. Night one of the Bachelorette finale kicked off with host Jesse Palmer bringing Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey out to the studio. Then Jesse threw it back to Mexico to show how Rachel and Zach's conversation before the rose ceremony ended. "I'm sure you feel that the Fantasy Suite felt a little off with us," Zach, 25, said to Rachel....
If you’re a keen Bachelorette fan you’ll remember Ben Smith from season 16 of the infamous show. Ben was part of Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season. Although he didn’t win Adams’ heart, the personal trainer captured the hearts of viewers and his leading lady with an honest and raw vulnerability that isn’t often shared on The Bachelorette, and he even came back to fight for Tayshia after being sent home.
Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
There are still more than 20 contestants left waiting to see whether or not they’ve made it to the season 17 finale of America’s Got Talent. Nevertheless, the show’s final episode is still rapidly approaching. This year’s installment of America’s Got Talent has introduced us to a multitude of immensely talented singers. Shining stars include country music acts Drake Milligan and Chapel Hart. Meanwhile, though, other stars, including 17-year-old singer Mia Morris, have also made a name for themselves. Now, ahead of the AGT season finale, Morris revealed why she’s vowed to only perform original songs.
Jason Alabaster opened up to Gabby Windey about not being ready to propose on the Sept. 6 episode of The Bachelorette. Jason came to the realization after his hometown date last week. This week, he and Gabby had a blast on their low-key fantasy suite date, and she even admitted that she was falling in love with him. However, over dinner, Jason knew he had to be “transparent and honest” and let Gabby know how he was truly feeling.
Looks can be deceiving and Monday on The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will read more into a scene she witnesses in Chancellor Park than she should. Last week Sally and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were trying to make each other jealous whereas Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is concerned. Each woman knows the other still has feelings for the bad boy and desires to make each other jealous.

