Read full article on original website
ciara
3d ago
Rachel acted more like a 10 yr old than the grown woman she is!! A lot of depression and anxiety came out with Rachel and Gabby!! There appeared to be more tears and fear than laughter on the show!! Classic depression signs !
Reply(1)
3
Related
Are Rachel and [SPOILER] Still Together After 'The Bachelorette'?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains major potential spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. After difficult rose ceremony rejections, Logan Palmer's last-minute switch to be one of Gabby Windey's guys, and a few canceled dates, Rachel Recchia's journey to find love as one of the co-leads on The Bachelorette Season 19 finally seemed to be looking up.
‘The Bachelorette’: 1 of Gabby’s Men Thinks She’s ‘Cheating’ in the Fantasy Suites
'The Bachelorette' Season 19 Fantasy Suites are here, and Gabby Windey might run into trouble with one of her men. Here's what potentially goes down.
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Calls Her Situation with Remaining Suitor Erich a 'Big Fat Dumpster Fire'
Gabby and co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia each ended Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette with only one man who might propose in next week's finale Warning: This post contains spoilers from Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette. Night one of the Bachelorette finale kicked off with host Jesse Palmer bringing Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey out to the studio. Then Jesse threw it back to Mexico to show how Rachel and Zach's conversation before the rose ceremony ended. "I'm sure you feel that the Fantasy Suite felt a little off with us," Zach, 25, said to Rachel....
Bachelorette fans demand host Jesse Palmer ‘hold Erich Schwer accountable’ on live TV after he admits to racist photo
THE Bachelorette fans are demanding host Jesse Palmer "hold Erich Schwer accountable" on live TV after he admitted to a racist photo. Bachelorette fans recently discovered an old photo of finalist Erich wearing an Afro wig, a brightly colored shirt, and dark makeup on his skin. The controversial photo appeared...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five Clues Erich Leaves 'The Bachelorette' as Gabby's Engagement Hopes Slip
"The Bachelorette" finale is rapidly approaching, but Gabby Windey fans think Erich Schwer's time is up after awkward scenes on the ABC series.
These Hallmark Channel Stars Are Couples in Real Life
Some Hallmark Channel stars have found love off-screen, including Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo.
Mark Ballas Fans Cry ‘Never Thought This Day Would Come’ Ahead of ‘DWTS’ Return
'Dancing with the Stars' fans claimed they never believed Mark Ballas would return to the ballroom after leaving in 2017.
realitytitbit.com
From Bachelorette to potential next Bachelor – get to know Ben Smith
If you’re a keen Bachelorette fan you’ll remember Ben Smith from season 16 of the infamous show. Ben was part of Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season. Although he didn’t win Adams’ heart, the personal trainer captured the hearts of viewers and his leading lady with an honest and raw vulnerability that isn’t often shared on The Bachelorette, and he even came back to fight for Tayshia after being sent home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip
Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Says She’ll Never Do a Cover After Criticism From Judges
There are still more than 20 contestants left waiting to see whether or not they’ve made it to the season 17 finale of America’s Got Talent. Nevertheless, the show’s final episode is still rapidly approaching. This year’s installment of America’s Got Talent has introduced us to a multitude of immensely talented singers. Shining stars include country music acts Drake Milligan and Chapel Hart. Meanwhile, though, other stars, including 17-year-old singer Mia Morris, have also made a name for themselves. Now, ahead of the AGT season finale, Morris revealed why she’s vowed to only perform original songs.
‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby & [SPOILER] Split As She Accuses Him Of Leading Her On
Jason Alabaster opened up to Gabby Windey about not being ready to propose on the Sept. 6 episode of The Bachelorette. Jason came to the realization after his hometown date last week. This week, he and Gabby had a blast on their low-key fantasy suite date, and she even admitted that she was falling in love with him. However, over dinner, Jason knew he had to be “transparent and honest” and let Gabby know how he was truly feeling.
It’s Over! ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Says ‘Being Single Sucks’ Following Split from Phillip Redmond
Single lady! 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton revealed that she split from boyfriend Phillip Redmond. Tammy, 36, took to TikTok to reflect on the split on Saturday, August 20. When one fan asked, “what happened to the SSBBW king,” the reality star replied, “I’m not gonna be rude.”
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally is stunned when she witnesses a close moment beween Adam and Chelsea
Looks can be deceiving and Monday on The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will read more into a scene she witnesses in Chancellor Park than she should. Last week Sally and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were trying to make each other jealous whereas Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is concerned. Each woman knows the other still has feelings for the bad boy and desires to make each other jealous.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: 4 Actors Who Could Be Leaving the Show
Following Rena Sofer's exit, speculation is beginning on what other 'The Bold and the Beautiful' actors could also be leaving.
Why Many ‘90 Day Fiancé Fans Are Boycotting ’Abusive’ and ‘Toxic’ ‘Happily Ever After?’ Season 7
Here's why so many '90 Day Fiancé' fans have refused to watch the 'Happily Ever After?' Season 7 premiere and have decided to boycott this season.
‘General Hospital’: Will Brando Die? 3 Reasons Why He Won’t Survive
'General Hospital' character Brando Corbin's life hangs in the balance after he's attacked by Port Charles' hook killer.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Salaries: How Much Do Contestants and Pros Make?
Working hard for the money! Since Dancing With the Stars debuted in 2005, it has been a huge hit for ABC and has undergone plenty of changes — including the salary amounts that the cast earns. When the show launched, Tom Bergeron and Lisa Canning cohosted the first season. Samantha Harris replaced Canning for seasons […]
‘The Bachelorette’: Tino Franco’s Dad Told Him Not to Sleep With the Lead During Filming
Rachel Recchia was grilled by Tino Franco's dad during hometowns on 'The Bachelorette' Season 19. Here's what he posted online about the show.
Jeopardy Fans Brought Out The Pitchforks After Ken Jennings Allows Contestant To Correct Himself
Ken Jennings caused some uproar in the Jeopardy! fandom after some arguably inconsistent enforcement of the rules.
Comments / 3