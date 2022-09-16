Kaley Cuoco has fans seeing double once again on set for the movie “Role Play.” The actress posted a behind-the-scenes photo of her standing beside her stunt double Monette Moio, both parties wearing identical outfits down to their shoes. “The Flight Attendant” star and her on-set “twin” wore fitted black leather pants with a shiny finish, which the star paired with a risky plunging black leather bra top held up with thin spaghetti straps. The Yes, Norman Productions founder wore her long blond locks down and in a drastic side part along with Moio. The grungy ensemble was paired perfectly with chunky...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 24 DAYS AGO