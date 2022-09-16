Read full article on original website
Vogue
Katie Holmes’s Life In 14 Trend-Setting Outfits
From her early days in Dawson’s Creek to that internet-breaking “bradigan” moment, Katie Holmes’s life in style is one with many chapters. Historically, she might not have been the most agenda-setting dresser – less It-girl, more girl next door – yet the last three years have seen the actor burst back onto the fashion scene with a roll call of noteworthy outfits.
womansday.com
Jennifer Lopez Is a Total Showstopper in Her Jaw-Dropping See-Through Lilac Dress
Jennifer Lopez is dressing like true Hollywood royalty. This past weekend, the multi-hyphenate was spotted making a fashion statement on the streets of New York City, where she was accompanied by her 14-year-old daughter, Emme Muñiz, and husband Ben Affleck's 13-year-old daughter, Seraphina Affleck. For the family outing, the...
TODAY.com
From sweats to leggings, Rihanna's new loungewear line is filled with fall staples
Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. While it may have seemed like Rihanna was laying low after reportedly giving birth to her first child in May, it's clear that she's been keeping busy with much more than new mom duties.
Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Stars in Calvin Klein Jeans Campaign 30 Years After Her Mom's Iconic Ads
Lila Moss is slipping into her Calvins era. Kate Moss' 19-year-old daughter stars in Calvin Klein's Fall 2022 campaign, 30 years after Kate first modeled for the brand in 1992, making her a household name. The campaign, which launched Wednesday, celebrates the brand's latest underwear and loungewear pieces. Photographed and...
Emily Ratajkowski Gives Corset Top A Vintage Twist with ’90s Skirt and Cowboy Boots
Emily Ratajkowski revamped the corset top while out in New York City this week. While strolling in the Big Apple, the “My Body” author was seen in a cream satin midi skirt — a hallmark of ’90s fashion, which has gained resurgence this year. Giving the side-tied piece a romantically sleek element was a Miaou corset top, featuring cream-toned nylon with structured boning and a curved square neckline. The $265 Venus style was given a sharp finish with a lace-up back, as well as muted “Heavenly Bodies” print with a black gothic letter “M” in its background. Ratajkowski’s look was complete...
Refinery29
Savage X Fenty Debuts Loungewear Collection — With Help From Gossip Girl’s Jordan Alexander
Last week, Savage X Fenty launched its newest loungewear collection, Xssentials, and the line is everything you’ll need this fall. From soft fabrics to bold vibrant color options, the intimates brand not only wants us to feel sexy but comfortable and cozy within. RUN, don’t walk to get your hands on this collection.
Kaley Cuoco Is Double the Trouble in a Leather on Leather Outfit and Rugged Combat Boots Behind The Scenes For ‘Role Play’ Movie
Kaley Cuoco has fans seeing double once again on set for the movie “Role Play.” The actress posted a behind-the-scenes photo of her standing beside her stunt double Monette Moio, both parties wearing identical outfits down to their shoes. “The Flight Attendant” star and her on-set “twin” wore fitted black leather pants with a shiny finish, which the star paired with a risky plunging black leather bra top held up with thin spaghetti straps. The Yes, Norman Productions founder wore her long blond locks down and in a drastic side part along with Moio. The grungy ensemble was paired perfectly with chunky...
ETOnline.com
Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel Are Dating, 'They've Connected Over Fashion,' Source Says
Kanye "Ye" West is spending time with another famous model. A source tells ET that the 45-year-old rapper is dating 33-year-old Candice Swanepoel. "Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new," the source says. "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
Shopping ASAP! The 5 Best Boots for Fall 2022
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Pull yourself up by your bootstraps! It’s time to give your summer sandals the boot and start shopping for fall footwear. Just like it wouldn’t be spooky season without jack-‘o-lanterns, […]
Celebs Are Pairing The Tiniest Tops With The Baggiest Jeans—Gigi Hadid’s NYC Look Takes The Cake!
Gigi Hadid is the latest stylish A-lister to prove that the 90s-inspired warm-weather uniform of the summer is a crop top and baggy jean pairing. The supermodel, 27, was spotted and photographed by paparazzi on the streets of New York City last week, and we can’t get over how she effortlessly styled a teeny-tiny periwinkle camisole, low-waisted denim, and a vibrant Y2K-esque necklace.
Katie Holmes is Chicly Goth in Black Hooded Dress & Chained Sandals for Tom Ford’s NYFW Show
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes gave her penchant for grunge style a chic spin at Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 fashion show. The “Dawson’s Creek” star arrived for the occasion at the end of New York Fashion Week, sitting in the front row alongside Nicole Richie, Lila Moss and Ciara.
The sheer dress continued to be a popular red carpet trend in 2022. Here are the best celebrity looks so far.
Doja Cat looked dreamy in a Versace dress at the 2022 Grammys, while Florence Pugh's gown at a Valentino couture show had an entirely sheer bodice.
AOL Corp
9 timeless handbags to grab during Nordstrom’s Summer Sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. With a new season on the horizon, now...
Heidi Klum Blossoms in Floral Dolce & Gabbana Look and Ankle Strap Sandals for ‘America’s Got Talent’
Heidi Klum made an entrance on the red carpet for last night’s live episode of America’s Got Talent at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel in Pasadena, Calif. She is a panelist alongside Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandell with host Terry Crews. Klum arrived at the carpet wearing a Dolce & Gabbana ensemble which featured a one-shoulder flowing sheer top with an asymmetrical neckline silhouette and pink and red-hued floral patterns. Her outfit was paired with glossy latex black pants and ankle strap sandals of the same colorway by the luxury fashion house. Klum’s accessories entailed dazzling drop earrings and a...
Lori Harvey Wears A Hooded Maxi Dress With Strappy Sandal Heels on the Red Carpet For Netflix’s ‘Me Time’ Premiere
Lori Harvey attended the highly anticipated premiere for Netflix’s “Me Time” on Aug. 23, at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. She wore a lengthy gown in a neutral shade with hidden heels. The model’s dress was sleeveless and fitted with a hood, which Harvey took down for pictures. Along with the hood, the dress featured crisscrossed drawstrings, the top half of the gown resembling a hoodie, while the bottom half emulated an asymmetrical slip skirt adorned with a strip of rough grey and red fabric. For accessories, Harvey wore statement gold hoops and chunky wrist cuffs. The styling is grungy, pulling...
Bach Mai RTW Spring 2023
“This is it, these are my girls,” Bach Mai said during his spring collection presentation, motioning to a vignette of models clad in bright blue dressings. Spring marks the designer’s first shown on models — diversity in casting to display glamour for all was noted of high importance.
Madonna Shows Off New Copper Hair In Lacy Top & All-Black Outfit at Tom Ford’s NYFW Show with Daughter Lourdes Leon
Madonna sat front row with her daughter Lourdes Leon at the Tom Ford Spring 2023 show yesterday held at the Skylight in New York, the glamorous display closing out fashion week with a bang. Sat amongst a starry cast of characters, the “Like A Virgin” songstress and Leon dressed in all black looks down to their shoes.
Julia Fox Flaunts Her Love for Leather in Studded Top and Snake-Printed Boots at Hennessy Party
Julia Fox is ensuring everyone knows her love for leather, giving the texture a Western twist for a Hennessy cocktail party this weekend. On Saturday, the “Uncut Gems” actress stopped by the V.S.O.P event during the wrestling match between Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin II. For the “Canelo vs. GGG” event, Fox wore a brown zip-up leather top with a deep neckline and cropped silhouette. Adding a grungy finish to the piece were dark rounded stud accents, as well as sharp pointed bottom cutouts that created a corset-like effect. Fox finished her outfit with black belted leather pants and a dark brown...
