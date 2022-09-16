ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

‘Pennywise: The Story of IT’ Documentary Lands UK Distribution Deal

Iconic killer clown and personification of evil Pennywise is the reason for so many childhood fears. From stray balloons floating in the streets to blood in the bathroom sink, you can thank the iconic 1990 miniseries IT for your fear of big honking clown shoes. Based on Stephen King's 1986 novel, the miniseries has haunted viewers for over thirty years now. And a new documentary, Pennywise: The Story of IT, will soon take us on a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the series, and Deadline reports that UK distribution rights for the film will be picked up by Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

Film Director Jean-Luc Godard & ‘The A-Team’ Actor Jack Ging Die

Pioneering French movie director Jean-Luc Godard and prolific television and film actor Jack Ging have died. Godard passed away at age 91. The French newspaper Liberation first reported the news of his death. Born on December 3, 1930, in Paris, France, Godard became a leading figure of the French New Wave movement, directing classic films such as Breathless (À bout de souffle), Le Petit Soldat, Vivre sa vie, Bande à part, Pierrot le Fou, Alphaville, and First Name: Carmen. His radical and politically motivated work is regarded as some of the most influential cinema in history.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Celebrate Godard’s Best Films on Criterion

Jean Luc-Godard, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, was widely known as the King of the French New Wave. Since coming onto the scene in the 1960s, his seminal films such as “Breathless,” “Masculin, Feminin” and “Pierrot Le Fou,” introduced avante-garde techniques that have been since been replicated by innumerable filmmakers in the following decades. In addition to a scathing intellectualism and stubborn stance against “the establishment” (ironically, including Hollywood itself), the Franco-Swiss director was best known for changing the rules of cinema — his use of long-takes, jump-cuts and actor asides are just a few of the innovative...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lyndon B. Johnson
Deadline

Super Takes U.S. Rights To Alice Diop’s Venice Prize Winner ‘Saint Omer’

Neon’s boutique label Super has secured U.S. rights to Alice Diop’s acclaimed drama Saint Omer, following its world premiere earlier this month at the Venice Film Festival, where the film won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize, as well as the Luigi De Laurentiis Lion of the Future Award for Best Debut Feature. Inspired by a true story, Saint Omer is billed as a contemporary version of the Medea myth. The film follows the novelist Rama (Kayije Kagame) as she attends the trial of Laurence Coly (Guslagie Malanga), a young woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter by abandoning her to the rising...
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Netflix’s ‘Athena’ Has One of the Best Opening Sequences in Movie History

As with his first two films Our Day Will Come and The World Is Yours, Romain Gavras’ Athena is a work whose style trumps its substance—but oh what magnificently fearsome style it is! A French drama of blistering intensity and immediacy that begins with one of the most bravura tracking shots in contemporary cinema history, and then manages to maintain that virtuosity as it barrels headlong into anarchic chaos, Gavras’ third feature (Sept. 9 in theaters; Sept. 23 on Netflix) is explosive in every sense of the word. An expression of class-warfare fury, folly and futility that, no matter its occasional narrative thinness, achieves the operatic highs for which it strives, it’s a visceral tour de force that lands with the impact of a shotgun blast to the chest.
TV & VIDEOS
NME

Watch the trailer for LE SSERAFIM’s debut documentary, ‘The World Is My Oyster’

HYBE has released a trailer for ‘The World is My Oyster’, a documentary chronicling the preparations behind LE SSERAFIM’s debut. Named after a track from the girl group’s debut EP, ‘The World is My Oyster’ is set to feature behind-the-scenes footage including rigorous rehearsals and other preparations leading up to the group’s debut showcase.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Documentary#Civil Rights#The Kerner Commission#Black Americans
wegotthiscovered.com

A tormented post-apocalyptic survival thriller treks through the streaming wasteland

One of the dangers that comes with telling a post-apocalyptic survival story is that things may end up becoming bleak to the point of abject misery, but that ironically turned out to be one of The Road‘s greatest strengths. Rest assured, it is most certainly not a light and frothy adventure, but it’s nonetheless a remarkably powerful piece of cinema.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Moonage Daydream’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix? Where to Watch the David Bowie Documentary

There’s a starman waiting in an IMAX theater near you, in the new David Bowie documentary, Moonage Daydream, which opens in IMAX this weekend. Directed by Brett Morgen—whose other documentary credits include The Kid Stays in the Picture (2002), Crossfire Hurricane (2012), Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck (2015), and Jane (2017)—this isn’t exactly your average music documentary. Backed with full support by the Bowie estate, Morgen combines sublime, kaleidoscopic imagery, personal archived footage, and unseen performances for a truly immersive experience. Featuring footage of performances spanning from 1972 to 1997, this film is certainly going to be a must-watch for Bowie fans.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Nope’ on VOD, Jordan Peele’s Singularly Provocative Flying-Saucer Spectacle

Now available to rent on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Nope finds filmmaker Jordan Peele once again coquetting with genre and racial dynamics. His skewed, odd-time-signature riff on sci-fi UFO-invasion movies stirs in elements of Westerns, thrillers, horror and comedy (of course comedy; how can you read that title with a straight face?) while tackling subject matter ranging from animal husbandry to showbiz and grandiose musings on ascension and perception. Whether Peele’s array of ambitious ideas all come together isn’t the question; it’s whether they all come together the first time you watch the film.
MOVIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy