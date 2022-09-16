Read full article on original website
Iconic killer clown and personification of evil Pennywise is the reason for so many childhood fears. From stray balloons floating in the streets to blood in the bathroom sink, you can thank the iconic 1990 miniseries IT for your fear of big honking clown shoes. Based on Stephen King's 1986 novel, the miniseries has haunted viewers for over thirty years now. And a new documentary, Pennywise: The Story of IT, will soon take us on a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the series, and Deadline reports that UK distribution rights for the film will be picked up by Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment.
tvinsider.com
Film Director Jean-Luc Godard & ‘The A-Team’ Actor Jack Ging Die
Pioneering French movie director Jean-Luc Godard and prolific television and film actor Jack Ging have died. Godard passed away at age 91. The French newspaper Liberation first reported the news of his death. Born on December 3, 1930, in Paris, France, Godard became a leading figure of the French New Wave movement, directing classic films such as Breathless (À bout de souffle), Le Petit Soldat, Vivre sa vie, Bande à part, Pierrot le Fou, Alphaville, and First Name: Carmen. His radical and politically motivated work is regarded as some of the most influential cinema in history.
Celebrate Godard’s Best Films on Criterion
Jean Luc-Godard, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, was widely known as the King of the French New Wave. Since coming onto the scene in the 1960s, his seminal films such as “Breathless,” “Masculin, Feminin” and “Pierrot Le Fou,” introduced avante-garde techniques that have been since been replicated by innumerable filmmakers in the following decades. In addition to a scathing intellectualism and stubborn stance against “the establishment” (ironically, including Hollywood itself), the Franco-Swiss director was best known for changing the rules of cinema — his use of long-takes, jump-cuts and actor asides are just a few of the innovative...
‘Mija’ Review: Intimate Doc Spotlights Two First-Generation Daughters of Mexican Immigrants
A pair of young women dare to pursue their dreams while also balancing the fears and worries of their families
Super Takes U.S. Rights To Alice Diop’s Venice Prize Winner ‘Saint Omer’
Neon’s boutique label Super has secured U.S. rights to Alice Diop’s acclaimed drama Saint Omer, following its world premiere earlier this month at the Venice Film Festival, where the film won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize, as well as the Luigi De Laurentiis Lion of the Future Award for Best Debut Feature. Inspired by a true story, Saint Omer is billed as a contemporary version of the Medea myth. The film follows the novelist Rama (Kayije Kagame) as she attends the trial of Laurence Coly (Guslagie Malanga), a young woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter by abandoning her to the rising...
Netflix’s ‘Athena’ Has One of the Best Opening Sequences in Movie History
As with his first two films Our Day Will Come and The World Is Yours, Romain Gavras’ Athena is a work whose style trumps its substance—but oh what magnificently fearsome style it is! A French drama of blistering intensity and immediacy that begins with one of the most bravura tracking shots in contemporary cinema history, and then manages to maintain that virtuosity as it barrels headlong into anarchic chaos, Gavras’ third feature (Sept. 9 in theaters; Sept. 23 on Netflix) is explosive in every sense of the word. An expression of class-warfare fury, folly and futility that, no matter its occasional narrative thinness, achieves the operatic highs for which it strives, it’s a visceral tour de force that lands with the impact of a shotgun blast to the chest.
‘Dos Estaciones’ Review: Gorgeously Moody Drama Captures the Struggles of a Tequila Rancher
Juan Pablo Gonzlezs atmospheric narrative mixes story, performance and real life to portray a Mexico changed by the modern economy
NME
Watch the trailer for LE SSERAFIM’s debut documentary, ‘The World Is My Oyster’
HYBE has released a trailer for ‘The World is My Oyster’, a documentary chronicling the preparations behind LE SSERAFIM’s debut. Named after a track from the girl group’s debut EP, ‘The World is My Oyster’ is set to feature behind-the-scenes footage including rigorous rehearsals and other preparations leading up to the group’s debut showcase.
‘Quantum Leap’ Q&A: Raymond Lee on the Complicated Journey Ahead for Leaper Dr. Ben Song
The NBC star opens up about his characters mission in the reboot
‘Blueback’ Review: Radha Mitchell Brings Fierce Passion to Activist Ecological Drama
Toronto Film Festival 2022: Mia Wasikowska and Eric Bana co-star in this moving tale of a mother and daughter dedicated to protecting their seaside environment
wegotthiscovered.com
A tormented post-apocalyptic survival thriller treks through the streaming wasteland
One of the dangers that comes with telling a post-apocalyptic survival story is that things may end up becoming bleak to the point of abject misery, but that ironically turned out to be one of The Road‘s greatest strengths. Rest assured, it is most certainly not a light and frothy adventure, but it’s nonetheless a remarkably powerful piece of cinema.
Is ‘Moonage Daydream’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix? Where to Watch the David Bowie Documentary
There’s a starman waiting in an IMAX theater near you, in the new David Bowie documentary, Moonage Daydream, which opens in IMAX this weekend. Directed by Brett Morgen—whose other documentary credits include The Kid Stays in the Picture (2002), Crossfire Hurricane (2012), Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck (2015), and Jane (2017)—this isn’t exactly your average music documentary. Backed with full support by the Bowie estate, Morgen combines sublime, kaleidoscopic imagery, personal archived footage, and unseen performances for a truly immersive experience. Featuring footage of performances spanning from 1972 to 1997, this film is certainly going to be a must-watch for Bowie fans.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Nope’ on VOD, Jordan Peele’s Singularly Provocative Flying-Saucer Spectacle
Now available to rent on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Nope finds filmmaker Jordan Peele once again coquetting with genre and racial dynamics. His skewed, odd-time-signature riff on sci-fi UFO-invasion movies stirs in elements of Westerns, thrillers, horror and comedy (of course comedy; how can you read that title with a straight face?) while tackling subject matter ranging from animal husbandry to showbiz and grandiose musings on ascension and perception. Whether Peele’s array of ambitious ideas all come together isn’t the question; it’s whether they all come together the first time you watch the film.
wegotthiscovered.com
The dismal dramatization of a horrifying crime massacres the Netflix Top 10 in 51 countries
As unsavory as it sounds to say, true crime and anything relating to grisly real-life murders is big business these days, whether we’re talking documentaries, podcasts, or feature films. Seeking to capitalize on that, Netflix unleashed The Catholic School this past Friday, and it’s already taken charge of the charts.
UK Jewish Film Festival To Host Single-Shot Feature ‘Shttl’ & Helena Bonham Carter-Narrated Doc ‘Three Minutes: A Lengthening’
EXCLUSIVE: The UK Jewish Film Festival (November 10-20) has revealed its lineup of 2022 gala screenings and premieres, including special presentations of the single shot drama Shttl and Three Minutes: A Lengthening, the WWII drama co-produced by Steve McQueen and narrated by Helena Bonham Carter. Shttl will screen as the...
‘House of the Dragon’ Star Fabien Frankel Breaks Down Ser Criston Cole’s Game-Changing Episode 5
Plus, the actor tells TheWrap about crafting a character with no ties to the mothership show
Is ‘The Woman King’ Based on a True Story?
The Viola Davis action-drama is set in 1800s Africa
With "The U.S. and the Holocaust," Ken Burns makes a sobering addition to the American story
There is active evil, and there is the passive kind. Separating our self-identity from the first is easy for Americans to do. Nobody wants to be called a Nazi, a Klansman, or an antisemite, and the average American decries acts of overtly racist violence and brazenly authoritarian philosophies. Passive evil,...
‘Daliland’ Review: Ben Kingsley Delivers Whimsy and Chaos as Salvador Dali
Toronto International Film Festival 2022: Director Mary Harron's film about the surrealist artist feels both timeless and allegorical
‘The Fabelmans’ Wins Audience Award at Toronto Film Festival
"Black Ice" won the documentary award, while "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" won the Midnight Madness prize
