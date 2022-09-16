Read full article on original website
Police: Inmates got out of Illinois jail with pandemic loans
JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — More than two dozen people have been charged in Illinois with fraudulently obtaining pandemic relief money, with authorities alleging that some of them were behind bars when they used their relief money to post bond and free themselves from jail. Joliet Police Chief William Evans...
Indiana abortion clinics see patients amid legal changes
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dr. Jeanne Corwin traveled about two hours on Friday from her hometown of Cincinnati to an Indianapolis abortion clinic, where she saw the clinic’s first 12 patients the day after an Indiana judge blocked the state’s abortion ban from being enforced. It’s a trip...
Michigan governor hopeful makes light of Whitmer kidnap plot
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Michigan governor on Friday compared Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s policies to the 2020 plot to kidnap the Democratic incumbent, remarks that Democrats criticized as making light of a serious and dangerous crime. Tudor Dixon referred to the kidnapping plot at two...
Judge approves $230M settlement in California oil spill case
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has approved a $230 million lawsuit settlement by the owners of a pipeline that spilled more than 140,000 gallons of crude oil into the ocean off California in 2015, lawyers announced Thursday. A federal judge in Los Angeles gave final approval on Tuesday...
Mississippi agency ex-leader pleads guilty in welfare fraud
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former director of Mississippi’s welfare agency pleaded guilty Thursday to federal and state charges in a conspiracy to misspend tens of millions of dollars that were intended to help needy families in one of the poorest states in the U.S. — part of the largest public corruption case in the state’s history.
Repair work begins in some Alaska towns slammed by storm
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — There’s been significant damage to some roads and homes in parts of western Alaska following last weekend’s devastating coastal storm, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Wednesday after touring some communities along the state’s the vast coastline. “For the most part, people are recovering...
Michels: Would sign abortion ban with rape/incest exceptions
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Tim Michels said Friday that he would sign an abortion ban with exceptions for rape and incest if it came to his desk as governor, a shift from his earlier statement that Wisconsin’s 1849 ban — with an exception only for the life of the mother — was “an exact mirror” of his position.
Smoking ban talk nixed, but workers get loud outside casino
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Irate that a session to discuss a proposed smoking ban during a major casino industry conference was snuffed out, casino workers and patrons opposed to smoking in the gambling halls held a noisy protest outside the meeting Thursday. About 100 people rallied in the...
Fall begins today on the calendar but it felt more like summer never left
Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light winds while temperatures stay above average. Low: 72 degrees. Winds: SE 5 mph becoming calm after Midnight. 10% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Friday: Sunny skies with light winds while temperatures stay above average. High: 96 degrees. Winds: SE 5-10 mph....
