Isaac Sines’ 4 TDs lead unbeaten Cumberland Valley to 45-14 rout of CD East
After three consecutive season-opening wins against non-conference foes that could be doubly characterized as both nail-biters and character builders, Cumberland Valley’s football team wanted to prove they could show off their toughness in other ways as they opened Commonwealth Division play. After a dominant performance on the new turf...
Penn State-Central Michigan X factors: The players to watch Saturday at Beaver Stadium
The oddsmakers have spoken and they believe the Central Michigan Chippewas are in big trouble Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. No. 14 Penn State (3-0), fresh off a 41-12 pasting of Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium, has opened as a 26.5-point favorite over the Chippewas (1-2), who beat Bucknell 41-0 on Saturday.
CD’s run game eclipses Trojan passing in 42-35 win
COLONIAL PARK — For a change, Chambersburg did a lot of things right when playing Central Dauphin in football. Unfortunately, one thing the Trojans couldn’t do — stop the run — proved to be too big of a hurdle and the Rams rallied for a 42-35 Mid Penn Commonwealth victory at Landis Field on Friday night.
Terrell Reynolds, Kyle Williams lead Harrisburg to 44-15 rebound win over Carlisle
Harrisburg and Carlisle both entered Friday night looking to rebound from heartbreaking last-second losses the week before—the Cougars a 24-20 loss to Manheim Township and the Herd a 54-47 defeat at the hand of York High. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Penn State fans take over Jordan-Hare Stadium after 41-12 win over Auburn; Faces in the crowd
Penn State fans were loud and proud in the waning moments of their team’s 41-12 blowout win over Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday. With the game out of hand, most Tiger fans left leaving the PSU Blue Band and a boisterous group of supporters cheering, singing the alma mater, and celebrating their statement win over the SEC opponent.
Ehrenzeller, Kanagy lead Juniata past Newport
Juniata rode a two-game losing streak into Friday’s matchup with Newport. Waylon Ehrenzeller and Aaron Kanagy made sure it didn’t go to three as each accounted for a pair of touchdowns in a 36-0 win.
Scenes from Penn State’s 41-12 blowout of Auburn
Penn State blew out Auburn Saturday afternoon, 41-12 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Nittany Lions rushed for 245 yards against the highly-touted Tiger’s defense. PSU was led by freshman running back Nick Singleton who finished with 124 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Fellow freshman Kaytron Allen added 52 yards and two scores.
David Chase, Devin Shepherd combine for nearly 400 yards, 5 TDs as Central Dauphin downs Chambersburg for first win of season
HARRISBURG - Central Dauphin rarely rolls three weeks into a season winless, but that was just the situation the Rams found themselves in heading into Friday’s home game against Chambersburg. They won’t head to head to Week 4 in the same boat, though, and David Chase made sure of...
Elizabethtown edges out Red Lion in Week 4
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Elizabethtown took down Red Lion by a score of 34-17 in week four of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show […]
Penn State-Auburn game balls and turning point: Nick Singleton, Abdul Carter dominate in 41-12 win
AUBURN, Ala. — The pregame buzz was palpable inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. The “Orangeout” was followed, and the crowd showed up. But as backup Drew Allar entered midway through the fourth quarter, Auburn fans hit the exits. An emphatic Penn State performance on the plains finished in a...
Susquenita football grabs first win of the season
Following a tough loss to West Perry to open their season, the Blackhawks traveled to Biglerville for redemption. Downing the Canners 42-0, Susquenita is back on track. Zach Keefe was part of a dominating offensive line that propelled Hawk runners to 253 on 35 carries. Susquenita gained an early lead...
Mid-Penn High School Football Scores: Live Updates from games played Friday (9/16/22)
Another exciting week of high school football is upon us here in Pennsylvania. The fourth week of the regular season gets underway tonight with some big games involving Mid-Penn teams. Follow along with the live scoreboard below. Scores are user-generated and offered through ScoreStream. See a score that’s wrong? Don’t...
Penn State dominates Auburn on the road to leave with a 41-12 win: Final summary, analysis, key stats
Penn State took over in the second half. Leading 14-6 at the intermission, the Lions forced two more turnovers in the second half and scored 27 points to run away with a 41-12 win. Penn State scored all five of its touchdowns on the ground and had a 100-yard rusher for a second straight week after going the 17 previous games without hitting the century mark.
Penn State report card for Auburn: James Franklin’s Nittany Lions throttle the home side in every phase
During James Franklin’s time at Penn State, the Nittany Lions have produced bigger wins than their 41-12 win over Auburn Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. But rarely has Penn State played better than it did against the Tigers.
Jones and Flounders recap Penn State’s 41-12 blowout win over Auburn
PennLive’s Bob Flounders and David Jones recap Penn State’s 41-12 blowout win over Auburn. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Alex Erby tosses 7 TDs as Steel-High steamrolls Boiling Springs, 74-30
Alex Erby said there was just too much motivation. Westinghouse roughed up his Rollers two weeks ago and Steel-High’s star quarterback said there were whispers in the school’s hallways and even in the community.
Watch now: Auburn band stays and plays to keep Penn State from taking over stadium
More than 20 minutes after the end of the game against Penn State on Saturday, the Auburn University Marching Band stayed and played in a standoff with Penn State’s band to keep the visitors from taking over the stadium for themselves. Penn State’s fans and band had plenty to...
‘I was just excited to get back’: Harrisburg coach Cal Everett returns to sidelines after suspension
After walking away from their team’s post-game breakdown following Harrisburg’s 44-15 blowout win over Carlisle on Friday night, a handful of Cougars players made sure to yell out one more thing. “Welcome back Coach Cal!”. There was an extra bit of energy pulsing through Harrisburg’s team on the...
James Franklin busts out epic dance moves in locker room following huge win at Auburn
At 50 years old, Penn State head coach James Franklin is showing he still has the moves by dancing with his team in the locker room after a huge 41-12 win over Auburn. This win over Auburn is a huge one for Penn State as the program won its biggest nonconference game of the 2022 season. A dominating win like that over an SEC team deserves a little celebration.
Penn State Makes Big Jump in the Polls
The Lions climb eight spots in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll after big win over Auburn.
