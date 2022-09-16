ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, PA

Comments / 0

Related
thesportspage.blog

CD’s run game eclipses Trojan passing in 42-35 win

COLONIAL PARK — For a change, Chambersburg did a lot of things right when playing Central Dauphin in football. Unfortunately, one thing the Trojans couldn’t do — stop the run — proved to be too big of a hurdle and the Rams rallied for a 42-35 Mid Penn Commonwealth victory at Landis Field on Friday night.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Sports
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Palmyra, PA
City
Hadley, PA
Palmyra, PA
Sports
PennLive.com

Scenes from Penn State’s 41-12 blowout of Auburn

Penn State blew out Auburn Saturday afternoon, 41-12 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Nittany Lions rushed for 245 yards against the highly-touted Tiger’s defense. PSU was led by freshman running back Nick Singleton who finished with 124 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Fellow freshman Kaytron Allen added 52 yards and two scores.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey#East Penn#Cougars
abc27 News

Elizabethtown edges out Red Lion in Week 4

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Elizabethtown took down Red Lion by a score of 34-17 in week four of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show […]
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Susquenita football grabs first win of the season

Following a tough loss to West Perry to open their season, the Blackhawks traveled to Biglerville for redemption. Downing the Canners 42-0, Susquenita is back on track. Zach Keefe was part of a dominating offensive line that propelled Hawk runners to 253 on 35 carries. Susquenita gained an early lead...
DUNCANNON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Penn State dominates Auburn on the road to leave with a 41-12 win: Final summary, analysis, key stats

Penn State took over in the second half. Leading 14-6 at the intermission, the Lions forced two more turnovers in the second half and scored 27 points to run away with a 41-12 win. Penn State scored all five of its touchdowns on the ground and had a 100-yard rusher for a second straight week after going the 17 previous games without hitting the century mark.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin busts out epic dance moves in locker room following huge win at Auburn

At 50 years old, Penn State head coach James Franklin is showing he still has the moves by dancing with his team in the locker room after a huge 41-12 win over Auburn. This win over Auburn is a huge one for Penn State as the program won its biggest nonconference game of the 2022 season. A dominating win like that over an SEC team deserves a little celebration.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
75K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy