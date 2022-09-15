Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Entity goes undefeated despite lag disrupting Western Europe’s Dota 2 qualifiers for TI11
Lag may have played a big role in Western Europe’s qualifiers for The International 2022, but that didn’t stop Entity from absolutely dumpstering anyone and everyone who stood in their path to Dota 2’s biggest stage. Alliance? Bodied. Team Liquid? Destroyed. Team Secret? Double eliminated in a...
dotesports.com
Here are all the upcoming major free agents in competitive League of Legends’ major regions
This past year, competitive League of Legends has brought plenty of elation, heartbreak, and electric moments for fans and players alike. Across every region, teams have battled fiercely for regional and international glory, and only a select few have come up with the gold in their hands. But as we...
NFL・
dotesports.com
Talon Esports is headed to Dota 2’s The International 2022 in its debut season
Southeast Asia had a lot of changes and odd circumstances impact how its qualifiers for The International 2022 looked, but in the end, fans will get to see Talon Esports make its TI debut in the organization’s first season after they made a 3-2 comeback against Polaris Esports. Talon...
dotesports.com
How to reach Cloudy Condos in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite has introduced a new season just in time for fall, and it looks like The Herald has some bad plans for the island. As her Chrome spreads, many of the island’s characters are seeking a safe haven in the clouds. And it seems that No Sweat Insurance is helping some of its customers lift their homes out of the ground to avoid the incoming Chrome.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brenden Aaronson says Yunus Musah's absence at USMNT camp is felt after the in-form Valencia youngster was ruled out of their Japan and Saudi Arabia friendlies in preparation for the World Cup
Yunus Musah's absence from USMNT camp has been called 'a shame' by teammate Brenden Aaronson, as the midfielder was forced to pull out of the team's friendlies vs. Japan and Saudi Arabia due to a left groin issue. Musah is a projected starter for this fall's World Cup and has...
dotesports.com
Florida Mutineers officially introduces starting roster for 2023 Call of Duty League season
The Florida Mutineers has built a team around MajorManiak for the upcoming Call of Duty League season, additionally signing two Challengers players and bringing back a former member, the franchise announced today. Florida has revealed that MajorManiak, who joined the team at the end of the Vanguard season, will be...
dotesports.com
How to complete all weekly quests in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Part of the appeal of Fortnite is constantly introducing new ways to challenge the player in unique ways. Part of that is adding new challenges every season that will keep the player on their toes while providing them with useful battle pass experience. Fortnite Chapter Three season four is no different, offering challenges that take advantage of some of the new features revealed.
dotesports.com
OpTic vs. LOUD final at Champions 2022 shatters VALORANT peak viewership record
While OpTic Gaming and LOUD battle again in the grand final of VCT Champions 2022, the final chapter in this year’s premier VALORANT rivalry has already become one for the record books, breaking the peak viewer record with ease. Across official broadcasts and co-streams, the grand final has already...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
OpTic vs. DRX at VCT Champions 2022 reaches extraordinary VALORANT viewership milestones
When OpTic and DRX, the top VALORANT teams out of North America and Korea, respectively, met in the lower bracket final of VCT Champions 2022, the two teams delivered an all-time performance across five maps. In the end, OpTic avoided the first-ever reverse sweep in a best-of-five in VCT, closing out the series on the final map.
dotesports.com
Fortnite adds new Chrome Splash mechanic in Chapter 3, season 4, allows air dash and wall phasing
Fortnite’s newest season is finally here and it features the ominous Chrome that slowly consumed The Seven and now the island. But the Loopers are able to use the Chrome to their advantage in Chapter Three, season four, taking on its form to turn into a blob of the liquid. Using it, players can tunnel as a blob, avoiding damage from enemies and air dash to get closer to them faster.
dotesports.com
FaZe Apex? Snip3down’s slip of the tongue hints at FaZe Clan entering ALGS competition
Rumors of FaZe Clan joining the pro Apex Legends scene have swirled for quite a while now. It doesn’t hurt that they now have multiple players who have played in North America’s ALGS Pro League between NICKMERCS and Eric “Snip3down” Wrona. However, one slip of the...
dotesports.com
Woro2k claims s1mple ‘did nothing himself’ in his Counter-Strike career after Kinguin Legends team-up turns ugly
Two professionals from the CIS Counter-Strike community are at each other’s throats after playing on the same team at the Kinguin Legends 2022 tournament. Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev and Volodymyr ‘Woro2k’ Veletniuk both played on “Edward’s Team” and came second in the final to “Maikelele’s Team.”
dotesports.com
Nerf this: Chamber was the most picked agent at VALORANT Champions
Chamber had the highest selection rate at VALORANT Champions Istanbul despite the multiple nerfs to his overall kit. Before Champions, Riot Games hit Chamber with yet another nerf, this time to his Rendezvous, Headhunter, and Trademark to reduce his effectiveness. This had some impact on his selection rate during regional events such as the North American Last Chance Qualifier which saw a slight reduction in him being picked by teams. Before the patch, Chamber had a 79.61 percent pick rate across all events, on all maps from all regions. That dipped to a 74.93 percent global pick rate after patch 5.03 was released on Aug. 8 and has stayed consistently at a 74 percent pick rate since then.
dotesports.com
All new POIs and changes to Fortnite’s map in Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite‘s battle royale is a constantly evolving experience, with new maps and content being added to the game all the time. Part of the appeal for players is that they can frequently log back into the game and find a whole variety of new content to explore. As part of the Chapter Three, season four update, Epic Games has changed its map once again.
dotesports.com
ProtoBanham wins Smash Ultimate Summit 5, MKLeo etches unwanted moment in history
This Smash Ultimate Summit was insane and is one for the books; in this super major, a new Summit champion was crowned. That champion is Naoto “ProtoBanham” Tsuji. A Lucina, a Min Min player from Japan. Summit has always been a Smash event to watch, as there are...
dotesports.com
Brazilian takeover: TeamOne secure last spot at ESL Challenger Rotterdam
The complete list of teams for ESL Challenger Rotterdam 2022 has been determined, with the last squad grabbing their spot through the North American closed qualifier. The squad who made it to the event wasn’t from North America, though. The qualifier was won by Brazil’s TeamOne. On their way to qualification, they defeated international ATK and North America’s Nouns Esports.
dotesports.com
Big TFT buffs and nerfs set stage for 7.5 Uncharted Realms 12.18 patch
A large number of big Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 balance changes are slated to occur within Patch 12.18, dropped during the Patch Rundown by game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and game designer Kent “Riot Kent” Wu. The Uncharted Realms Mid-Set update had its ups and...
dotesports.com
Fortnite data miners think next season could start Chapter 4
Fortnite Chapter Three started a little over a year ago and introduced the flip side of the island, Spider-Man, and brought all of The Seven back together. Now that we’re in Chapter Three, season four, many of The Seven have been incapacitated again, leading to a new crisis on the island. And according to some fans, the game is following similar trends to last year’s Chapter Two ending.
dotesports.com
Pioneers enter Apex Legends, picking up fan-favorites from ALGS Championship
Ahead of the impending Apex Legends Global Series season, yet another organization has decided to enter the game. North American org Pioneers is getting in on pro Apex for the first time, entering the EMEA scene by signing some of the break-out stars of July’s ALGS Championship. Pioneers announced...
dotesports.com
How to play in third-person in Modern Warfare 2
Fittingly, the latest upcoming Call of Duty reboot will utilize one of the prominent features of the original game it was based on. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release on Oct. 28, 2022, and will officially feature a third-person mode, just like the original MW2 from 2009.
Comments / 0