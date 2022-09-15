Chamber had the highest selection rate at VALORANT Champions Istanbul despite the multiple nerfs to his overall kit. Before Champions, Riot Games hit Chamber with yet another nerf, this time to his Rendezvous, Headhunter, and Trademark to reduce his effectiveness. This had some impact on his selection rate during regional events such as the North American Last Chance Qualifier which saw a slight reduction in him being picked by teams. Before the patch, Chamber had a 79.61 percent pick rate across all events, on all maps from all regions. That dipped to a 74.93 percent global pick rate after patch 5.03 was released on Aug. 8 and has stayed consistently at a 74 percent pick rate since then.

