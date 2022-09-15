ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dotesports.com

How to reach Cloudy Condos in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4

Fortnite has introduced a new season just in time for fall, and it looks like The Herald has some bad plans for the island. As her Chrome spreads, many of the island’s characters are seeking a safe haven in the clouds. And it seems that No Sweat Insurance is helping some of its customers lift their homes out of the ground to avoid the incoming Chrome.
Daily Mail

Brenden Aaronson says Yunus Musah's absence at USMNT camp is felt after the in-form Valencia youngster was ruled out of their Japan and Saudi Arabia friendlies in preparation for the World Cup

Yunus Musah's absence from USMNT camp has been called 'a shame' by teammate Brenden Aaronson, as the midfielder was forced to pull out of the team's friendlies vs. Japan and Saudi Arabia due to a left groin issue. Musah is a projected starter for this fall's World Cup and has...
dotesports.com

How to complete all weekly quests in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4

Part of the appeal of Fortnite is constantly introducing new ways to challenge the player in unique ways. Part of that is adding new challenges every season that will keep the player on their toes while providing them with useful battle pass experience. Fortnite Chapter Three season four is no different, offering challenges that take advantage of some of the new features revealed.
dotesports.com

Fortnite adds new Chrome Splash mechanic in Chapter 3, season 4, allows air dash and wall phasing

Fortnite’s newest season is finally here and it features the ominous Chrome that slowly consumed The Seven and now the island. But the Loopers are able to use the Chrome to their advantage in Chapter Three, season four, taking on its form to turn into a blob of the liquid. Using it, players can tunnel as a blob, avoiding damage from enemies and air dash to get closer to them faster.
dotesports.com

Nerf this: Chamber was the most picked agent at VALORANT Champions

Chamber had the highest selection rate at VALORANT Champions Istanbul despite the multiple nerfs to his overall kit. Before Champions, Riot Games hit Chamber with yet another nerf, this time to his Rendezvous, Headhunter, and Trademark to reduce his effectiveness. This had some impact on his selection rate during regional events such as the North American Last Chance Qualifier which saw a slight reduction in him being picked by teams. Before the patch, Chamber had a 79.61 percent pick rate across all events, on all maps from all regions. That dipped to a 74.93 percent global pick rate after patch 5.03 was released on Aug. 8 and has stayed consistently at a 74 percent pick rate since then.
dotesports.com

All new POIs and changes to Fortnite’s map in Chapter 3, season 4

Fortnite‘s battle royale is a constantly evolving experience, with new maps and content being added to the game all the time. Part of the appeal for players is that they can frequently log back into the game and find a whole variety of new content to explore. As part of the Chapter Three, season four update, Epic Games has changed its map once again.
dotesports.com

Brazilian takeover: TeamOne secure last spot at ESL Challenger Rotterdam

The complete list of teams for ESL Challenger Rotterdam 2022 has been determined, with the last squad grabbing their spot through the North American closed qualifier. The squad who made it to the event wasn’t from North America, though. The qualifier was won by Brazil’s TeamOne. On their way to qualification, they defeated international ATK and North America’s Nouns Esports.
dotesports.com

Big TFT buffs and nerfs set stage for 7.5 Uncharted Realms 12.18 patch

A large number of big Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 balance changes are slated to occur within Patch 12.18, dropped during the Patch Rundown by game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and game designer Kent “Riot Kent” Wu. The Uncharted Realms Mid-Set update had its ups and...
dotesports.com

Fortnite data miners think next season could start Chapter 4

Fortnite Chapter Three started a little over a year ago and introduced the flip side of the island, Spider-Man, and brought all of The Seven back together. Now that we’re in Chapter Three, season four, many of The Seven have been incapacitated again, leading to a new crisis on the island. And according to some fans, the game is following similar trends to last year’s Chapter Two ending.
dotesports.com

How to play in third-person in Modern Warfare 2

Fittingly, the latest upcoming Call of Duty reboot will utilize one of the prominent features of the original game it was based on. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release on Oct. 28, 2022, and will officially feature a third-person mode, just like the original MW2 from 2009.
