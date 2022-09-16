Read full article on original website
Plane crashes at the Reno Air Races, sparks fire
The National Championship Air Races have been suspended following the event, officials announced Sunday evening.
Firefighters respond to commercial fire in Sun Valley
Firefighters extinguished a fire Sunday inside a commercial building in Sun Valley. The blaze inside the business building at 8557 N. San Fernando Road was reported at 7:35 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. The department dispatched 71 firefighters to the scene and knocked down the...
One suffers life-threatening injuries in Reno rollover crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries. It happened at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday night at Washington Street and Citadel Way, just south of Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. Officers said the vehicle was going north on Washington...
One killed in crash at Reno Air Races
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after a plane went down during the championship round of the Reno Air Races on Sunday afternoon. Organizers say only one plane was involved, and the National Championship Air Races has suspended all operations for the 2022 event. The NTSB and FAA...
Plane crash on last day of Reno Air Races leaves 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A plane crash during the Reno Air Races left one person dead, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The event began on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and was scheduled until Sunday, Sept. 18. The crash occurred on the third lap of the Jet Gold Race....
Reno Police Investigate Major Injury Rollover Crash
Just before midnight on Saturday, Reno Fire, REMSA and Reno Police Officers responded to a single vehicle rollover crash. This is at Washington Street and Citadel Way. Upon their arrival, they located two people on scene. One person was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. During the course...
3 Hospitalized after Head-On Collision on East Golden Valley Road [Reno, NV]
RENO, NV (September 16, 2022) – Wednesday afternoon, three individuals sustained injuries in a head-on collision at East Golden Valley Road. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. along East Golden Valley Road and Spearhead Way, per initial reports. According to authorities, a trailer-towing truck and an SUV clashed head-on...
Reno Air Race Crash: Pilot dead after jet burst into flames during championship round
STEAD, Nev. — One person is dead after a single jet racing during the National Championship Air Races crashed Sunday afternoon near Reno, Nevada. WARNING: Videos and photos in this story might be graphic and disturbing to readers. The plane crashed at a high speed on lap 3 of...
Both suspects in Lassen County home burglary arrested
DOYLE, Calif.. (KOLO) -10:45 P.M. UPDATE: The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office said both burglary suspects have been arrested. About 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a deputy saw the truck used in the Doyle burglary in the Herlong area. While approaching that vehicle, a deputy saw a person in another truck that matched the person in the doorbell security photograph, the sheriff’s office said.
Reno Police Conduct Motorcycle Safety Operation
With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Section conducted a Motorcycle Safety Operation on Thursday. Six officers conducted this safety operation in areas with high traffic volume throughout the city. Officers focused on aggressive drivers through these areas...
Two jackknifed semi-trucks close eastbound I-80 lanes at Floriston
FLORISTON, Calif. (KTXL) — All eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 was turned around near Boca after two semi-trucks jackknifed in Floriston, Caltrans said Mondy morning. The lanes were reopened by 7:30 a.m., Caltrans said. Caltrans reported the accident around 6:16 a.m.
City of Reno offering 300 trees to residents
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is giving residents 300 discounted trees through ReLEAF Reno and Energy-Savings Trees, a program aiming to reduce energy bills and conserve energy by planting trees. Residents of the Biggest Little City can reserve one five-gallon sized tree here at a cost of...
14 arrested during Reno Police DUI patrols
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department made 14 arrests during DUI saturation patrols on consecutive Saturdays. Officers took eight drivers into custody for impaired driving on Sept. 10. On Sept. 17, five drivers were arrested for DUI and one was arrested for felony eluding. Five officers made 71...
Sparks, NV USA
I was pulling into the parking lot early Saturday morning where I work. I usually park on the east side of the building which is a little bit of a walk to my place I’d business. Today, however, I decided to park on the north side which is right near the entrance. As I pulled into the space I noticed a heart hanging off a tall branch of a bush. I got out of my car and collected my belongings and then went to see what the heart was. I pulled it off the branch and walked into the building and immediately looked up the website! Instantly I felt a sense of peace and joy come over me once I read what it was all about! I’ve dealt with a lot of anxiety over the past few months and I truly believe that I was meant to park in front of this heart today and find it. To whoever placed that quilted heart on that bush I thank you. You don’t know what it means to me mean.
Motorcycle safety operation leads to 3 arrests, 3 towed motorcycles
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A motorcycle safety operation on Friday led to three arrests and three towed motorcycles, the Reno Police Department said Saturday. The arrests were for driving under the influence. The six officers who conducted the safety operation also gave out 18 citations and two warnings, police said. The...
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Truckee, California
Truckee, California, is nested in the Sierra Nevada mountain range about 200 miles northeast of San Francisco. The location of this community offers year-round activities for outdoor enthusiasts, especially those who love skiing, snowboarding, hiking, and biking. During the winter, Truckee has been recognized as the coldest spot in the...
Bear traffic deaths on the way to doubling this year
So far, 19 bears have been killed on Nevada highways since the beginning of the year, up from 14 this time in 2021. The number is on pace to double this fall. A bear was hit and killed Wednesday night on Highway 395 near the turnoff to the Lahontan National Fish Hatchery south of Gardnerville.
Two of 13 Reno businesses fail underage alcohol compliance check
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two Reno businesses sold alcohol to a 20-year-old on Friday during an alcohol sting, the Reno Police Department said Saturday. The businesses that did not check identification of the 20-year-old volunteer were Reno Food and Discount Liquor at 1123 E. 6th St. and The Arch Boutique Bar at 111 N. Virginia St., police said.
Multiple people, pets rescued from apartment fire in Sparks
Multiple people and animals were rescued from an apartment building in Sparks after crews with the Sparks Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday night. The fire was reported at the Park Vista Apartments on Sparks Blvd around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022. 1st arriving engine reported heavy...
Herlong shooting victim in critical condition
Deputies from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of gunshot victim in the area of Jake’s Lane in Herlong about 8:58 a.m. today, Friday, Sept. 16. Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, later identified as Ryan Farris, near a pump house on the property and began providing medical assistance.
