Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Sherri Papini sentenced 18 months in prison for kidnapping hoax
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sherri Papini has been sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by 36 months of supervised release for faking her kidnapping and committing mail fraud, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Papini was also ordered to pay $309,902 in restitution for losses by the California Victim...
actionnewsnow.com
Police say motorcyclist is dead after hitting a teen in Corning Saturday
CORNING, Calif. - The Corning Police say that they responded to the 600 block of North Street in Corning on Saturday at around 11:32 a.m. to a motorcycle crash involving a 17-year-old. Police say that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene by ambulance personnel. He was identified as Dennis...
actionnewsnow.com
Man pleads guilty to multiple felonies and violations, is sentenced to 20 years by judge
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County DA’s Office says that a 44-year-old man has pleaded guilty to three felonies, two violations and admitted to having been priorly convicted. Demenn Spade has pleaded guilty to three felonies including assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence involving great bodily injury...
actionnewsnow.com
Fire near I-5 contained Saturday night
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a vegetation fire that broke out on Saturday in Shasta County. The Shasta-Trinity National Forest said the Sweet Fire broke out near Interstate 5 at Conant Road. On Sunday, officials said the fire was contained Saturday night at less than an acre. Firefighters will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Power returns to more than 1,300 PG&E customers in the Los Molinos area
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. 8:09 A.M. UPDATE - More than 1,300 PG&E customers in the Los Molinos area were without power Monday morning, according to the PG&E outage map. At about 6:22 a.m., 1,337 customers lost power in the Los Molinos area, near Highway 99 and the Sacramento River. The outage...
actionnewsnow.com
Expected snow temporarily closes Lassen National Park Highway
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Lassen National Park Highway is temporarily closed as officials say it is expected to snow Sunday evening. The national park remains open at the parks entrances but the road will be closed to through traffic until the storm passes.
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta County power outage caused by vehicle hitting utility pole
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Nearly 1,800 PG&E customers were without power in Shasta County Friday afternoon. PG&E said a vehicle collided into a utility pole on Highway 273 and Hill Street, causing 1,792 customers to lose power in the Anderson and Happy Valley area at about 1 p.m. Shortly after...
actionnewsnow.com
Former high school wrestling coach sentenced to more than 16 years in prison
REDDING, Calif. - A Shasta County Superior Court judge handed down the sentence for the man convicted of sexually assaulting multiple juvenile victims during his tenure as a wrestling coach at Central Valley. Stephen Reed, the former Central Valley High School wrestling coach who was convicted in August in connection...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Cooler & Wetter Weather On The Way
Clouds are beginning to move in as an area of low pressure digs into the region off the coast of California. Today we have seen some showers and isolated thunderstorms in the coastal mountains. WE can expect the chances for showers to increase as we head throughout the evening. Temperatures today have topped off in the upper 70s to low 80s around the valley and are running 5-10 degrees below what they were this time yesterday. By tomorrow morning, lows will bottom out in the mid-50s, making for great sleeping weather tonight where we can finally save some money on cooling our homes!
Comments / 0