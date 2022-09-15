ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Sherri Papini sentenced 18 months in prison for kidnapping hoax

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sherri Papini has been sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by 36 months of supervised release for faking her kidnapping and committing mail fraud, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Papini was also ordered to pay $309,902 in restitution for losses by the California Victim...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police say motorcyclist is dead after hitting a teen in Corning Saturday

CORNING, Calif. - The Corning Police say that they responded to the 600 block of North Street in Corning on Saturday at around 11:32 a.m. to a motorcycle crash involving a 17-year-old. Police say that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene by ambulance personnel. He was identified as Dennis...
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire near I-5 contained Saturday night

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a vegetation fire that broke out on Saturday in Shasta County. The Shasta-Trinity National Forest said the Sweet Fire broke out near Interstate 5 at Conant Road. On Sunday, officials said the fire was contained Saturday night at less than an acre. Firefighters will...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redding, CA
Redding, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Shasta County power outage caused by vehicle hitting utility pole

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Nearly 1,800 PG&E customers were without power in Shasta County Friday afternoon. PG&E said a vehicle collided into a utility pole on Highway 273 and Hill Street, causing 1,792 customers to lose power in the Anderson and Happy Valley area at about 1 p.m. Shortly after...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Offender#Exploration Park#Violent Crime#Bike Team
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Cooler & Wetter Weather On The Way

Clouds are beginning to move in as an area of low pressure digs into the region off the coast of California. Today we have seen some showers and isolated thunderstorms in the coastal mountains. WE can expect the chances for showers to increase as we head throughout the evening. Temperatures today have topped off in the upper 70s to low 80s around the valley and are running 5-10 degrees below what they were this time yesterday. By tomorrow morning, lows will bottom out in the mid-50s, making for great sleeping weather tonight where we can finally save some money on cooling our homes!
CHICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy