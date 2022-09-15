Read full article on original website
Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Which 'View' Co-Host She Hasn't Spoken to After Fallout
Rosie O'Donnell is no fan of Elisebeth Hasselbeck. The former The View co-hosts and friends turned foes haven't spoken since their infamous 2007 split-screen fight on the daytime talk show that led to O'Donnell quitting. The comedian joined The View in Sept. 2006 but left in May 2007 days after her and Hasselbeck's on-air squabble, which started over the war in Iraq but quickly spilled into personal beef between them. Hasselbeck stayed on until 2013. O'Donnell returned in 2014 for a brief stint. At the time, Hasselbeck was on Fox News and phoned in to Fox & Friends and to blast the network's decision to bring O'Donnell back.
Joe Biden Joins Royal Family for Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden joined a long list of world leaders in London to pay their final respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Monday afternoon inside Westminster Abbey. Biden and the First Lady joined King Charles III and a number of other leaders and dignitaries for a reception ahead of the grand state funeral, including President Emmanuel Macron of France and Premier Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil.
'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Faces Criticism for Photo Days After Teasing Retirement
A photo of Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak with controversial U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene surfaced on Twitter Saturday, sparking plenty of criticism on Twitter. Sajak, 75, is a longtime Republican and hasn't been shy about sharing his political views on Twitter, but the photo with Greene still disappointed many. The photo surfaced almost a week after Wheel began its 40th season and Sajak teased his potential retirement in the future.
Rosie O'Donnell Reveals She Turned Down Woody Allen Role Amid Controversial Director's Retirement Claim
Rosie O'Donnell turned down a chance to work with Woody Allen twice, she told Howard Stern. She also shot down an opportunity to meet Michael Jackson for the same reason. Both Allen and Jackson remain controversial figures due to abuse allegations against them. Allen, 86, plans to retire from filmmaking after he finishes his 50th movie.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals She's 'Grateful' NBC Canceled 'Cruel Intentions' Series
Sarah Michelle Gellar will always be beloved for her role in the 90s classic Cruel Intentions. She starred as the rosary-carrying, cocaine-snorting Kathryn Merteuil in the teen drama. A reboot came in the form of a television drama, but didn't add up to the same hype as the film and was gone as quickly as it debuted on NBC. But Gellar says the show was never going to be a hit because of being on family-friendly network television. "[It was] not a good fit [for NBC]," she told the New York Times, "I don't know. That was a whole crazy time. Nothing against NBC, but Cruel Intentions is straight streaming. On the first day, I was like, 'This isn't working.' It's just not a network show. And if it is a network show, it's not my Cruel Intentions. So, I was actually grateful."
