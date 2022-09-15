Sarah Michelle Gellar will always be beloved for her role in the 90s classic Cruel Intentions. She starred as the rosary-carrying, cocaine-snorting Kathryn Merteuil in the teen drama. A reboot came in the form of a television drama, but didn't add up to the same hype as the film and was gone as quickly as it debuted on NBC. But Gellar says the show was never going to be a hit because of being on family-friendly network television. "[It was] not a good fit [for NBC]," she told the New York Times, "I don't know. That was a whole crazy time. Nothing against NBC, but Cruel Intentions is straight streaming. On the first day, I was like, 'This isn't working.' It's just not a network show. And if it is a network show, it's not my Cruel Intentions. So, I was actually grateful."

