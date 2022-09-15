ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Fergie’s Reaction To Ex Josh Duhamel, 49, Marrying Audra Mari, 28, Revealed

Big girls clearly don’t cry! Josh Duhamel, 49, married former Miss World America, Audra Mari, 28, in her hometown of Fargo, North Dakota, on Sept. 10, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that his superstar singer ex-wife, Fergie, 47, has nothing but love for them! “Fergie is happy for Josh and Audra,” a source close to Fergie told us. “Fergie has met Audra on several occasions and she thinks she is an awesome woman.”
CBS New York

Real-life married couple reflect on playing husband, wife on Broadway stage

NEW YORK -- A real-life married couple is playing a husband and wife on a Broadway stage. Sebastian Arcelus and Tony Award-winner Stephanie J. Block are cast as the baker and baker's wife in a revival of the Stephen Sondheim classic "Into the Woods."They spoke with CBS2 about their roles and relationship, like whether they take their work home with them, or borrow elements from their own experiences to get into character. They also spoke about the show and carrying on Sondheim's legacy. Watch their full interview above.
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Holds Hands With Daughter Vivian, 9, In NYC Amidst ‘Tension’ With Tom Brady

Gisele Bundnchen, 42, spent time with her daughter Vivian, 9, amidst alleged drama in her marriage to Tom Brady, 45. The Brazilian supermodel took her youngest child shopping in New York City on Thursday, September 15, in THESE PHOTOS. Gisele dressed casual in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, with a green sweater tied around her waist. She also rocked a grey baseball cap and styled her ombré hair in a back ponytail.
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Janelle, Christine Brown Jet Off to Hawaii With Their Kids Amid Kody Drama: See Photos!

Aloha, sisters! Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Christine Brown jetted off to Hawaii with several of their kids amid the ongoing drama with Kody Brown. “I’m in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savanah and my sister,” Janelle, 53, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, September 17. “So excited. We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly.”
HAWAII STATE
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Shares Father-Son Moment With Son Samuel, 10, Before Dropping Him At School

No matter what’s going on with Ben Affleck – be it a new movie or enjoying life as a newlywed – the Dogma actor always makes time for his kids. On Thursday, Ben, 50, escorted his and Jennifer Garner’s son, Samuel Affleck, to school. Ben, dressed in a light-blue button-up shirt and blue slacks, carried an iced coffee while he and Samuel did the early morning walk. The 10-year-old lad looked sharp in a green blazer and blue pants as he carried his books in a trendy messenger bag.
TMZ.com

Blake Lively Pregnant with 4th Child, Makes Visual Reveal in NYC

Surprise!!! Blake Lively is expecting once again, and she shocked everyone by visually announcing her 4th baby with Ryan Reynolds. Blake was attending the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit Thursday in NYC ... she entered the event and posed for pics, proudly showing off the upcoming addition to the fam.
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrisean Rock Shares Traumatic Details About Her Father's Abuse

Another day, another altercation between Chrisean Rock and Blueface. Usually, it's the "Thotiana"star's family making headlines along with the volitaile couple. On Friday, it was Chrisean's family at the center of the drama. After taking Blueface to meet her family, footage showed the California rapper getting into a scuffle with Chrisean's father. According to her, Blueface punched her dad and knocked him out.
