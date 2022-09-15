Read full article on original website
CMT
Michelle Branch of The Wreckers Talks New Music, Blames Postpartum for Slapping Husband
Michelle Branch admits she slapped her musician husband, Patrick Carney, multiple times but she’s shown remorse and now she says the couple are trying to make their marriage work. “They are not allegations,”Branch said on the “Tamron Hall Show.”“Violence, I don’t condone violence. I slapped my husband. Not the...
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Parents to 3 Girls! Meet the Sisters
On Sept. 15, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds revealed they're expecting baby number four! While the couple are a pretty private celebrity family, we have gotten a glimpse of their gorgeous girls; and every so often, Lively or Reynolds will speak about their parenting experiences. Back in December 2019, Reynolds...
Fergie’s Reaction To Ex Josh Duhamel, 49, Marrying Audra Mari, 28, Revealed
Big girls clearly don’t cry! Josh Duhamel, 49, married former Miss World America, Audra Mari, 28, in her hometown of Fargo, North Dakota, on Sept. 10, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that his superstar singer ex-wife, Fergie, 47, has nothing but love for them! “Fergie is happy for Josh and Audra,” a source close to Fergie told us. “Fergie has met Audra on several occasions and she thinks she is an awesome woman.”
Real-life married couple reflect on playing husband, wife on Broadway stage
NEW YORK -- A real-life married couple is playing a husband and wife on a Broadway stage. Sebastian Arcelus and Tony Award-winner Stephanie J. Block are cast as the baker and baker's wife in a revival of the Stephen Sondheim classic "Into the Woods."They spoke with CBS2 about their roles and relationship, like whether they take their work home with them, or borrow elements from their own experiences to get into character. They also spoke about the show and carrying on Sondheim's legacy. Watch their full interview above.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Is Living Her ‘Best Life’ Amid Kody Brown Drama: ‘Growing’
It’s her time to shine. Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared an update on her life and current mindset ahead of the season 17 premiere and amid the ongoing drama with estranged husband Kody Brown. “Living my...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kody Brown BLASTS Christine in Stunning Sister Wives Scene: You've Destroyed Our Family!
The Sister Wives Season 17 premiere was titled “It’s Over,” and we all know why. The episode was filmed right around the time Christine Brown decided to leave her unhealthy, very one-sided spiritual marriage to Kody Brown. Fans have known this marriage has been over for nearly...
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Plans on Attending ‘Every Single’ One of Her Vegas Residency Shows
At the ACM Honors, Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin revealed he plans on attending 'every single night' of her upcoming Las Vegas residency.
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Kody Brown, Might Have Subtly Revealed 1 of Meri Brown and Janelle Brown’s Big Issues
Meri Brown and Janelle Brown have had issues with each other for decades. Kody Brown might have inadvertently pinpointed their biggest problem.
Gisele Bundchen Holds Hands With Daughter Vivian, 9, In NYC Amidst ‘Tension’ With Tom Brady
Gisele Bundnchen, 42, spent time with her daughter Vivian, 9, amidst alleged drama in her marriage to Tom Brady, 45. The Brazilian supermodel took her youngest child shopping in New York City on Thursday, September 15, in THESE PHOTOS. Gisele dressed casual in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, with a green sweater tied around her waist. She also rocked a grey baseball cap and styled her ombré hair in a back ponytail.
Brittany Snow splits from husband Tyler Stanaland after rumors he ‘cheated’ with Selling The OC co-star Alex Hall
PITCH Perfect star Brittany Snow has split from her husband, Selling The OC's Tyler Stanaland. It comes following rumors of infidelity, which the now ex-couple has denied. TMZ reported on Wednesday that Brittany and Tyler have called it quits after getting married two years ago. The reason for the split...
A Love Triangle That Never Existed Ends in Murder — A New 'Dateline' Has the Story
By definition, three people have to be involved in a love triangle. If one suspects their partner of cheating without proof, that's not a love triangle. At the very least, it's indicative of a relationship lacking in trust. At the most, it can possibly end in tragedy. Dateline begins its...
‘Selling the OC’ Cast’s Dating History: Inside Alex Hall, Tyler Stanaland, Jason Oppenheim and More Stars’ Love Lives
Finding love in the OC? The cast of Selling the OC turned heads for their complicated — and very flirty — office relationships during season 1 of the Netflix series. The Selling Sunset spinoff hooked viewers in during its August 2022 premiere in part due to the drama surrounding their on and off screen romances. […]
Sister Wives’ Janelle, Christine Brown Jet Off to Hawaii With Their Kids Amid Kody Drama: See Photos!
Aloha, sisters! Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Christine Brown jetted off to Hawaii with several of their kids amid the ongoing drama with Kody Brown. “I’m in Hawaii this week with Christine, Aspyn, Maddie, Caleb, Savanah and my sister,” Janelle, 53, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, September 17. “So excited. We believe in and love the Plexus products. We also work hard in our businesses. Thank you @plexusworldwide for rewarding us so amazingly.”
Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo Glows in First Baby Bump Photo While Expecting Third Child
Watch: Behati Prinsloo Celebrates 10 Years Walking in VS Fashion Show. This sweet snap is like sugar. Behati Prinsloo gave a glimpse at her pregnant belly as the model awaits the arrival of her and husband Adam Levine's third child. In a pic shared to Instagram on Sept. 15, Behati...
Ben Affleck Shares Father-Son Moment With Son Samuel, 10, Before Dropping Him At School
No matter what’s going on with Ben Affleck – be it a new movie or enjoying life as a newlywed – the Dogma actor always makes time for his kids. On Thursday, Ben, 50, escorted his and Jennifer Garner’s son, Samuel Affleck, to school. Ben, dressed in a light-blue button-up shirt and blue slacks, carried an iced coffee while he and Samuel did the early morning walk. The 10-year-old lad looked sharp in a green blazer and blue pants as he carried his books in a trendy messenger bag.
TMZ.com
Blake Lively Pregnant with 4th Child, Makes Visual Reveal in NYC
Surprise!!! Blake Lively is expecting once again, and she shocked everyone by visually announcing her 4th baby with Ryan Reynolds. Blake was attending the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit Thursday in NYC ... she entered the event and posed for pics, proudly showing off the upcoming addition to the fam.
AOL Corp
'Sister Wives' Recap: Christine Says Kody Denied Her Intimacy for Not Treating His 'Favorite Wife' Well
Christine Brown is airing all of her grievances in season 17 of Sister Wives. The TLC reality series following the lives of polygamist Kody Brown and his four wives returned on Sunday with an explosive episode, which mostly consisted of Christine and Kody facing off over her decision to leave their 25-year marriage.
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Claims Garrison and Gabriel Are ‘Frustrated’ by Kody, Robyn’s Marriage
Sharing their side. While tensions between Kody Brown and his sons Gabriel and Garrison Brown came to a boiling point over his strict rules amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Christine Brown claim there is more to the story. “For my boys there’s so much more...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Shares Traumatic Details About Her Father's Abuse
Another day, another altercation between Chrisean Rock and Blueface. Usually, it's the "Thotiana"star's family making headlines along with the volitaile couple. On Friday, it was Chrisean's family at the center of the drama. After taking Blueface to meet her family, footage showed the California rapper getting into a scuffle with Chrisean's father. According to her, Blueface punched her dad and knocked him out.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Spotted Shopping With Daughters After Kody Divorce: See Photos
She’s doing her! Sister Wives star Christine Brown was spotted shopping on Saturday, August 27, in Los Angeles with her daughters Aspyn Brown and Truely Brown amid divorce drama with Kody Brown. The TLC alum, 50, looked comfortable on her weekend outing as she wore a polka dot blouse,...
