As Pat Sajak‘s 41-year tenure as host of Wheel of Fortune winds down, the game show host has made his way into headlines for a very different reason. In a recent photo, which has been circulating on social media, Sajak can be seen smiling and posing with Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and RSBN reporter Bryan Glenn. While this may seem like an innocent photo opportunity to some, others assume his support for the Republican Congresswoman and have announced their boycott of Wheel of Fortune, vowing to “change the channel” if the show comes on. Could this mean that he might get...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO