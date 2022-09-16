Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Warning issued for St Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-19 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St Croix TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - St Croix * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Hurricane Watch issued for Southeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 09:20:00 Expires: 2022-09-17 17:30:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Southeast TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Southeast * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 70 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Monday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: All flood preparations should be complete. Expect flooding of low-lying roads and property. - ACT: Stay away from storm surge prone areas. Continue to follow the instructions of local officials. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 12-18 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Hurricane Warning issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 02:53:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 11:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Juan and Vicinity HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - San Juan and Vicinity * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Flood Watch issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 20:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-18 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands, including the following areas, in Puerto Rico, Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest, Ponce and Vicinity, San Juan and Vicinity, Southeast, Southwest, Vieques, and Western Interior. In Virgin Islands, St Croix and St.Thomas...St. John...and Adjacent Islands. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Heavy rainfall is forecast to continue through Monday. The highest rainfall totals are anticipated across eastern and southern Puerto Rico, where amounts of 12 to 16 inches and locally up to 20 inches are possible. Elsewhere, rainfall amounts of up to 5 to 10 inches are anticipated, with locally higher amounts. Several river gauges are showing stage levels reaching flooding concern thresholds, especially the Rio Blanco in Naguabo. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 09:58:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-20 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding occuring. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood. Some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Shoreline erosion will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels will slowly fall through through this afternoon, but high surf with coastal erosion will continue through noon Tuesday. Winds will turn west to northwest and increase to 25 mph this evening and continue into Tuesday morning. This will cause coastal erosion at Shishmaref and Kivalina.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Macon by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 02:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-18 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Macon The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Macon County in north central Missouri * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 214 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bevier, or near Macon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Macon, Bevier, Callao and Excello. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Watch issued for South Central Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 13:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-19 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: South Central Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central New Mexico, including the following area, South Central Mountains. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms over the area this afternoon and evening may produce heavy rainfall rates over one inch per hour. This may lead to flash flooding, especially on the McBride burn scar. - http://www.weather.gov/abq/EmergencyPrepFlood
Severe Weather Statement issued for Eddy, Griggs, Nelson by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 12:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 12:53:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eddy; Griggs; Nelson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN NELSON NORTHWESTERN GRIGGS AND EASTERN EDDY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1245 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Southern Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-20 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Southern Sacramento Valley FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE LNU LIGHTNING COMPLEX BURN SCAR IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible over the LNU Lightning Complex burn scar. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following area, Southern Sacramento Valley. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Moderate to heavy rainfall over the LNU Lightning Complex burn scar is expected this afternoon into this evening. Residents near the Hennessey Fire in the LNU Lightning Complex Burn Scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the Hennessey Fire in the LNU Lightning Complex Burn Scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for GUC100 by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 03:55:00 Expires: 2022-09-20 05:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: GUC100 FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CHST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Rota. * WHEN...Until 530 AM ChST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 353 AM ChST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sinapalo, Songsong, Annex F, Tenetu, I Chenchon, Liyu, Ginalangan (Chudan), Taimama, Tatgua, Matpo, As Niebes (Nieves), Gampapa, Talo, Makmak, Agatasi (Payapai), Lempanai, Gagani, Gayaugan (Kaan), Finata and Mananana. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Barnes, Cass, Steele, Traill by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 11:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Steele; Traill A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cass, southwestern Traill, northeastern Barnes and southern Steele Counties through 1215 PM CDT At 1136 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Colgate, or 26 miles northeast of Valley City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Colgate around 1140 AM CDT. Clifford and Galesburg around 1200 PM CDT. Roseville around 1205 PM CDT. Blanchard around 1215 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 12:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-19 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Lincoln County in central New Mexico * Until 315 PM MDT. * At 1212 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain near and south of Glencoe. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Glencoe. Flash flooding may also impact Highway 70. High and fast water flows are also likely in the Rio Ruidoso. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Red Flag Warning issued for East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-19 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF; Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 283 and 288. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont. In West Central WY...Sublette. * WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 80s; highs in the middle to upper 60s in the mountains.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Guanica, Guayanilla, Penuelas, Sabana Grande, Yauco by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 14:34:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 21:00:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Guanica; Guayanilla; Penuelas; Sabana Grande; Yauco The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Guanica County in Puerto Rico Guayanilla County in Puerto Rico Penuelas County in Puerto Rico Sabana Grande County in Puerto Rico Yauco County in Puerto Rico * Until 800 PM AST Monday. * At 134 PM AST, Showers will continue to move inland, affecting the aforementioned municipalities. This rainfall in addition to previos rains will continue to result in flash flooding. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Hurricane Local Statement issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 14:59:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 23:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **RAIN FROM FIONA STILL AFFECTING PUERTO RICO** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for all of Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra. * STORM INFORMATION: - About 170 miles west-northwest of Aguadilla PR or about 180 miles west-northwest of Mayaguez PR - 19.6N 69.5W - Storm Intensity 90 mph - Movement Northwest or 315 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Fiona was now located near the northern coast of the Dominican Republic. However, Fiona`s rain bands will continue to impact Puerto Rico as it lifts northwards. Periods of torrential rains are therefore expected to continue affecting the territory, creating catastrophic and life threatening flash flood conditions, overflowing rivers and small streams and debris flow. Additional heavy rains today will only aggravate the already flooded areas and will trigger mudslides and rockfall due to the unstable soil. Trailing moisture is expected to continue to affect the region especially Puerto Rico at least through Tuesday or into Wednesday. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, as well as for the local waters until later today. Rough and hazardous marine and coastal conditions are also expected to persist. Squally conditions with seas at 12 to 15 feet across the Mona Passage and Atlantic Offshore waters, elsewhere between 5 and 10 feet. Seas will slowly subside during the afternoon and into the evening hours. Expect winds of 25 to 45 knots with higher gusts accompanying the rainbands. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across the region. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having possible devastating impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become raging rivers. In mountain areas, deadly runoff may rage down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible significant to extensive impacts across the entire area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not return to evacuated areas until hazardous winds diminish and flood waters abate. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to remain safely sheltered from the storm. Stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Locate your battery powered radio and flashlight from your Emergency Supplies Kit. Keep these items close. Do not venture outside while in the eye of a hurricane. Within the eye, weather conditions may temporarily improve which can be misleading. Once the eye passes, the wind will change direction and return to dangerous speeds. Heavy rain will also return. Be smart and remain safely hidden from the storm. Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or videos. Be wise and avoid becoming another statistic. Be ready to move to the identified safe room if your home or shelter begins to fail. Quickly move to an interior room on the lowest floor. Put as many sturdy walls between you and the storm as you can. Protect your head and body. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR around 5 PM AST, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Special Weather Statement issued for Onondaga, Southern Cayuga by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-19 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Onondaga; Southern Cayuga A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cayuga and Onondaga Counties through 130 PM EDT At 1243 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Skaneateles, or 7 miles east of Auburn, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Onondaga, Syracuse, Cicero, Auburn, De Witt, Van Buren, Pompey, North Syracuse, Solvay and Manlius. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 90 between 34A and 39. New York Interstate 81 between 15 and 30. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Aibonito, Arroyo, Cayey, Coamo, Guayama, Juana Diaz, Ponce by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 14:15:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 21:00:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aibonito; Arroyo; Cayey; Coamo; Guayama; Juana Diaz; Ponce; Salinas; Santa Isabel; Villalba The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Aibonito County in Puerto Rico Arroyo County in Puerto Rico Cayey County in Puerto Rico Coamo County in Puerto Rico Guayama County in Puerto Rico Juana Diaz County in Puerto Rico Ponce County in Puerto Rico Salinas County in Puerto Rico Santa Isabel County in Puerto Rico Villalba County in Puerto Rico * Until 800 PM AST Monday. * At 115 PM AST, Showers will continue to move inland, affecting portions of south central Puerto Rico. This rainfall in addition to previos rains will continue to result in flash flooding. Mudslide and rockfalls are likely in areas of steep terrain. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Special Weather Statement issued for Banner, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, South Sioux by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-16 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Banner; Morrill; Scotts Bluff; South Sioux Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Scotts Bluff, west central Morrill, northwestern Banner, southern Sioux and east central Goshen Counties through 200 PM MDT At 129 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Yoder to near Stegall to 11 miles east of La Grange. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell, Terrytown, Morrill, Minatare, Lyman, Yoder, Huntley, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, Lake Minatare Campground, Stegall, Wildcat Hills Campground, Scotts Bluff National Monument, Hubbard Hill, Scottsbluff Airport, Lake Minatare, Lake Alice, Melbeta and Henry. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Carroll, Northern Coos, Northern Grafton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-17 07:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-17 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Carroll; Northern Coos; Northern Grafton; Southern Carroll; Southern Coos; Southern Grafton FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have started an upward trend for today and the threat has ended.
Red Flag Warning issued for Cody Foothills, North Big Horn Basin, Worland BLM by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-19 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cody Foothills; North Big Horn Basin, Worland BLM; South Big Horn Basin, Worland BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 275...276 and 282. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In North Central WY...Big Horn...Hot Springs...Park...Washakie. * WIND: West to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower to middle 80s.
