5-star, nation's No. 1 athlete will be at Clemson this weekend

Clemson is set to play host to one of the nation’s best prospects in the class of 2024 this weekend.

Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) five-star Mike Matthews announced via social media Thursday evening that he’ll be in The Valley for Clemson’s first night game of the season against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

When June 1 rolled around, it didn’t take long for Matthews to have an offer from Clemson in his inbox.

“I was very excited,” Matthews told The Clemson Insider regarding receiving an offer from Clemson earlier this summer. “It’s very important for me for a school like that to offer me. It shows how they feel about me as a player.”

247Sports considers Matthews (6-3. 180) to be the No. 1 safety and the nation’s No. 9 overall prospect regardless of position in the class of 2024.

