nbc16.com
Cottage Grove protest over police use of force
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — An investigation has been opened into the use of force by police in Cottage Grove during an arrest. On Saturday, a number of people demonstrated outside city hall. It was on September 1st that Bookmine owner Gail Hoelzle called for a wellness check on 26-year-old...
Eugene Police K-9 Cwyk helps police with arrest at Valley River Center
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says they had received multiple calls about a violent, disorderly, person at the Valley River Center on Friday, September 16. According to EPD's Facebook, the suspect was tearing apart the store, Cricket, and threatening to fight security and passerby's. Authorities say Cricket employees were hiding in a backroom of the shop.
Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team makes fentanyl arrest
ROSEBURG, Ore. — On September 14, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) conducted an operation in the 700 block of Garden Valley Boulevard, in Roseburg, Oregon, where detectives contacted an individual in the parking lot of a local business. Officials say, during the contact detectives deployed canine Trapper to...
Students collect trash and help clean up the City of Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Friday morning, students from the Academy of Arts and Academics put on gloves, grabbed trash bags, and went to help out. They started by the school on Main Street. Then walked all the way around to 'F' Street, picking up trash along the way. They split...
As Pickleball gains popularity, Lane County plans to add regional facility
EUGENE, Ore. — The fastest growing sport in the nation according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball is also seeing an interest locally. So much so, that The Emerald Valley Pickleball Club is hoping to build a regional Pickleball facility at Lane Community College. Come November, you...
The city of Eugene and the University of Oregon discuss swapping land
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon is one step closer to building a new indoor practice facility for athletes. Friday, the board of trustees passed a motion to swap some land with the City of Eugene to make it happen. Under the proposal, the University would get about...
Weyerhaeuser strike continues into Saturday
LEBANON, Ore. — Employees of the Weyerhaeuser timber company have been on strike since Tuesday at midnight, citing an unfair contract proposal from the company. After nearly four days of protesting at various Weyerhaeuser sites, a large rally was held at the Santiam Sawmill in Lebanon, Oregon Saturday afternoon.
Eugene Library cards free for all children who reside in 4J and Bethel school districts
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Public Library will now offer free library cards to all children in the Eugene 4J School District and the Bethel School District, even if they have not yet reached school age and live outside city limits. In 2020, the library began offering the free...
Big moment for local teacher who won 'Teacher of the Year' award
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A big moment for a local teacher. There was music, food and dancing for a Springfield man who was named teacher of the year Friday. Scott Crowell was awarded the 2023 title by the Lane Education Service District. Students and staff gathered at the Wildish Theater...
Union officials and Weyerhaeuser start negotiations
Friday, the union and Weyerhaeuser started negotiations. Union officials confirmed that they started the process. 1,100 workers in the Pacific Northwest went on strike after rejecting Weyerhaeuser’s latest proposal. The union claims that Weyerhaeuser wants to cut pay and benefits, despite record profits. KMTR reached out to Weyerhaeuser. They...
UO, Gov. Brown speak out on offensive chant at Oregon-BYU game
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon is apologizing after video surfaced of an offensive chant coming from the student section during Saturday's Oregon game against BYU. The UO student section was yelling an offensive chant against Mormons during the game. Utah Governor Spencer Cox commented on the video late Saturday night saying:
Ducks coach Dan Lanning getting used to quirky game traditions
EUGENE, Ore. — Every school in the nation has their unique quirks and challenges. For some it may be the recruiting footprint or the fan bases expectations. One unique thing at Oregon is the playing 'Shout’ after the third quarter. Lanning experienced it last Saturday and at the spring game. But today’s extra jubilant celebration might have had some unintended consequences with BYU converting a long third down right after.
Beavers look for edge against Montana State
CORVALLIS, Ore. — It won't be easy sledding for Oregon State this week as they face a talented and tough Montana State team. But lucky for the Beavers, they have a coach on staff that spent a lot of time getting the FCS National runners-up to where they are today.
