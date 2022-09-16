ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottage Grove, OR



nbc16.com

Cottage Grove protest over police use of force

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — An investigation has been opened into the use of force by police in Cottage Grove during an arrest. On Saturday, a number of people demonstrated outside city hall. It was on September 1st that Bookmine owner Gail Hoelzle called for a wellness check on 26-year-old...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Police K-9 Cwyk helps police with arrest at Valley River Center

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says they had received multiple calls about a violent, disorderly, person at the Valley River Center on Friday, September 16. According to EPD's Facebook, the suspect was tearing apart the store, Cricket, and threatening to fight security and passerby's. Authorities say Cricket employees were hiding in a backroom of the shop.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team makes fentanyl arrest

ROSEBURG, Ore. — On September 14, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) conducted an operation in the 700 block of Garden Valley Boulevard, in Roseburg, Oregon, where detectives contacted an individual in the parking lot of a local business. Officials say, during the contact detectives deployed canine Trapper to...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

The city of Eugene and the University of Oregon discuss swapping land

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon is one step closer to building a new indoor practice facility for athletes. Friday, the board of trustees passed a motion to swap some land with the City of Eugene to make it happen. Under the proposal, the University would get about...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Weyerhaeuser strike continues into Saturday

LEBANON, Ore. — Employees of the Weyerhaeuser timber company have been on strike since Tuesday at midnight, citing an unfair contract proposal from the company. After nearly four days of protesting at various Weyerhaeuser sites, a large rally was held at the Santiam Sawmill in Lebanon, Oregon Saturday afternoon.
LEBANON, OR
#Cottage Grove Police
nbc16.com

Big moment for local teacher who won 'Teacher of the Year' award

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A big moment for a local teacher. There was music, food and dancing for a Springfield man who was named teacher of the year Friday. Scott Crowell was awarded the 2023 title by the Lane Education Service District. Students and staff gathered at the Wildish Theater...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Union officials and Weyerhaeuser start negotiations

Friday, the union and Weyerhaeuser started negotiations. Union officials confirmed that they started the process. 1,100 workers in the Pacific Northwest went on strike after rejecting Weyerhaeuser’s latest proposal. The union claims that Weyerhaeuser wants to cut pay and benefits, despite record profits. KMTR reached out to Weyerhaeuser. They...
LEBANON, OR
nbc16.com

UO, Gov. Brown speak out on offensive chant at Oregon-BYU game

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon is apologizing after video surfaced of an offensive chant coming from the student section during Saturday's Oregon game against BYU. The UO student section was yelling an offensive chant against Mormons during the game. Utah Governor Spencer Cox commented on the video late Saturday night saying:
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Ducks coach Dan Lanning getting used to quirky game traditions

EUGENE, Ore. — Every school in the nation has their unique quirks and challenges. For some it may be the recruiting footprint or the fan bases expectations. One unique thing at Oregon is the playing 'Shout’ after the third quarter. Lanning experienced it last Saturday and at the spring game. But today’s extra jubilant celebration might have had some unintended consequences with BYU converting a long third down right after.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Beavers look for edge against Montana State

CORVALLIS, Ore. — It won't be easy sledding for Oregon State this week as they face a talented and tough Montana State team. But lucky for the Beavers, they have a coach on staff that spent a lot of time getting the FCS National runners-up to where they are today.
BOZEMAN, MT



