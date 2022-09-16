ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

Texas teen in coma after crashing car on way to homecoming parade

By Patrick Reilly
 3 days ago

A Texas teenager was left in a medically induced coma after she was involved in a violent rollover crash while driving to her high school homecoming parade.

Zoe Moody had been nominated as a homecoming princess at Bridgeland High School and was supposed to ride on a float in the Monday night parade before tragedy struck, KHOU reported .

The 16-year-old and her friends were heading towards the school when their car crashed on the Grand Parkway in Cypress, about 20 miles outside of downtown Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office

Moody, who was driving, was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled over several times. Police said it appeared she may have tried to take a last-second exit off the highway and that speed may have been a factor.

Zoe Moody is expected to survive but will have a long road to recovery ahead of her.
She was airlifted to an area hospital and a passenger was also transported to a hospital by ambulance, according to KPRC-TV .

Over 30 friends, coaches and school staff showed up at the hospital waiting room Monday night to show their support for Moody, Shayla Northcutt, Moody’s auntie and longtime family friend, told KHOU.

Days later, she remains in a coma. She broke both her femurs and patellas, has fractures throughout her face and swelling in her brain, Northcutt said.

She is expected to survive but the road to recovery is expected to be lengthy and arduous.

Police said Moody may have taken a last-second exit, causing the rollover crash.
“That’s the biggest thing, she’s still here and that could’ve been completely fatal,” Northcutt told the outlet. “Zoe’s too stubborn, she’s going to fight this.”.

A GoFundMe campaign for Moody has raised over $30,000 to help her family cover medical expenses.

ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
