NFL

Ryan Fitzpatrick brought the FitzMagic to Amazon’s ‘Thursday Night Football’

By Max Weisman
 3 days ago

Ryan Fitzpatrick’s “Thursday Night Football” debut on Amazon Prime was hard to ignore.

The retired QB showcased his loud personal style on the streaming service’s first-ever TNF broadcast , going very casual with a purple Hawaiian shirt and his signature bushy beard.

Fitzpatrick’s fellow hosts — Charissa Thompson, Richard Sherman and Tony Gonzalez — certainly noticed.

Ryan Fitzpatrick didn’t dial it down for his ‘Thursday Night Football’ debut.
“FitzMagic on the field, and a whole lot of magic off the field,” Thompson said, introducing the ex-Jets QB. “If his shirt is any indication of who he is, he is loud and proud and we are so excited.”

It was an eye-catching look for the 39-year-old, making his debut as a football analyst after calling it a career on the gridiron after the 2021 season . He said his post-playing career would either be coaching or media, but didn’t want to put his family through the grind of seasons of him coaching.

“Amazon jumped out at me,” Fitzpatrick told The Post’s Andrew Marchand in June . “In terms of it is something that’s fresh and new. It just made a lot of sense of what I was trying to get into.”

