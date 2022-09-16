ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden’s first ‘60 Minutes’ interview as president to air Sunday

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H7SaR_0hxNFC9z00

Joe Biden gave his first “60 Minutes” interview as president and the sit-down will air Sunday during the show’s season premiere episode.

The president spoke about the economy, upcoming midterm elections and the Russian invasion of Ukraine with correspondent Scott Pelley at the White House, according to the show’s network CBS.

“60 Minutes” cameras also followed Biden as he toured the Detroit Auto Show in Michigan on Wednesday.

Biden has been criticized for his infrequent on-the-record, sit-down interviews since taking office as president.

In June, journalists and Republicans bashed the commander-in-chief for appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to be interviewed by the late night comedian when he hadn’t given a reporter an on-the-record, sit-down interview in about four months.

Biden has appeared on “60 minutes” several times before — including days ahead of the 2020 presidential election — but Sunday will mark his first appearance as president.

Pelley told People he had been trying to land an interview with the president soon after his inauguration. He had a prior date set for the interview but Biden postponed it due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and personally called to apologize, Pelley said.

The interview is set to air on CBS Sunday at 7:30 p.m., ET/7 p.m., PT.

Comments / 9

TheThumper
3d ago

yeah, I'm great. I'm doing a really good job. people love me. I'm aware of what's going on. no. I really am. and Donald Trump began everything I've failed at so it's really his fault.

Reply
4
David Kupper
3d ago

This must have been quite a challenge for the editor to try to make it appear he's coherent. Probably in for an Emmy

Reply(2)
6
Related
The Hill

Why has fact-checking disappeared under Biden?

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Fact-checking under President Trump was a bustling business. Seemingly every day, and sometimes by the hour, the 45th president’s every word was scrutinized, which all comes with the job. But under President Biden, fact...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Poll shows Hispanics continue to distance themselves from Biden's Democrats

Thursday is the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, a celebration of the country's Hispanic community. Politically, Hispanics have received widespread attention recently for defecting from the Democratic Party. Heading into the midterm elections, they are expected to play a pivotal role in determining control of Congress. Less than two months away from the election, here are where Hispanics stand on many of the issues.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

On video: Migrants at VP Harris’ home say border’s ‘open,’ one says ‘we came illegally’

Multiple migrants who had been bussed from the U.S. southern border and dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington D.C. admitted on camera that they entered the U.S. through an “open” border despite Harris’ claims that the border is secure. One migrant even admitted to entering the country “illegally.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
WashingtonExaminer

Trump's surprise breakthrough with Hispanic voters could spell doom for Democrats

Joe Biden won 65% of the Hispanic vote in the last presidential election. He campaigned on defending the working class and fixing the U.S. immigration system. Two years into his presidency, he has so far failed to do so, and Hispanic voters are increasingly deserting the Democratic Party. With the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, this Washington Examiner series, Taken For Granted, will look at how Biden and Democratic Party policies are failing to connect with the Latino electorate, how Donald Trump and Republicans have benefited, and how it could swing the November midterm elections.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Pelley
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#60 Minutes#Republicans#Inauguration#Ukraine#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Russian#Cbs
Fox News

LAWRENCE JONES: Liberals suddenly 'sounding the alarm' on illegal immigration

Fox News host Lawrence Jones weighed in on Democrats "sounding the alarm" over the United States' border crisis on "Cross Country with Lawrence Jones." LAWRENCE JONES: Democrats are now sounding the alarm about our country's growing border crisis. But we're asking ourselves the question: What changed with the situation that finally made the left speak up? Well, nothing, actually, except now the border crisis isn't some faraway problem they can play off for cheap political points.
IMMIGRATION
Axios

Democrats' midterm reality check

After Democrats' surge in political momentum over the summer, signs indicate the midterm environment is tilting back in the GOP's direction. Why it matters: Republicans aren't likely to ride a historic red wave to power. But they're well-positioned to comfortably win back the House, and are on surer footing than just weeks ago to net the one seat necessary to capture a narrow Senate majority.
BUSINESS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy