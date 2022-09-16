ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Opelousas man booked on multiple charges following shooting incident

KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6cRA_0hxNF54900

Opelousas Police Department responded to a call reporting shots fired in the area of East Street and Leo Street Thursday morning around 10:15 a.m.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that the silver pick-up truck and a black sedan were involved in the incident, officials say. As the investigation continued, officers received information about a confrontation that had occurred at a local business in the 700 block of East Landry Street involving the same two vehicles.

According to authorities, The Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts was temporarily placed on lockdown due to the close proximity of the incident to the school campus. Chief Martin Mclendon verified that no injuries resulted from the incident.

Ultimately, officers were able to identify all parties involved in the incidents. Brandon Lewis, 24, of Opelousas surrendered himself to authorities after he was identified as the person who shot several rounds at a vehicle occupied by two adult males that was hit several times. Lewis was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following alleged charges:

  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Illegal use weapons or dangerous Instrumentalities
  • Aggravated Criminal damage to Property
  • Terrorizing

Chief Martin McLendon ask anyone with any information related to this shooting or any other criminal activity to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com , through Crime Stoppers (337)-948-TIPS, their website by clicking here , or by using the P3 mobile App.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive up to a $1,000.00 cash reward.

Comments / 1

 

Crime & Safety
BATON ROUGE, LA
