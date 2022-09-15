ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IN

FOXBusiness

Small businesses in WV able to apply for low-interest disaster loans

Low-interest disaster loans are available to businesses and people affected by severe storms and flooding in West Virginia last spring, the U.S. Small Business Administration said. The declaration covers Cabell County and adjacent counties of Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne in West Virginia and Gallia and Lawrence in Ohio, the...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
FOXBusiness

Iowa woman wins $100K lottery for the second time in 2 years

A woman in Iowa took home a large lottery prize – and it wasn't the first time she had won big. Mary Starks, of Davenport, Iowa, won $100,000 in the lottery this month, playing the "Hit it Big!" scratch game, according to a press release from the Iowa Lottery.
DAVENPORT, IA
The Associated Press

Abrams' strategy to boost turnout: Early voting commitments

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Stacey Abrams, Georgia Democrats’ nominee for governor, is launching an intensive effort to get out the vote by urging potential supporters to cast in-person ballots the first week of early voting as she tries to navigate the state’s new election laws. The strategy, outlined to The Associated Press by Abrams’ top aides, is a shift from 2018, when she spent generously in her first gubernatorial bid to encourage voters to use mail ballots. It also moves away from Democrats’ pandemic-era emphasis on mail voting, a push that delivered Georgia’s electoral votes to President Joe Biden and...
GEORGIA STATE

