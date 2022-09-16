ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Motorcyclist survives grisly hit-and-run crash in Mira Mesa

By Michael Chen
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A motorcyclist is sharing his story after a hit-and-run collision in Mira Mesa led to him being wedged in the rear windshield of a moving SUV.

Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, 25-year-old Breogan Cristobal was on his motorcycle, headed to work, riding west on Mira Mesa Blvd., when he approached Reagan Road. He says he had a green light, but saw a Toyota 4Runner creeping into the intersection.

Cristobal says he saw the SUV turn right, cut across three lanes, and into his lane.

“After I see her skip the second lane, all I'm thinking is, ‘I 'm done for,’” said Cristobal.

“Both brakes are locked up, and I'm just sliding.”

Moments later, Cristobal was flying into the SUV’s rear windshield, helmet first.

“Hearing my head go through the back window and the glass shattering. I could feel my body as to how deep it went into the car. It had gone to about chest level.”

Cristobal says for several agonizingly long seconds, he remained wedged in the moving SUV, before he fell out, still gripping the motorcycle.

He would land hard on the asphalt, and when he opened his eyes, he was seeing double. As bystanders tended to him, he found his phone and started taking accident photos.

"Had so much adrenaline pumping through me. I thought I was fine,” said Cristobal.

He took a photo of the Toyota truck just down the road. He says the female driver, in her 20s or 30s, looked at her own damage, stayed several minutes, and drove off.

“In the moment, I actually started screaming, 'No! Don’t leave! Don't leave.' It’s pretty inhumane to just leave someone on the floor. I could have been dead.”

The accident left Cristobal with a concussion, along with road rash and severe bruises on his left side. Doctors say his helmet may have saved his life.

“Extremely grateful I get to see another day."

He's now appealing for tips to track down the driver for insurance purposes and to ask her a question.

“You knew something came flying through your window. Why would you leave me?”

The SUV is believed to be an older model, gray Toyota 4Runner. If you have any information, you're asked to contact the SDPD traffic division at 858-495-7800 or SDPDTraffic@pd.sandiego.gov.

