ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Man back in custody for allegedly capturing images in restrooms in Ann Arbor

By Natalia Escalante
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wAp4O_0hxNE51w00

A man is back in police custody and faces 13 new felony charges for allegedly capturing images of unclothed people in Ann Arbor.

Erric Desean Morton was arrested on Thursday and is now being charged with seven felony counts of capturing and distributing images of unclothed people and six count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Morton was initially arrested on Sept. 6 on felony charges that stem from evidence obtained during a search warrant on July 22.

At the time of his arrest, Morton was out on parole. Police say he was released on parole Jan. 27, 2021. He previously served time in prison for 17 charges of capturing images of unclothed people.

During the search warrant at Morton’s home last week, investigators found electronic devices and computers, which they seized. Videos from public restrooms were found on those devices. He was then taken into custody.

Police have been able to identify several victims from videos taken between Jan. 27 and July 22.

Shortly after Morton’s arrest last week, he posted the $100,000 bond that was set during his arrest and arraignment.

After Morton bonded out, Ann Arbor Police Department detectives with assistance from the Michigan State Police had concerns and had the analysis of Morton’s devices expedited and found more videos taken between July 22 and Sept. 6.

Police say hundreds of videos were discovered during this investigation.

Detectives then immediately found Morton and arrested him again. He’s being held at the Washtenaw County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

Detectives are working to find additional victims.

Police say videos were taken with hidden cameras inside these restrooms in Ann Arbor:

  • Altar’d State at Briarwood Mall: Restroom used primarily by employees
  • Bath and Body Works at Briarwood Mall: Restroom used primarily by employees, however public could use it if they asked
  • Hampton Inn on Jackson Road: Women’s restroom on the main floor lobby
  • Wyndham Garden on Jackson Road: Unisex bathroom on the main floor near the conference room
  • Vertex Coffee on S. University Avenue: Unisex bathroom for both public and employees
  • Starbucks on Plymouth Road: Unisex bathroom for both public and employees
  • Sweetwater Coffee on Plymouth Road: Unisex bathroom for both public and employees
  • Gallup Park: Bathroom in the back of the park near the playground and foot bridge. Not the main bathroom near the canoe rental

If you believe you may be a victim of the hidden cameras, please complete this form and attach a clear image of your face and head from mid-torso up. If you are identified as a victim, a detective will reach out to you and explain the next steps.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

33-year-old from Canton Township arrested after crashing into MSP car in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – A Michigan State Police patrol car was struck by a driver suspected of being intoxicated while driving in Washtenaw County. A trooper was parked and investigating a crash at 1:36 a.m. Monday in the area of I-94 and Zeeb Road in Scio Township when a 33-year-old from Canton Township crashed into the patrol car, according to police.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
nbc25news.com

One man dead after shooting in Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Flint Township Police Department says one man is dead after being shot in Flint Township. Authorities say on Saturday, September 17, 2022, just after 1:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to Sunridge Apartments for the report of a shooting. After arriving, officers discovered a 29-year-old man...
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restrooms#Electronic Devices#The Michigan State Police
WILX-TV

One man in custody after shooting in South Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 17-year-old boy is locked up tonight while police investigate a shooting. Lansing Police said they found a gun along a road near Dunkel after 4 p.m. Saturday. Police said one person might have been shot but they did not know where that person was. Officers are looking for a black Dodge but we do not know the model.
LANSING, MI
washtenawvoice.com

Ypsilanti Township residents cry for halt on surveillance proposal

Ralph Johnson waits in line for his turn to speak. He exudes patience, but behind the protective mask that shields his face, Ralph is flush with unease. His brewing anxiety is rooted in the Sheriff’s Department’s plan to ensnare Ypsilanti Township in a web of more than 60 cameras, aimed at every license plate that passes by.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Oakland Press

Michigan sees 15% increase in traffic crashes as pandemic reinforces negative driver behaviors

James Clampitt says the COVID-19 pandemic has emboldened people to drive at higher speeds, a contributor to traffic accidents across the state. Clampitt, a 24-year deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, works on the traffic enforcement unit in Rochester Hills. He said the pandemic has created an environment where drivers are more comfortable and accustomed with traveling at higher speeds with law enforcement interactions kept to a minimum during the height of the pandemic.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Mother of slain toddler to get psych evaluation

An Oakland County judge has granted a request for psychiatric evaluation for a woman accused of killing her toddler in a Farmington Hills motel room nearly a year ago. At a court hearing Sept. 15, Oakland County Circuit Judge Jeffery Matis said Amanda Jajou, 31, will be evaluated for criminal responsibility for charges connected to the death of her son, Isaias Daniel Porras. She’s charged with felony murder, second degree murder, first degree and second degree child abuse and accessory after the fact to a felony for the slaying of the 15-month-old son she had shared with Isaias Aurelio Porras, 32.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Spinal Column

Police are looking for a motive in Walled Lake shooting

Police are trying to determine what exactly led up to a Walled Lake resident fatally shooting his wife and the family dog and also shooting his daughter, causing injuries serious enough to require emergency surgery. “This is an unbelievably horrific act,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “It is so sad on...
WALLED LAKE, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy