Grand Rapids, MI

Gallery: First weekend of ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize started on Thursday in Grand Rapids. The competition runs through Oct. 2. See photos from the first weekend:. Stick with News 8 for ArtPrize coverage throughout the competition. Now on WOODTV.com, find guides on getting around Grand Rapids, voting this year and buying the art.
Photos: 10th Annual ACF / GRBC Chef Brew Challenge Launch Party

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Another annual brew launch party in the books! On Thursday, Sept. 15, the American Culinary Federation of Greater Grand Rapids hosted its 10th annual Grand Rapids ACF / GRBC brew launch event at Grand Rapids Brewing Co. According to ACF, the three-hour event featured fresh...
ArtPrize community kick-off event

Starting at 7 p.m. in Calder Plaza on Friday, you'll be able to find food, art and live music. (Sept.16, 2022) To The Point: 3rd Congressional District candidate …. News 8 crew goes ‘Over The Edge’ to support Easterseals …. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m. 091722. Sept....
Driving home care, kindness and learning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —For many, retirement is a time to wind down and start to enjoy life after the workforce. For Rick Blauwkamp retirement meant doing something different. Rick became a bus driver for Holland Christian schools after he retired in 2010. Very quickly into retirement Rick realized that retirement can mean more than just taking it easy and “doing nothing”. Looking for something to do he decided it would be fun to become a bus driver. That is when he started working at Holland Christian Schools.
