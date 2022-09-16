ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

With Russia in crosshairs, US suddenly talks up UN reform

Few issues have been as constant at the United Nations as grievances about the structure of the world body itself, with both friends and foes of the United States pleading for reform of the powerful Security Council. China bitterly opposed a seat for fellow East Asian power Japan, one of the biggest contributors to the United Nations after the United States.
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

Putin Ally Calls for Adding 85,000 Soldiers to Ukraine Battlefield

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is calling for the training and deployment of tens of thousands of people to combat Ukraine's formidable counteroffensive efforts. Kadyrov said he would immediately place 85,000 volunteers on the battlefield, or a "minimum" of 1,000 trained soldiers from...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Friday to press his attack on Ukraine despite Ukraine’s latest counteroffensive and warned that Moscow could ramp up its strikes on the country’s vital infrastructure if Ukrainian forces target facilities in Russia. Speaking to reporters Friday after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan, Putin said the “liberation” of Ukraine’s entire eastern Donbas region remained Russia’s main military goal and that he sees no need to revise it. “We aren’t in a rush,” the Russian leader said, adding that Moscow has only deployed volunteer soldiers to fight in Ukraine. Some hard-line politicians and military bloggers have urged the Kremlin to follow Ukraine’s example and order a broad mobilization to beef up the ranks, lamenting Russia’s manpower shortage. Russia was forced to pull back its forces from large swaths of northeastern Ukraine last week after a swift Ukrainian counteroffensive. Ukraine’s move to reclaim control of several Russian-occupied cities and villages marked the largest military setback for Moscow since its forces had to retreat from areas near the capital early in the war.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Outmatched: Russia Can’t Compete With NATO Air Power

The number of U.S. and allied fifth-generation aircraft, such as the F-35 stealth fighter, will make it difficult for Russia to compete for air supremacy since it only operates a small batch of Su-57 fifth-generation aircraft. The United States and NATO are stepping up Bomber Task Force missions throughout Europe...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
nationalinterest.org

Japan Calls for ‘Counter-Strike’ Capabilities as Tensions Rise

Japanese leaders continue to try and expand the interpretation of “defensive” enshrined in Japan’s constitution to increase flexibility when it comes to the use of military force. During a meeting at the Pentagon with U.S. defense secretary Lloyd Austin, Japanese minister of defense Yasukazu Hamada registered concern...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Europe#Foreign Policy#Russian#The White House#The Defense Department#Ukrainian#State
Daily Mail

British father-of-two is killed by landmine while trying to rescue injured soldiers he was fighting alongside in Ukraine

A British father-of-two who 'would help anyone' has been killed by a landmine as he attempted to rescue injured soldiers he was fighting alongside in Ukraine. Viktor Yatsunyk, 44, who was born in Ukraine, returned to his native country to fight against Putin's army but was killed as he raced to the frontline with fellow soldiers in an attempt to rescue his comrades near the recently reclaimed city of Izyum.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Putin Says Delegation of 80 Large Russian Companies to Visit Iran Next Week -RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that a delegation of 80 large companies will visit Iran next week, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported. President Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi are at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Samarkand, in Uzbekistan. Earlier, Iran's...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

China sanctions Raytheon, Boeing Defense CEOs over Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China announced sanctions on Friday against the CEOs of American defense contractors Raytheon and Boeing Defense over a major U.S. arms sale to rival Taiwan. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning did not specify what the sanctions would be against Gregory Hayes, chairman and CEO of Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Ted Colbert, president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space and Security.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Uzbekistan signs large deals with China, Russia

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan has signed deals worth $16 billion with China and $4.6 billion with Russia during their respective leaders' visits to the Central Asian nation for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
AFP

Kremlin dismisses mass burial discoveries as 'lies'

The Kremlin on Monday denied its forces were responsible for large-scale killings in east Ukraine and accused Kyiv of fabricating its discoveries of mass graves in recaptured territory. Ukraine recaptured Izyum and other towns in the east this month, crippling Kremlin supply routes and bringing fresh claims of Russian atrocities with the discovery of hundreds of graves -- some containing multiple bodies.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Chinese Drone Operators Are Preparing for War By Studying America

The People’s Republic of China has been copying U.S. military strategies and tactics for many years. The Chinese military appears to be mirroring or even entirely copying manned-unmanned teaming tactics with drones and helicopters nearly identical to those used more than a decade ago by U.S. forces in Afghanistan.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy