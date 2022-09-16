Read full article on original website
Related
With a grin, Putin warns Ukraine: the war can get more serious
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept 16 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Friday brushed off a lightning Ukrainian counter-offensive with a smile but warned that Russia would respond more forcefully if its troops were put under further pressure.
U.S. Preparing for Russia to Bring War to NATO Countries
Part of a proposed $2 billion aid package would go to of countries neighboring Ukraine that are "potentially at risk of future Russian aggression."
Ukraine news LIVE: US warns Vladimir Putin will face ‘consequences’ if madman uses nuclear weapons on Ukrainian troops
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden has sent a fierce WARNING of "consequences" to Vladimir Putin if he was use nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine. In a preview for this Sunday’s 60 Minutes, Scott Pelley asked Joe Biden what words he would offer Putin if he is considering using nuclear weapons.
NATO to Be Drawn Into Ukraine War if Russia Goes 'Scorched Earth': Admiral
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander James Stavridis said Thursday that if Russia deployed a "scorched earth" policy in Ukraine it "would almost certainly draw NATO into the fight." Stavridis' comments came after the Daily Beast reported that members of Russian state media are proposing violent reactions as the Russian military...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
With Russia in crosshairs, US suddenly talks up UN reform
Few issues have been as constant at the United Nations as grievances about the structure of the world body itself, with both friends and foes of the United States pleading for reform of the powerful Security Council. China bitterly opposed a seat for fellow East Asian power Japan, one of the biggest contributors to the United Nations after the United States.
Putin Ally Calls for Adding 85,000 Soldiers to Ukraine Battlefield
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is calling for the training and deployment of tens of thousands of people to combat Ukraine's formidable counteroffensive efforts. Kadyrov said he would immediately place 85,000 volunteers on the battlefield, or a "minimum" of 1,000 trained soldiers from...
Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Friday to press his attack on Ukraine despite Ukraine’s latest counteroffensive and warned that Moscow could ramp up its strikes on the country’s vital infrastructure if Ukrainian forces target facilities in Russia. Speaking to reporters Friday after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan, Putin said the “liberation” of Ukraine’s entire eastern Donbas region remained Russia’s main military goal and that he sees no need to revise it. “We aren’t in a rush,” the Russian leader said, adding that Moscow has only deployed volunteer soldiers to fight in Ukraine. Some hard-line politicians and military bloggers have urged the Kremlin to follow Ukraine’s example and order a broad mobilization to beef up the ranks, lamenting Russia’s manpower shortage. Russia was forced to pull back its forces from large swaths of northeastern Ukraine last week after a swift Ukrainian counteroffensive. Ukraine’s move to reclaim control of several Russian-occupied cities and villages marked the largest military setback for Moscow since its forces had to retreat from areas near the capital early in the war.
nationalinterest.org
Outmatched: Russia Can’t Compete With NATO Air Power
The number of U.S. and allied fifth-generation aircraft, such as the F-35 stealth fighter, will make it difficult for Russia to compete for air supremacy since it only operates a small batch of Su-57 fifth-generation aircraft. The United States and NATO are stepping up Bomber Task Force missions throughout Europe...
RELATED PEOPLE
Indian PM Modi tells Russia's Putin now 'is not an era of war'
NEW DELHI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that now is not a time for war, with food, fertiliser and fuel security among the major concerns of the world at present.
nationalinterest.org
Japan Calls for ‘Counter-Strike’ Capabilities as Tensions Rise
Japanese leaders continue to try and expand the interpretation of “defensive” enshrined in Japan’s constitution to increase flexibility when it comes to the use of military force. During a meeting at the Pentagon with U.S. defense secretary Lloyd Austin, Japanese minister of defense Yasukazu Hamada registered concern...
Steve Bannon says DeSantis is a 'national leader' for sending migrants to liberal cities
Former Trump White House aide Steve Bannon said that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has Democrats "seething with anger" in a post on GETTR on Friday.
Afghan Chief Swapped for U.S. Hostage Was First Eyed for 2014 Bergdahl Deal
"The Noorzai deal was a long time coming," retired Special Forces officer Jason Amerine, who led efforts to free detained soldier Bowe Bergdahl, told Newsweek.
IN THIS ARTICLE
British father-of-two is killed by landmine while trying to rescue injured soldiers he was fighting alongside in Ukraine
A British father-of-two who 'would help anyone' has been killed by a landmine as he attempted to rescue injured soldiers he was fighting alongside in Ukraine. Viktor Yatsunyk, 44, who was born in Ukraine, returned to his native country to fight against Putin's army but was killed as he raced to the frontline with fellow soldiers in an attempt to rescue his comrades near the recently reclaimed city of Izyum.
US News and World Report
Putin Says Delegation of 80 Large Russian Companies to Visit Iran Next Week -RIA
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that a delegation of 80 large companies will visit Iran next week, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported. President Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi are at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Samarkand, in Uzbekistan. Earlier, Iran's...
China sanctions Raytheon, Boeing Defense CEOs over Taiwan
BEIJING (AP) — China announced sanctions on Friday against the CEOs of American defense contractors Raytheon and Boeing Defense over a major U.S. arms sale to rival Taiwan. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning did not specify what the sanctions would be against Gregory Hayes, chairman and CEO of Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Ted Colbert, president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space and Security.
Uzbekistan signs large deals with China, Russia
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan has signed deals worth $16 billion with China and $4.6 billion with Russia during their respective leaders' visits to the Central Asian nation for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kremlin dismisses mass burial discoveries as 'lies'
The Kremlin on Monday denied its forces were responsible for large-scale killings in east Ukraine and accused Kyiv of fabricating its discoveries of mass graves in recaptured territory. Ukraine recaptured Izyum and other towns in the east this month, crippling Kremlin supply routes and bringing fresh claims of Russian atrocities with the discovery of hundreds of graves -- some containing multiple bodies.
Mexico’s military on display in independence celebrations
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Independence Day parade Friday had even more of a militaristic air this year coming just days after the relatively new National Guard was passed completely to the command of the military. The gray-camouflaged National Guard troops were a heavy presence in the display...
Germany Choosing Arrow 3 Missile Defense System Would Be A Big Deal
U.S. MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCYGermany is poised to become the first export operator of Israel's Arrow 3 ballistic missile defense system as it overhauls its military.
nationalinterest.org
Chinese Drone Operators Are Preparing for War By Studying America
The People’s Republic of China has been copying U.S. military strategies and tactics for many years. The Chinese military appears to be mirroring or even entirely copying manned-unmanned teaming tactics with drones and helicopters nearly identical to those used more than a decade ago by U.S. forces in Afghanistan.
Comments / 0