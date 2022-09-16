ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRGB

Gun law confusion leads to more historic reenactment cancellations

FORT EDWARD, NY (WRGB) — Historic reenactments across the Capital Region are being canceled as confusion over New York gun laws have many fearing they could end up behind bars. On Friday a reenactment event in Montgomery County was canceled. Now, the Rogers Island Military Camp reenactment event in...
FORT EDWARD, NY
WRGB

Are school safety conversations having an impact on students?

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — With the school year only a few weeks old, multiple districts across the Capital Region have seen school threats, leading to more conversations about school safety. CBS6 wanted to know how these ongoing conversations about school safety and potential threats affect our students?. "Because...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

East Greenbush parolee charged with attempted murder in Bethlehem assault

BETHLEHEM, NY (WRGB) — An East Greenbush man is behind bars in Albany County, accused of attempted murder in connection with an incident in Selkirk Friday night. At approximately 9:25 p.m. Friday, the Bethlehem Police Department responded to a domestic incident at 1049 River Rd, Selkirk. When officers arrived at the scene they located two victims who had been assaulted. One victim was treated at the scene and the second victim was transported to Albany Medical Center with injuries from multiple stab wounds.
BETHLEHEM, NY
WRGB

Monday afternoon could see mid-afternoon thunderstorms, severe weather

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The weather starts off dry on Monday before showers and t-storms become likely ahead of an approaching cold front. Some locally heavy rain will be possible with some of the showers and storms. The rain will likely be slowing the evening commute before the activity starts tapering off further into the evening period followed by partial clearing of the skies later tonight.
ENVIRONMENT
WRGB

Suspect at large after reported assault in Bethlehem, police say

BETHLEHEM, NY (WRGB) — Police are investigating a reported assault on River Road in Bethlehem. The details on exactly how serious that assault might have been are not known at this hour -- but an officer on the scene did tell our photographer that a suspect does remain at large.
BETHLEHEM, NY

