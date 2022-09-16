Read full article on original website
6th annual Tunnel to Towers Capital Region Tower Climb honors the firefighters of 9/11
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Last week at this time we said it a lot, never forget, that of course in regards honoring those who lost their lives or have been impacted by the attacks on September 11th, 2001...an organization steadfast in that message fundraising in a unique way in Albany Sunday,
Stories shared, steps taken in Colonie, to raise awareness of eating disorders
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — Thousands of dollars raised today by hundreds of people in the Capital Region working to help those living with eating disorders, sharing some impactful stories and messages along the way. “Sadly, my sister passed away from an eating disorder in 2018.”. All of this happening...
Gun law confusion leads to more historic reenactment cancellations
FORT EDWARD, NY (WRGB) — Historic reenactments across the Capital Region are being canceled as confusion over New York gun laws have many fearing they could end up behind bars. On Friday a reenactment event in Montgomery County was canceled. Now, the Rogers Island Military Camp reenactment event in...
NYS holding free child car seat checks during Child Passenger Safety Week
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee will host free child car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians across the state during Child Passenger Safety Week from Saturday, September 17 to Saturday, September 24, including one in Onondaga County.
Are school safety conversations having an impact on students?
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — With the school year only a few weeks old, multiple districts across the Capital Region have seen school threats, leading to more conversations about school safety. CBS6 wanted to know how these ongoing conversations about school safety and potential threats affect our students?. "Because...
Legal expert says groups are right to cancel historical reenactments over NY gun laws
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — A historical reenactment has been canceled over New York State's new gun laws. Governor Hochul's Office is responding saying these events can go on as planned, but a legal expert says not so fast. A notice from a Montgomery County group called Fort Klock...
East Greenbush parolee charged with attempted murder in Bethlehem assault
BETHLEHEM, NY (WRGB) — An East Greenbush man is behind bars in Albany County, accused of attempted murder in connection with an incident in Selkirk Friday night. At approximately 9:25 p.m. Friday, the Bethlehem Police Department responded to a domestic incident at 1049 River Rd, Selkirk. When officers arrived at the scene they located two victims who had been assaulted. One victim was treated at the scene and the second victim was transported to Albany Medical Center with injuries from multiple stab wounds.
Monday afternoon could see mid-afternoon thunderstorms, severe weather
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The weather starts off dry on Monday before showers and t-storms become likely ahead of an approaching cold front. Some locally heavy rain will be possible with some of the showers and storms. The rain will likely be slowing the evening commute before the activity starts tapering off further into the evening period followed by partial clearing of the skies later tonight.
Suspect at large after reported assault in Bethlehem, police say
BETHLEHEM, NY (WRGB) — Police are investigating a reported assault on River Road in Bethlehem. The details on exactly how serious that assault might have been are not known at this hour -- but an officer on the scene did tell our photographer that a suspect does remain at large.
