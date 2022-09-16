ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, OR

Comments / 95

Oregon Mike
3d ago

Republicans are always disgruntled about something they are combative by nature and then they are proud of how stupid they are.

Reply(11)
16
Jeff Bradford
3d ago

what did Republicans expect? reversal of roe vs wade Republicans did that. making voting difficult. Republicans did that voting against everything to help build America. my question is this "what are you saving the tax money for ?" if you want to take back oregon then you need to run candidates that appeal to the majority of people not just ones who protect your interests

Reply
5
David Wild
3d ago

Perhaps all these Republicans got so grifted by Bannon and Trump that they have no $$ left!

Reply(7)
13
Related
WWEEK

National Democrats Write Biggest Check So Far in Oregon Governor’s Race to Tina Kotek

The arms race to bankroll the next Oregon governor keeps escalating. On Friday night, former House Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland) reported the largest single campaign contribution so far in the November governor’s contest: a $1.25 million check from the Democratic Governors Association. That donation, made Sept. 14, brings the national PAC’s funding of Kotek to $3.1 million.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Drazan, Johnson attack Kotek on homeless crisis, supporters fire back

PORTLAND, Ore. — Candidates for Oregon governor are playing the blame game with each other when it comes to the state's homeless crisis. Two of them, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson used our coverage of street cleanups of camps on Northeast 33rd Drive to say camps like that were the result of policies Democrat Tina Kotek championed as Speaker of the Oregon House.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Linn County, OR
Government
County
Linn County, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Albany, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Klamath Alerts

Governor Kate Brown Announces Klamath County District Attorney Vacancy – Eve Costello to resign as Klamath County District Attorney

(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown announced today that she is inviting applications for the position of Klamath County District Attorney, to fill a vacancy occasioned by District Attorney Eve Costello’s resignation, which will be effective on October 31, 2022. Governor Brown thanked District Attorney Costello for her service, and intends to fill the resulting vacancy by appointment, as provided in Article V, Section 16 of the Oregon Constitution and ORS 8.640.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
nwlaborpress.org

Recall removes unionist from Eugene City Council

Longtime union activist Claire Syrett, who was serving her third term on the Eugene City Council, lost a Sept. 6 special recall election, with 59.3% of voters supporting the recall (2,312 in favor and 1,588 against). But a legal challenge to the recall is still pending. Syrett works for the...
EUGENE, OR
KATU.com

Poll: Most Oregon voters want Measure 110 to remain

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new poll shows a controversial drug law in Oregon still has strong support statewide. Oregonians overwhelmingly voted 'yes' on Measure 110 in November 2020 to decriminalize the use of small amounts of hard drugs and open up money for addiction treatment. Backers of the ballot measure hailed it as a revolutionary move for the United States. Two years later, those same supporters are pleading for patience while high-profile critics and opponents are already wanting to repeal the law.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

GOP candidate Schmitt a no-show at Senate debate in Missouri

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine called for compassion for immigrants, criticized the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and pressed the need to address climate change during a candidate forum before a gathering of journalists on Friday — one notable for the absence of the race’s clear frontrunner. Valentine, a Democrat, spoke in Lake Ozark at the forum sponsored by the Missouri Press Association. She was joined by Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable and Libertarian Jonathan Dine, but not Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Valentine, 65, is a philanthropist and a retired nurse. She’s also the daughter of August “Gussie” Busch Jr., the longtime chairman and CEO of Anheuser-Busch who built the family business into the world’s largest brewery. Gussie Busch died in 1989 and the brewery was sold to InBev in 2008. Schmitt has, in news releases, referred to Valentine as “the heiress” and made digs at her family’s wealth. Valentine didn’t back away from it Friday.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Betsy Johnson
KCCI.com

Iowa's top Democrats flock to Des Moines for annual steak fry

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear spoke in front of the Polk County Democrats at their annual steak fry. As the home stretch toward the midterm election approaches DeJear talked about education and funding for public schools being her key issue. After Republicans won big...
IOWA STATE
KGW

Oregon voters to consider gun control measure

PORTLAND, Oregon — Oregonians will vote in November on a measure that would add additional requirements for someone trying to buy and own a firearm. If Measure 114 passes, it would ban ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Before people even try to buy a gun, they would need to acquire a “permit to purchase" issued by law enforcement. Applicants would also need to show photo identification, provide fingerprints, take gun safety training and pass a criminal background check regardless of how long it would take to complete.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon

I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#National Party#Politics Local#Election Local
opb.org

As Oregon pushes more electric vehicles, a gap emerges in access

Ellen Valarida spent two years researching her perfect electric vehicle before buying a used 2019 Nissan Leaf in May for about $35,000. The 32-year-old ride-share driver from Salem said owning an EV has been life changing but it hasn’t always been easy. “Some challenges that I’ve experienced (include) the...
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

President steps down, more staff leave Helping Hands

Two more staff members have resigned from Albany Helping Hands amid “concerning behavior” over former board President James Sapp. This brings the total to seven members, five staff and two board members, who have left the non-profit homeless shelter, said former director Emma Deane in an interview over email.
ALBANY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
oregontoday.net

Governor Kate Brown Statement on Oregon’s Request for a Federal Emergency Declaration for Wildfires DOGAMI Governing Board to me…

If granted, Oregon would be the first state to receive direct assistance under a Presidential Emergency Declaration for wildfires. Governor Kate Brown joined Biden-Harris Administration Officials, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden to announce first of its kind funding for community-based mobile crisis intervention program. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy