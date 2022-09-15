Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanese Heritage Festival in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — An annual festival wrapped up Sunday in Lackawanna County. Folks came to enjoy the Annual Lebanese Heritage Festival at Saint Ann Maronite Catholic Church in West Scranton. The festival featured food, music, and dancing and aimed to bring together parishioners and community members to connect and...
Pocono Raceway holds lantern festival
LONG POND, Pa. — All eyes were on the skies Sunday evening in the Poconos. Folks came to enjoy the Night Lights Sky Lantern Festival at Pocono Raceway. The two-day event featured a lantern release after sunset, where folks came together and released thousands of lanterns into the sky.
Matthews withdraws from tour event
Brandon Matthews’ debut as a member of the PGA Tour was cut short when he withdrew eight holes into the Fortinet Championship in Califor
WNEP-TV 16
Good Morning PA - Keep Them Alive Ride & Rally
The Keep Them Alive Ride and Rally is set for September 24th. Registration at the Vietnam Memorial Palmerton Borough Park followed by a party at the American Legion in Gilbert. Enjoy Barbecue, Vendors, and Baked Goods. Proceeds benefit the Veterans Unstoppable Suicide Prevention Program and The National Memorial Mile.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gates set to open on 167th fair
Bloomsburg, Pa. — In less than a week, the gates will open on the 167th Bloomsburg Fair and with 900 vendors, a jam-packed grandstand line-up, and free shows throughout the week, it promises to be worth the wait. In addition to the hundreds of longtime fair favorites, over 50 new vendors will be on the grounds, said Tony Frazier, superintendent of concessions. That includes Tucci's Tattoo Parlor, which will be the first tattoo stand at the fair in decades, officials noted. ...
WNEP-TV 16
Family Pumpkin Patch Sign
OLYPHANT, Pa. — Here's a great way to personalize your fall decorations! This family pumpkin patch sign with individual names is adorable. Brea Toth of Creative Sisters makes these beautiful autumn signs that the you can display in your home or give as a gifts. Each sign is constructed of wood and the pieces are laser cut, hand painted and engraved. She also shows us a Halloween boo crew version that you'll love!
WNEP-TV 16
The Comeback Kings Of Your Fall Garden
CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Now that the days are shorter and fall is here your plants are sporting less flowers and more foliage. If you are not ready to say goodbye to your blooms Paul has sure-fire ways for your plants to produce flowers through late fall. He shares these techniques on several varieties of plants including roses and honeysuckle.
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants In Scranton, PA (Photos & Maps)
Scranton, Pennsylvania is known for many things. Railroads, rivers, coal, and a top notch university may all come to mind when we think of Scranton. Most people of a certain age probably think of Dunder- Mifflin Paper Company. The famed but fictional Scranton-based company that is the setting for the hit show The Office. But what about food?
RELATED PEOPLE
Bloomsburg Fair: 2022 Free Stage schedule
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!. So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment.
'The Office' actor returns to Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — An actor from a beloved television sitcom based at a fictional paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, made a stop in Dickson City Friday afternoon. Actor Brian Baumgartner portrayed 'Kevin' in the American version of 'The Office.'. His character is perhaps best known for spilling an...
anash.org
Kingston Anash Fabreng Chai Elul with Monsey Rov
Anash of Kingston, PA, gathered on Chai Elul for a community farbrengen with Monsey Rov and author of seforim Harav Gedalya Oberlander. Anash of Kingston, PA, gathered on Chai Elul for a community farbrengen with Monsey Rov and author of seforim Harav Gedalya Oberlander. Talking on the theme of Elul...
Paranormal expo in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A paranormal expo took place in Scranton Saturday. Transcendent: Paranormal Expo & Vendor Fair presented by Wyoming Valley Ghost Tours was held at the Scranton Cultural Center at The Masonic Temple. There were several paranormal investigators and researchers who gave speeches at the event, as well...
IN THIS ARTICLE
John Fetterman hosts rally in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— With less than two months left until the election, Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman held a rally in Scranton Saturday evening. More than 1,000 people stood in line outside of Riverfront Sports in Scranton ahead of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman’s rally Saturday afternoon. The event marks the Lieutenant Governor’s second […]
Emergency department closed for services in Berwick
BERWICK, Pa. — A sign on the emergency room entrance reads closed at Berwick Hospital Center. "I think it's a shame. I really do there are a lot of people who depend on the Berwick hospital," said Keith Knight, Mifflin. The sign at the hospital owned by Priyam Sharma...
Scranton school evacuated after small fire
SCRANTON, Pa. — Students in Scranton were forced out of an elementary school Friday after reports of a fire. Children at Robert Morris Elementary along Boulevard Avenue had to leave after an electrical outlet sparked, causing a small fire. Crews were able to quickly douse the flames. Students were...
Major recognition for local police department
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northeastern Pennsylvania Police Department was recognized for its commitment to maintaining police excellence. The Dallas Township Police Department achieved Premier Agency Status under the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Program of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association. Dallas Township is one of only 24 police departments statewide to meet […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
Eckley Miners’ Village holds history event
The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, the commonwealth’s official history agency, invites the public to explore Eckley Miners’ Village and other state-owned historic sites along the Pennsylvania Trails of History for free on Sept. 24. Eckley will host author Mitch Troutman, who will read from his new book,...
skooknews.com
Upcoming Road Work Scheduled for Schuylkill County
PennDOT has announced upcoming road work that will take place across Schuylkill County. ----------------------------------- Butler & Barry Twps. Restriction: Westbound lane restriction. Start date: 9/28/22. Est completion date: 9/28/22. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM. ---------------------------------- Rush Twp. Road name: PA 309. Between: PA 54...
yourdailylocal.com
Thursday Accident in Sheffield Claims Life of Luzerne County Man
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – An early morning accident in Sheffield Township on Thursday claimed the life of a Luzerne County man. Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police said Charles J. Honeywell, 52 of Hunlock Creek, PA, was driving north on State Route 948 when he failed to negotiate a turn just south of Henrys Mill Road. Honeywell’s 2019 Chevy Silverado went into the oncoming traffic lane and into the path of a 2004 International.
Times News
Cresco woman turns passion for plants into whimsical business
Linda Besecker inherited land from her former teacher Ruth Henry. Henry, Besecker’s third grade teacher, inspired Besecker to become a teacher too. They taught together at the former Barrett Elementary School. As Henry aged, Besecker took care of her and when Henry passed away she willed her land to...
Comments / 0