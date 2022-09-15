Read full article on original website
Top 3 Coins To Watch Out for in the Cryptocurrency Market: Solana, ApeCoin, and Big Eyes Coin
Solana (SOL) – NFT Central Platform. Solana was developed in 2017 following a white paper announcement and was launched publicly into the cryptocurrency market in 2020. The primary aim was to present an alternative network to the existing Ethereum network, which had several challenges for crypto asset holders and traders.
These Two On-Chain Signals Precede Bitcoin Falls, Suggests Analyst
An analyst has suggested that two on-chain signals may be used to predict Bitcoin falls as they seem to have historically preceded drops in the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Selling Of 7yrs-10yrs Old Coins Spiked Up Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC dumping of...
Why Buying Bitcoin, Big Eyes Coin, and Fantom would be the Best Cryptocurrency Decision for You?
Since Bitcoin (BTC) paved the way, cryptocurrencies have played an important role in the global economy, and they have continued to grow and gain widespread usage. Numerous cryptocurrencies have been developed to provide diverse services and solutions to global societal and economic concerns. Three of these digital currencies, Bitcoin (BTC)...
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Needs To Hold $18,000 At All Means, Why So?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has had turbulent times against tether (USDT) as more pain increases for bulls. Despite showing so much strength, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) bounced off from $19,000 in the past weeks to a region of $25,000 as many hoped for more relief to rally to a region of $30,000. The price of BTC faced rejection and has continued to fall with no sign of bears giving up. (Data from Binance)
Ethereum (ETH) Price Is Likely To Stop Bouncing Now, Analyst Says
In a tweet two days ago, Bluntz predicted that ETH is only a 10% drop away from stabilizing. The Crypto trader is famous for accurately predicting Bitcoin’s 2018 bear market. More popular as the “smart contracter,” the strategist explained that he had been closely tracking ETH price charts since August.
Bitcoin May Retest $20,000 Zone Before It Drops To $18,000 Level
Fear has gripped investors and traders alike in light of the recent adverse market action. Bitcoin, the most well-known cryptocurrency, has suffered the highest levels of selling pressure since the crisis in June and July. With a high of $22,400 on September 13 and a low of $18,790 today, Bitcoin...
Ethereum officially enters the PoS era, MEXC is the first exchange to open ETHW deposit
At 06:43 (UTC) on Sept. 15, 2022, Ethereum completed its merge at the block height of 15,537,393 and officially switched to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. From then on, Ethereum bid farewell to the seven-year proof-of-work (PoW) mining era. At the same time, Ethereum had officially hard forked from Ethereum, retaining...
KX.finance announces upcoming DeFi/DEX aggregator launch on APTOS/SUI blockchain
KX.finance team is proud to announce the upcoming launch of their new Aptos/Sui-based DeFi/DEX tool and aggregator with aggregation capabilities. According to the LitePaper from the official website, this innovative new product will offer aggregation capabilities and solve three pain points of existing DEX and Aggregators:. For end users: They...
Quant Explains How Whales Moved Before And After Ethereum Merge
A quant has explained how the movement of whales differed between before and after the Ethereum merge went live. Ethereum Funding Rates Reached An All-Time Low Just Before The Merge. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a lot of ETH investors bet on the price going...
Cryptocurrency Continues to Enter The Mainstream, But Education Remains a Barrier
Cryptocurrency was designed to empower people by giving back their financial power and allowing them to avoid relying on governments and banks. Since its infancy, cryptocurrency has disrupted traditional financial services, including governments, central banks, and venture capitalists. Cryptocurrency is generally decentralized in nature, meaning any single person or entity does not control it. The technology’s decentralized nature has allowed it to revolutionize the finance world through its unparalleled transparency, immutability, and security. As a result, it is rapidly making its way into the mainstream.
Chainlink (LINK) Performs Well Amidst Market Turning To Red
Price fluctuations are a daily occurrence in the crypto markets now. Since the fight against inflation began, the overall financial markets have tanked. Nowadays, asset prices swing without warning, and the continuing crypto winter only heightened the volatility. The recent event expected to boost market recovery has been completed. Ethereum...
Investment Opportunity with new Cryptocurrency Miners
If you are an aspiring crypto investor, Bitramo is now offering a series of exciting investment opportunities tailor-made for you. This crypto start-up stormed into the market earlier this year with three mining rigs that have already claimed their stake as the most profitable mining hardware ever created. Making things even better, you don’t need to be a technology geek to make a profit using Bitramo miners.
PolkStation – One Stop For IDO/INO/IGO & Metaverse and Multi Defi Protocols.
Polkastation combines various DeFi protocols, NFT minting, and marketplace with the Polkadot framework as its base. Though early blockchains serve the purpose of deploying decentralized applications, there are limitations like lack of run-time specialization and limited throughput. Polkastation wants to deliver a cutting-edge project in the blockchain space and thus...
Bitcoin Monthly Stats: Cost Basis, Long-Term Holders, And The Cyclical Bottom
In this month’s The Bitcoin Monthly, ARK Invest focused on Ethereum and the Merge. As a side dish, they did publish some premium and review-worthy stats that we’re about to cover. Never mind the market, the Bitcoin network keeps producing block after block regardless. The stats that this whole activity produces can be critical in understanding the market, though.
Web3 Wallet Omni Raises $11 Million USD With MEXC Ventures’ Partnership
According to media sources, Web3 wallet Omni announced that it had completed an equity financing of $11 million USD at a valuation of $50 million USD in May this year. The investors included MEXC Ventures, a fund under MEXC, as well as the Spartan Group, GSR Markets, Eden Block, OP Crypto, and more.
Ethereum Could Gain 10% Before ETH Resumes Its Reversal
With the latest price drop in the first half of this month, Ethereum has reached a new low. Ethereum, as of late, has been estimated to be worth around $1,420. Ethereum’s future, though, appears to be gloomier at the moment. The current price of one ether is below the...
Cosmos ATOM Also Loses Its Gains As Market Fluctuates Heavily
ATOM remained an exception to the general downtrend of the crypto market for a couple of days as it continued to gain despite heavy price fluctuations of other tokens. The Ethereum Merge took place successfully on September 15th, marking a historic moment in the history of crypto. However, just as some analysts predicted, it did not result in a spike as optimists have forecasted. In fact, most cryptos, including ETH, and BTC, experienced a downturn at the same time. This confirmed the “Buy the rumor, sell the news” tag; crypto analysts conferred on the event in advance.
Three Cryptos to Keep Your Eye on Dogecoin, Big Eyes Coin, and Holo
Today’s world is constantly changing, whether it happens quickly or gradually. The same is true of the cryptocurrency industry. Cryptocurrencies are one of the leading contributors to the financial industry and have allowed many people to make sums of money throughout the years. However, the recent crypto crash has...
WATCH: Bitcoin Bloody Monday Leads To Reversal Hammer | BTCUSD September 19, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine a recent showing from bulls after a bloody Monday morning open in Bitcoin price action. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 19, 2022. Last night, we had the weekly close in Bitcoin price, and overnight, there was a...
