ATOM remained an exception to the general downtrend of the crypto market for a couple of days as it continued to gain despite heavy price fluctuations of other tokens. The Ethereum Merge took place successfully on September 15th, marking a historic moment in the history of crypto. However, just as some analysts predicted, it did not result in a spike as optimists have forecasted. In fact, most cryptos, including ETH, and BTC, experienced a downturn at the same time. This confirmed the “Buy the rumor, sell the news” tag; crypto analysts conferred on the event in advance.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO