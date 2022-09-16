Read full article on original website
Related
Champion Rams must remember how to finish after rocky win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the first 48 minutes against Atlanta, the Los Angeles Rams looked like proper defending Super Bowl champions while they rolled toward their first victory of the new season. The final 12 minutes demonstrated they’ve still got plenty of work to do if they intend to contend for a second straight title. The Rams came alarmingly close to blowing a 25-point lead in the second half of their 31-27 victory over the Falcons on Sunday. After leading 28-3 late in the third quarter and 31-10 with about nine minutes to play, they needed an interception in the end zone by Jalen Ramsey with 1:07 left just to hang on. Those late struggles — caused partly by a massive special teams mistake, and partly by a fumble from star receiver Cooper Kupp — didn’t erase the positives of the first three quarters, which included an impressive display from the passing game led by Matthew Stafford.
NFL・
Browns make same mistakes, suffer inexcusable loss to Jets
CLEVELAND (AP) — There are losses that can linger and leave marks, some that don’t heal so quickly. The Browns may have suffered one with an unimaginable giveaway Sunday. Less than two minutes from a 2-0 start before a raucous home crowd in what’s supposed to be the “soft” portion of their schedule while waiting for Deshaun Watson to return, the Browns imploded, crumbled, disintegrated, shattered. Leading by 13 points, they gave up 14 in 60 seconds in a still-hard-to-fathom collapse and gift-wrapped a 31-30 victory for the New York Jets, who to their credit never stopped fighting until zeroes showed on the FirstEnergy Stadium scoreboard.
Comments / 0