LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the first 48 minutes against Atlanta, the Los Angeles Rams looked like proper defending Super Bowl champions while they rolled toward their first victory of the new season. The final 12 minutes demonstrated they’ve still got plenty of work to do if they intend to contend for a second straight title. The Rams came alarmingly close to blowing a 25-point lead in the second half of their 31-27 victory over the Falcons on Sunday. After leading 28-3 late in the third quarter and 31-10 with about nine minutes to play, they needed an interception in the end zone by Jalen Ramsey with 1:07 left just to hang on. Those late struggles — caused partly by a massive special teams mistake, and partly by a fumble from star receiver Cooper Kupp — didn’t erase the positives of the first three quarters, which included an impressive display from the passing game led by Matthew Stafford.

NFL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO