Portland, ME

Alina Andras

3 Great Taco Places in Maine

If you are curious person and you love to experiment when it comes to food, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you happen to live in Maine or travel there soon, here's a list of three amazing taco spots where you can truly enjoy delicious food. When it comes to tacos, this is a good as it can get.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Governor Mills attending annual Blue Mass in Portland Sunday

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills will attend the 2022 Blue Mass later this morning at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland. It’s to honor the service and sacrifice of first responders in our state as well as pay tribute to those who died in the line of duty.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Apple orchards celebrate Maine Apple Sunday

CUMBERLAND (WGME) - Orchards all around the state are celebrating Maine apple growers Sunday. The 22nd Annual Maine Apple Sunday had dozens of orchards around the state taking part. We visited Sweetser's Apple Barrel and Orchard in Cumberland. The orchard has more than 1,000 apple trees on their property. Although...
CUMBERLAND, ME
addictedtovacation.com

11 Unmissable Places To Visit In Maine

Some of the best places to visit in Maine are historic, scenic, and rugged. Commonly known as vacation land, you are bound to have the best time here. Maine is a beautiful state where the rocky coastline is adorned with ancient lighthouses and wilderness that has been conserved for several years, and the vacation destinations here are endless.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

An Iconic Spot in Brunswick, Maine is Closing Next Week

Fat Boy Drive-In For almost seven decades, Fat Boy Drive-In has been giving Brunswick residents, other Maine residents, and even those from away their burger and frappe fix. And the deliciousness doesn't just stop at burgers, either -- because they'll hit you with their lobster roll, fried clams, and any and everything in between to give you the sexiest, most satisfying food baby ever.
BRUNSWICK, ME
wgan.com

Scarborough nursing home takes residents on thrilling motorcycle ride

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – Motorcycle riders in Scarborough are offering an incredible experience for a handful of senior citizens. “I reached out to Nick of the riders of southern Maine asking if it would be a possibility to come down with side cars or our residence here at Pine point in Scarborough,” said Belinda Banty, Recreational Director of Pine Point Center.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
94.3 WCYY

Maine Photographer Wows Us With Horror Photo Shoot

Halloween is right around the corner. Maine has really leveled up its seasonal amazingness, and it is exciting to see all of the new decorations, entertainment, and costumes we have this year. I love when others are inspired to create amazing works of art based on the seasons and holidays.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road

Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
MAINE STATE
weatherboy.com

Dozens Report Shaking as USGS Registered New Earthquake in Maine

Dozens of people reported feeling shaking last night in central Maine; the USGS registered the seismic activity as a magnitude 2.3 earthquake which struck at 10:29 pm near the town of Greenwood Maine. Using the “Did you feel it?” reporting tool on the USGS website, more than 30 people reported they felt weak to light shaking from the quake.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Despite cooler temperatures, algae blooms remain a concern in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Algae blooms are a big concern on a number of Maine lakes and ponds, and despite cooler temperatures, it's still a worry. Right now, 123 lakes and ponds in Maine are at risk of algae blooms. Most of are small ponds, but Cobbosseecontee Lake is on the list, and some fear Range Pond may be next.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Top Gun Portland: Fighter Jets Make an Appearance at the Jetport

"That's right, Ice. I am dangerous..." It's not every day we get to see some of the military's sophisticated weapons of badassery, especially since Brunswick Naval Air Station has closed. However, every once in a while we get a glimpse or two. Portland played the role of the "danger zone"...

