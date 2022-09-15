ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

The Center Square

Recovery in Kentucky, but not all are the same

(The Center Square) – A recent analysis from the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy shows that the state was able to make up for all the jobs it lost at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in just 30 months. However, not all industries have recovered equally. Using seasonally...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

'Sluggish' economic growth in Pennsylvania continues

(The Center Square) – The latest economic data show the continuation of a trend for Pennsylvania: declining but higher-than-average unemployment and higher prices than a year ago due to inflation. A new report from the Commonwealth Foundation notes how Pennsylvania lags behind the national average. “Pennsylvania’s economy remains sluggish...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Analysis: Illinois housing market cooling off

(The Center Square) – A new analysis of listings on Zillow has found that the housing market in Illinois is cooling off. RubyHome, the luxury California brokerage firm that examined 12 months worth of Zillow sales, put Illinois at number 9 on their top 10 list of states where sellers are walking away with less than their asking prices.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Newsom signs climate bill package into law

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a package of new climate initiatives into law on Friday, touting them as aggressive moves to address pollution and accelerate a clean energy transition in the Golden State. During a signing ceremony in Solano County, Newsom said the climate initiatives represent...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Colorado's unemployment rate ticks up to 3.4%

(The Center Square) – Colorado’s unemployment rate ticked up to 3.4% in August, according to new state data released on Friday. The state’s unemployment rate marks a 0.1% increase from the 3.3% unemployment rate in July, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said. The national unemployment rate went up to 3.7% last month.
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Job openings increasing in Utah

(The Center Square) – The number of nonfarm jobs in Utah jumped 3.4% in August when compared to last year, with most of the job increases coming in the trade, transportation and utilities industries, according to the Department of Workforce Services. The state's unemployment rate remained at 2.0% for...
UTAH STATE
The Center Square

Wyoming among states with highest resignation rates

(The Center Square) – Wyoming has among the highest job resignation rates in the country, according to a new report. The Cowboy State ranks fifth with a 4% resignation rate last month, WalletHub said in the report, which looked at how frequently people are leaving their jobs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Only Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arizona have higher resignation rates.
WYOMING STATE
