Grant funding on the way for improvement in Connecticut communities
(The Center Square) – Improving infrastructure is the focus of new grant awards in Connecticut. More than $31.3 million will be distributed to 77 towns across the state, Gov. Ned Lamont said, that will be used for a road safety reconstruction project, sewer and drainage upgrades, sidewalk and pedestrian safety enhancements, and various capital improvement projects.
Recovery in Kentucky, but not all are the same
(The Center Square) – A recent analysis from the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy shows that the state was able to make up for all the jobs it lost at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in just 30 months. However, not all industries have recovered equally. Using seasonally...
Pennsylvania gets millions for drug addiction programs
(The Center Square) – Grants from the federal Department of Health & Human Services will provide millions of dollars for Pennsylvania organizations focused on addiction treatment and overdose prevention. Of the roughly $79 million in grants, HHS will send $1.6 million to three projects in Pennsylvania and an unspecified...
New California law puts limits on employer drug testing and policies
(The Center Square) – California employers will soon be unable to disqualify job applicants or fire a worker based on off-the-job cannabis use under a new bill signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Experts say proving discrimination could prove difficult. Starting in 2024, Assembly Bill 2188 will make...
'Sluggish' economic growth in Pennsylvania continues
(The Center Square) – The latest economic data show the continuation of a trend for Pennsylvania: declining but higher-than-average unemployment and higher prices than a year ago due to inflation. A new report from the Commonwealth Foundation notes how Pennsylvania lags behind the national average. “Pennsylvania’s economy remains sluggish...
Hospital group sends proposal to North Carolina legislators to pass Medicaid expansion
(The Center Square) — An obstacle to expanding Medicaid in North Carolina appears to be disappearing as the state’s association of hospitals is altering its stance on operating regulations. When the General Assembly returns to Raleigh on Tuesday, they will have an opportunity to review a new proposal...
Texas leads U.S. in job growth, smashes all state employment records again
(The Center Square) – Texas set new employment highs in August, adding 16,400 nonfarm jobs and bringing total employment in the state to 13,530,100. Since last August, Texas has added 726,900 jobs. Texas employers added more jobs in August than in any previous month in recorded state history, surpassing...
North Carolina highlighted in report on skyrocketing corporate subsidies
(The Center Square) — North Carolina was highlighted in a Center for Economic Accountability report showing 2022 will be the most expensive year ever for economic development programs. The combination of state and local governments flush with federal COVID-19 funds and the upcoming November midterm elections created three times...
Georgia Democrats plan gun control push in Legislature in the next session
(The Center Square) — Georgia Democrats are planning to introduce a series of gun control legislation for lawmakers to consider during the next legislative session. Among the proposed legislation is a measure to prohibit supplying a semiautomatic assault weapon to anyone under the age of 21 years. Lawmakers plan...
Analysis: Illinois housing market cooling off
(The Center Square) – A new analysis of listings on Zillow has found that the housing market in Illinois is cooling off. RubyHome, the luxury California brokerage firm that examined 12 months worth of Zillow sales, put Illinois at number 9 on their top 10 list of states where sellers are walking away with less than their asking prices.
Newsom signs climate bill package into law
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a package of new climate initiatives into law on Friday, touting them as aggressive moves to address pollution and accelerate a clean energy transition in the Golden State. During a signing ceremony in Solano County, Newsom said the climate initiatives represent...
Pennsylvania gets $25 million to build out electric vehicle charging
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania will expand its electric vehicle charging infrastructure after it received $25 million in federal funds to do so. Gov. Tom Wolf announced the $25.4 million came from November's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, legislation also known as the bipartisan infrastructure law. "Addressing the global...
Mills, LePage, squabble over future of Maine saw mill
(The Center Square) – Maine's Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican challenger are trading barbs over the future of a Kennebec River dam that powers a local saw mill amid fears it could be shut down, costing hundreds of jobs. Former Gov. Paul LePage, who is challenging Mills...
Colorado's unemployment rate ticks up to 3.4%
(The Center Square) – Colorado’s unemployment rate ticked up to 3.4% in August, according to new state data released on Friday. The state’s unemployment rate marks a 0.1% increase from the 3.3% unemployment rate in July, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said. The national unemployment rate went up to 3.7% last month.
Details lacking for $180M in federal funds to be used for 'clean power generation' for Georgia
(The Center Square) — The White House has said the so-called Inflation Reduction Act will result in investments in Georgia in "large-scale clean power generation and storage" estimated at $180 million. But who is making the investment?. Georgia Democrats have heralded the legislation and lambasted Republicans for voting against...
Experts question economic, environmental value of wind power
(The Center Square) – Wind farms continue to pop up like mushrooms across Michigan’s landscape, and with them, plenty of backlash from energy, economic and environmental public policy experts. Michigan ranks 15th for total wind generation nationwide, according to a 2021 study released by Commodity.com, which was updated...
Job openings increasing in Utah
(The Center Square) – The number of nonfarm jobs in Utah jumped 3.4% in August when compared to last year, with most of the job increases coming in the trade, transportation and utilities industries, according to the Department of Workforce Services. The state's unemployment rate remained at 2.0% for...
Arizona's senior voters not big on student loan forgiveness
(The Center Square) – What do Arizona voters think of President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan?. The answer depends on how old they are, according to OH Predictive Insights' (OHPI) latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse (AZPOP). While younger voters generally support the idea, according to the poll, it's...
Wyoming among states with highest resignation rates
(The Center Square) – Wyoming has among the highest job resignation rates in the country, according to a new report. The Cowboy State ranks fifth with a 4% resignation rate last month, WalletHub said in the report, which looked at how frequently people are leaving their jobs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Only Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arizona have higher resignation rates.
Washington revenue dept. continues rulemaking on tax ruled unconstitutional
(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Revenue is moving full speed ahead with rulemaking for the capital gains income tax ruled unconstitutional earlier this year. Last year, the Legislature passed – and Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law – a capital gains tax aimed at the state’s...
