Washington State

MyNorthwest.com

Should Gov. Inslee run for an ‘unprecedented’ fourth term in office?

Gov. Jay Inslee’s 2024 re-election campaign has raised more than $600,000, adding weight to the theory that the governor will actually run for an “unprecedented” fourth term, according to a recently published report by the Seattle Times. Inslee’s potential candidacy raises a number of questions, chief among...
ncwlife.com

$271M failed audit not mentioned at Washington family department oversight meeting

(The Center Square) – Allison Krutsinger provided a high-level overview of the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families’ legislative agenda for next year, but skipped any mention of one of the 20 items listed on the agency’s requested legislation and decision packages: CCDF Audit Response.
The Center Square

Federal judge weighs New Hampshire's 'divisive concepts' law

(The Center Square) – A federal judge is considering a lawsuit challenging a New Hampshire law that limits how teachers discuss racism and discrimination in the classroom. The lawsuit, filed by the National Education Association of New Hampshire and American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, seek to overturn the so-called "divisive concepts" law that prohibits teaching about systemic racism, sexism and other forms of discrimination in public schools and state-funded programs.
The Center Square

Illinois law enforcement community overwhelmingly opposed to cashless bail

(The Center Square) – Members of Illinois' law enforcement community are united against a new law taking effect Jan. 1 that eliminates cash bail under most circumstances. At a town hall meeting this week, the Illinois Freedom Caucus focused on what the SAFE-T Act does, what it means for Illinois communities, and what citizens can do to repeal it.
Jay Inslee
Chronicle

Washington Pharmacist Fined $1,000 Over Faked COVID-19 Shots

The pharmacist fired after he allegedly provided false COVID-19 vaccine cards to two firefighters will pay a $1,000 fine and undergo 10 hours of ethics training but will get to keep his license. Geoffrey W. Reynolds waived his opportunity for a hearing after being charged with unprofessional conduct, according to...
Chronicle

Lynda Wilson Commentary: California’s Power Problems Should Serve as Warning for Washington

We’re taught about a “safe following distance” in driver’s education because bad things can happen when you ride the bumper of the car ahead of you. In 2005, Democratic legislators forced our state to start riding California’s bumper when it comes to carbon-emission policies. Since Jay Inslee became governor, it’s gotten way worse — as though whatever happens in California automatically happens here.
AOL Corp

Where will Washington’s new airport be? Locals are fighting against one of the options

An area on the border of Pierce and King counties is being considered as a potential site for an airport, and many locals are fighting against that possibility. “We’ve got some of the last and best farmland in … the Puget Sound area. It’s very productive farmland that would essentially be destroyed,” said Tim O’Brien, president of the Enumclaw Plateau Community Association.
The Center Square

Pennsylvania's approach to sealing criminal convictions could go national

(The Center Square) – Criminal justice reform that started in Pennsylvania to clear previous convictions may become the standard in federal law. Two criminal justice reform bills, the Clean Slate Act and the Fresh Start Act, would “enable people with federal arrest and conviction records to petition to clear those records and support increased access to automatic record sealing for eligible offenses at the federal and state levels,” as described in a news release from the Clean Slate Initiative, a pro-reform group.
The Center Square

Washington judge Sal Mendoza is confirmed to Ninth Circuit

(The Center Square) – A judge from the Tri-Cities is the first Hispanic judge from Washington state to ever serve on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. U.S. District Court Judge Salvador "Sal" Mendoza has been confirmed to the higher court by the Senate in a 46-40 vote. He was nominated for the Ninth Circuit in April by President Joe Biden. He replaces M. Margaret McKeown of San Diego, California, who is retiring from the role she has held since 1998.
The Center Square

State program allows Illinois prisoners to take college courses with federal grants

(The Center Square) – Classes have begun at college campuses around the state, but also at an Illinois prison. There are about 30 students enrolled in the Augustana Prison Education Program (APEP) inside East Moline Correctional Center, a minimum-security facility. The program is the first Second Chance Pell Experimental Site in the state to draw upon Second Chance Pell awards from the U.S. Department of Education to pay for tuition.
The Center Square

The Center Square

ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

