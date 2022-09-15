Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Should Gov. Inslee run for an ‘unprecedented’ fourth term in office?
Gov. Jay Inslee’s 2024 re-election campaign has raised more than $600,000, adding weight to the theory that the governor will actually run for an “unprecedented” fourth term, according to a recently published report by the Seattle Times. Inslee’s potential candidacy raises a number of questions, chief among...
ncwlife.com
$271M failed audit not mentioned at Washington family department oversight meeting
(The Center Square) – Allison Krutsinger provided a high-level overview of the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families’ legislative agenda for next year, but skipped any mention of one of the 20 items listed on the agency’s requested legislation and decision packages: CCDF Audit Response.
Federal judge weighs New Hampshire's 'divisive concepts' law
(The Center Square) – A federal judge is considering a lawsuit challenging a New Hampshire law that limits how teachers discuss racism and discrimination in the classroom. The lawsuit, filed by the National Education Association of New Hampshire and American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, seek to overturn the so-called "divisive concepts" law that prohibits teaching about systemic racism, sexism and other forms of discrimination in public schools and state-funded programs.
KREM
U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington selected to lead subcommittee on prosecuting environmental crimes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly a year after she became the first female U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, Vanessa Waldref was recently selected by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to lead a subcommittee focused on prosecuting environmental crimes. In an exclusive interview with KREM 2, Waldref said...
Illinois Republican AG candidate says Illinois' SAFE-T Act can be improved, lawmakers must hurry
(The center Square) – Republican attorney general candidate Thomas Devore is talking about “improving” the SAFE-T Act. While some Republicans want the new law repealed that changes the rules for everything from cash bail to how Illinois prosecutors can deal with suspects in violent crimes, Devore said lawmakers should amend it.
Illinois law enforcement community overwhelmingly opposed to cashless bail
(The Center Square) – Members of Illinois' law enforcement community are united against a new law taking effect Jan. 1 that eliminates cash bail under most circumstances. At a town hall meeting this week, the Illinois Freedom Caucus focused on what the SAFE-T Act does, what it means for Illinois communities, and what citizens can do to repeal it.
Poll shows Nevada Republican candidates gaining support in midterm election
(The Center Square) – A new poll from Emerson College Polling, 8 News Now, and The Hill shows key Nevada midterm races have shifted in favor of Republicans since July. In the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s support declined by 3 points while support for her Republican opponent Adam Laxalt rose by 1 point.
North Carolina highlighted in report on skyrocketing corporate subsidies
(The Center Square) — North Carolina was highlighted in a Center for Economic Accountability report showing 2022 will be the most expensive year ever for economic development programs. The combination of state and local governments flush with federal COVID-19 funds and the upcoming November midterm elections created three times...
Washington Senator candidates Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley coming to debate in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Debate Coalition (WSDC) announced Senator Patty Murray (D- Wash.) and candidate Tiffany Smiley will be at Gonzaga University for a U.S Senate candidate debate in October. “Now, more than ever, it is important for voters to hear directly from candidates for public office....
Chronicle
Washington Pharmacist Fined $1,000 Over Faked COVID-19 Shots
The pharmacist fired after he allegedly provided false COVID-19 vaccine cards to two firefighters will pay a $1,000 fine and undergo 10 hours of ethics training but will get to keep his license. Geoffrey W. Reynolds waived his opportunity for a hearing after being charged with unprofessional conduct, according to...
Carbon From Electricity in Washington, Oregon and Idaho Rose Between 2016 and 2020
SALEM — While 43 states produced cleaner energy, seven states, including Washington, Oregon and Idaho, emitted more pounds of heat-trapping greenhouse gases per megawatt-hour in 2020 than four years earlier. The “carbon intensity” of electricity generated in Washington state increased 15% in 2020 compared to 2016, by far the...
Chronicle
Lynda Wilson Commentary: California’s Power Problems Should Serve as Warning for Washington
We’re taught about a “safe following distance” in driver’s education because bad things can happen when you ride the bumper of the car ahead of you. In 2005, Democratic legislators forced our state to start riding California’s bumper when it comes to carbon-emission policies. Since Jay Inslee became governor, it’s gotten way worse — as though whatever happens in California automatically happens here.
AOL Corp
Where will Washington’s new airport be? Locals are fighting against one of the options
An area on the border of Pierce and King counties is being considered as a potential site for an airport, and many locals are fighting against that possibility. “We’ve got some of the last and best farmland in … the Puget Sound area. It’s very productive farmland that would essentially be destroyed,” said Tim O’Brien, president of the Enumclaw Plateau Community Association.
Details lacking for $180M in federal funds to be used for 'clean power generation' for Georgia
(The Center Square) — The White House has said the so-called Inflation Reduction Act will result in investments in Georgia in "large-scale clean power generation and storage" estimated at $180 million. But who is making the investment?. Georgia Democrats have heralded the legislation and lambasted Republicans for voting against...
Virginia to issue $3.2 million tax rebates starting this week
(The Center Square) – About 3.2 million Virginia tax filers will receive one-time rebates from the state’s Department of Taxation beginning at the end of the week, Tax Commissioner Craig Burns announced. The department plans to do a soft launch Friday and Saturday, but will ramp up its...
Pennsylvania's approach to sealing criminal convictions could go national
(The Center Square) – Criminal justice reform that started in Pennsylvania to clear previous convictions may become the standard in federal law. Two criminal justice reform bills, the Clean Slate Act and the Fresh Start Act, would “enable people with federal arrest and conviction records to petition to clear those records and support increased access to automatic record sealing for eligible offenses at the federal and state levels,” as described in a news release from the Clean Slate Initiative, a pro-reform group.
Recreational marijuana on Missourians' ballots in November
(The Center Square) – The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to hear an appeal of a ruling upholding the Secretary of State’s process for putting a recreational marijuana legalization measure on the November ballot. Joy Sweeney filed a lawsuit in late August against Secretary of State John...
Washington judge Sal Mendoza is confirmed to Ninth Circuit
(The Center Square) – A judge from the Tri-Cities is the first Hispanic judge from Washington state to ever serve on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. U.S. District Court Judge Salvador "Sal" Mendoza has been confirmed to the higher court by the Senate in a 46-40 vote. He was nominated for the Ninth Circuit in April by President Joe Biden. He replaces M. Margaret McKeown of San Diego, California, who is retiring from the role she has held since 1998.
Washington ranked 17th most diverse state in the nation
(The Center Square) – Washington is the 17th most diverse state in the country, according to WalletHub. The personal finance website compiled a list of the most and least diverse states in America. “In order to determine where idea and identity exchanges have occurred at the highest level –...
State program allows Illinois prisoners to take college courses with federal grants
(The Center Square) – Classes have begun at college campuses around the state, but also at an Illinois prison. There are about 30 students enrolled in the Augustana Prison Education Program (APEP) inside East Moline Correctional Center, a minimum-security facility. The program is the first Second Chance Pell Experimental Site in the state to draw upon Second Chance Pell awards from the U.S. Department of Education to pay for tuition.
