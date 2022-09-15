Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Opryland brings back ICE! attractionJake WellsTennessee State
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
WSMV
West Nashville apartment fire leaves residents without a home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An overnight apartment fire in Bellevue now leaves more than a dozen people without a home. More than six apartment units are entirely exposed and burnt down to studs. “It was a blazing inferno; I mean, the flames were probably 15 to 20 feet high and...
WSMV
Over a dozen people without homes after West Nashville apartment fire
WSMV
All residents accounted for after West Nashville apartment complex fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department said all occupants of an apartment complex destroyed by fire Sunday morning have now been accounted for. The fire at the apartment complex located at 358 Belle Valley Drive was reported in Building L around 2 a.m. Fire officials originally thought two...
Woman critically injured in crash on Nolensville Pike
A woman was critically injured in a crash along Nolensville Pike in South Nashville late Sunday night.
24-Year-Old Iliana Lara Died, 3 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a multi-vehicle collision was reported on Saturday. The officials reported that 24-year-old Iliana Lara was [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
WSMV
Worker airlifted after 12 ft fall at Spring Hill construction site
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after falling 12 feet from a roof on a construction site Saturday. Columbia Fire and Rescue told WSMV4 crews arrived on the scene at the Ultium Battery Plant construction site in Spring Hill at 5:45 a.m. Saturday. Crews were responding to reports of a man who had fallen 12 feet from the upper roofline to the lower roofline.
WSMV
Man arrested for critically injuring pedestrian and driving away Saturday night.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police tracked down a man who allegedly struck a pedestrian last week and fled the scene, twice. According to the arrest affidavit, 52-year-old Nathaniel Webb hit a woman with his vehicle on Friday, September 16, near the Piggly Wiggly market on Dickerson Pike in East Nashville.
Hendersonville woman killed in head-on crash in Nashville
A Hendersonville woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Bakertown Road.
Man stabs clerk while robbing a smoke shop in Clarksville
Clarksville Police are searching for a suspect who robbed Rony's Smoke Shop in Clarksville Saturday night.
2 killed in crash on I-40 in Dickson County
Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 40 in Dickson County late Sunday night.
wgnsradio.com
After 1 Collapsed Lung and Two Weeks in the NICU, Murfreesboro Baby is Home
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN - It was a day of celebration and love for Kara Forge, who was 33 weeks pregnant. Kara’s family gathered together to throw her a shower for her soon-to-be son. Little did they know, he would be arriving just hours later. That evening, she was getting ready for bed and noticed she was bleeding.
WSMV
Manhunt underway in Montgomery County
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from an Ashland City resident’s detached garage Sunday. The Montgomery Sheriff’s Department said they are looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.
Worker airlifted after falling from roof at Spring Hill battery plant
A man was airlifted for treatment after falling 12 feet from the roof of a battery plant in Spring Hill on Saturday.
fox17.com
MNDP investigating after body found Saturday morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Communications says that Metro Nashville Police are investigating after a body was Saturday morning. The deceased was found near the entrance of the water treatment plant on Stones River Road just above the Stones River Greenway trailhead. Officers are investigating the death. Get reports...
1 killed in Cheatham County crash
One person was killed in a crash in Cheatham County Saturday afternoon.
WSMV
Woman dies in two-vehicle head-on crash in Antioch
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday around 11 a.m. in the 300 block of Bakertown Road. The woman who died was 24-year-old Iliana Lara of Hendersonville. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Lara was driving a 2017 Toyota Camry westbound on...
WSMV
Nashville student wanted for bringing gun to school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old student at Maplewood High School is wanted after being found an administrator with a loaded gun in his backpack. According to officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department, the student ran away from the campus. The 10th grader was searched by school administration when...
WSMV
Missing Murfreesboro man found safe in Nashville
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man reported missing in Murfreesboro Saturday night has been found safe in Nashville, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Sunday morning. Mark Holifield, 50, was reported missing Saturday after last seen walking in the area of Florence Station Market on Northwest Broad Street. Police...
WSMV
Six members of Clarksville motorcycle gang found guilty on federal charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Six Clarksville men have been convicted on several federal charges, including murder, for their involvement with the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Club, prosecutors announced Monday morning. A federal jury convicted James Wesley Frazier, 34, Aelix Santiago, 34, Michael Forrester, 34, Jamie Hern, 43,...
Dad arrested after pointing gun at daughter’s boyfriend in front of sandwich shop
A Nashville man is facing felony charges after police say he pointed a gun at his daughter’s boyfriend earlier this month.
