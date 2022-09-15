ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

West Nashville apartment fire leaves residents without a home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An overnight apartment fire in Bellevue now leaves more than a dozen people without a home. More than six apartment units are entirely exposed and burnt down to studs. “It was a blazing inferno; I mean, the flames were probably 15 to 20 feet high and...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

All residents accounted for after West Nashville apartment complex fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department said all occupants of an apartment complex destroyed by fire Sunday morning have now been accounted for. The fire at the apartment complex located at 358 Belle Valley Drive was reported in Building L around 2 a.m. Fire officials originally thought two...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WSMV

Worker airlifted after 12 ft fall at Spring Hill construction site

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after falling 12 feet from a roof on a construction site Saturday. Columbia Fire and Rescue told WSMV4 crews arrived on the scene at the Ultium Battery Plant construction site in Spring Hill at 5:45 a.m. Saturday. Crews were responding to reports of a man who had fallen 12 feet from the upper roofline to the lower roofline.
SPRING HILL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#I Went Down#Accident#Donelson#Modena Court#The Red Cross
WSMV

Manhunt underway in Montgomery County

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from an Ashland City resident’s detached garage Sunday. The Montgomery Sheriff’s Department said they are looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
fox17.com

MNDP investigating after body found Saturday morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Communications says that Metro Nashville Police are investigating after a body was Saturday morning. The deceased was found near the entrance of the water treatment plant on Stones River Road just above the Stones River Greenway trailhead. Officers are investigating the death. Get reports...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman dies in two-vehicle head-on crash in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday around 11 a.m. in the 300 block of Bakertown Road. The woman who died was 24-year-old Iliana Lara of Hendersonville. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Lara was driving a 2017 Toyota Camry westbound on...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville student wanted for bringing gun to school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old student at Maplewood High School is wanted after being found an administrator with a loaded gun in his backpack. According to officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department, the student ran away from the campus. The 10th grader was searched by school administration when...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Missing Murfreesboro man found safe in Nashville

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man reported missing in Murfreesboro Saturday night has been found safe in Nashville, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Sunday morning. Mark Holifield, 50, was reported missing Saturday after last seen walking in the area of Florence Station Market on Northwest Broad Street. Police...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Six members of Clarksville motorcycle gang found guilty on federal charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Six Clarksville men have been convicted on several federal charges, including murder, for their involvement with the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Club, prosecutors announced Monday morning. A federal jury convicted James Wesley Frazier, 34, Aelix Santiago, 34, Michael Forrester, 34, Jamie Hern, 43,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy