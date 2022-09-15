ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Gosling might play Marvel’s Doctor Doom, rumor claims

The last time we heard about Marvel’s Doctor Doom, Howard Stern was making it seem like he’d be involved in an MCU project featuring the popular character. That doesn’t appear to be the case. But there’s now a new development for the MCU’s Doctor Doom, with a rumor claiming Marvel has tapped Ryan Gosling to play the future Fantastic Four villain.
