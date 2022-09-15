Read full article on original website
Related
People Are Sharing What It's Like To Have Siblings Old Enough To Be Their Parents
"My niece is three years older than me."
People Are Sharing Subtle Signs Someone Isn't A Good Person And The Alarm Bells Are Going Off On Full-Blast
"I've learned that when someone is claiming to be really 'direct,' 'blunt,' or 'honest,' it is often a self-justification for being controlling and rude."
Ryan Gosling might play Marvel’s Doctor Doom, rumor claims
The last time we heard about Marvel’s Doctor Doom, Howard Stern was making it seem like he’d be involved in an MCU project featuring the popular character. That doesn’t appear to be the case. But there’s now a new development for the MCU’s Doctor Doom, with a rumor claiming Marvel has tapped Ryan Gosling to play the future Fantastic Four villain.
Nicki Swift
47K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0