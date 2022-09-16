ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Missing Murfreesboro man found safe in Nashville

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man reported missing in Murfreesboro Saturday night has been found safe in Nashville, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Sunday morning. Mark Holifield, 50, was reported missing Saturday after last seen walking in the area of Florence Station Market on Northwest Broad Street. Police...
MURFREESBORO, TN
passporttoeden.com

12 Best Restaurants In Brentwood Tennessee

The best restaurants in Brentwood are hidden in plain sight. You’ll find them in front of, behind, and to the side of neighborhood places: local gyms, CPA offices, dry cleaners, and grocery stores. You’ll find them squeezed into strip malls and shopping centers and retail complexes. If you’re...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

ABEL: Don't kill me on my morning run

Editor’s note: This piece contains mention of sexual harassment. Growing up, my dad and I made a habit of running together early in the morning before work and school. We would wake up and stumble around in the dark searching for something that resembled a running shoe and make our way onto the front lawn to stretch. We’d groan and complain about how early it was and how painful our first steps were. By the time we were a few miles in, we’d forgotten all about our early alarms and coursed down the middle of empty streets watching the sunrise.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Six members of Clarksville motorcycle gang found guilty on federal charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Six Clarksville men have been convicted on several federal charges, including murder, for their involvement with the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Club, prosecutors announced Monday morning. A federal jury convicted James Wesley Frazier, 34, Aelix Santiago, 34, Michael Forrester, 34, Jamie Hern, 43,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Kevin Lowe
WSMV

Nashville student wanted for bringing gun to school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old student at Maplewood High School is wanted after being found an administrator with a loaded gun in his backpack. According to officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department, the student ran away from the campus. The 10th grader was searched by school administration when...
NASHVILLE, TN
#Metro Police
WSMV

Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

63-year-old Kentucky bike rider found dead along Stones River Greenway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 63-year-old bike rider from Kentucky was found dead on Stones River Greenway Saturday morning. Metro Police officers received the call around 11 a.m. The Metro Nashville Police Department said that the death appeared to be a natural or accidental death. Officials said there is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Touchdown Friday Night: Week 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Five of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed nine exciting games Friday night. Waverly Central High School defeated White House High School with a final score of 32-21. Wilson Central High School crushed Hunter’s Lane with a...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Murfreesboro employee charged in crash

One person was killed in a crash on Alcoa Highway Saturday morning, according to the Alcoa Police Department. Oak Ridge elementary teacher killed in Morgan County car crash. An Oak Ridge elementary school teacher died in a car crash Monday, according to an incident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonherald.com

Fairview couple enjoys memorable wedding under the Friday Night Lights

FAIRVIEW – Lauren Latta and Graham Estes first met as third graders. In elementary school, one of their first photos together shows the pair slow dancing at a friend’s birthday party. It’s a moment that likely embarrassed the youngsters then, but now it’s a treasured image beyond measure...
FAIRVIEW, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. The Capt. Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial will host the annual Top Gun Night Run 6k this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna. The 3.7 mile course includes the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport and Smyrna Municipal golf course with the finish line at the memorial. Spectators and runners will enjoy live music and food trucks in the park. The run will be chip-timed and USATF certified and limited to only 650 participants.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

'Nick died giving': Candle light vigil for Smyrna gas station clerk

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday, a vigil was held for a beloved store clerk that was shot and killed during a robbery at a gas station in Smyrna on Aug. 30. During the vigil, it was hard for the mother of 34-year-old Nick Patterson to hold back her tears. She said while she lost her son, the community has lost in more ways than one.
SMYRNA, TN

