San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Monday, September 19, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, a local baker getting a lot of attention for his Halloween creations, Mad Science Monday, new pickleball courts in San Antonio, a brunch festival and more. San Antonian Justin Dominguez is a contestant on “Halloween Baking Championship” on the Food Network, and...
sanantoniomag.com

Four Hill Country Hikes for Fall

This state park is located 9 miles east of Johnson City and offers more than 20 hiking trails of varying lengths, elevation gains and difficulties. It’s a popular camping spot for San Antonio and Austin families and many of the hikers you’ll meet along the trails are overnight campers.
KSAT 12

King William Association says Fall Festival pop-up event is a scam

SAN ANTONIO – The King William Association and Fair’s Facebook pages warn people of a scam promoting a Fall Festival pop-up event for Sept. 17-18 and Sept. 24-25. On Thursday, The King William Fair Facebook page posted a warning for the public, stating that the ‘Fall Festival’ event was not associated with the King William Association.
sanantoniomag.com

Where to Hike This Fall in San Antonio

After this epically hot summer, San Antonians are ready to welcome cooler temperatures and outdoor activities that don’t require being within arm’s length of water. While fall might not always be crisp and cool, the temperatures are finally becoming a little more comfortable for hiking and exploring the area’s many trails and parks. Here are just a few to consider.
KSAT 12

Texas Eats: Soup Dumplings, Flaming Steaks and Gorditas

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Wild Barley Kitchen Co. -- a pizza, sandwich, and bagel shop making everything from scratch. David samples...
KSAT 12

San Antonio Zoo to open Discovery PLAYce

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is opening an immersive 4,468 square-foot play space for kids called Discovery PLAYce. The grand opening will take place from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. Discovery PLAYce will take kids on a journey through some of South Texas’...
KSAT 12

Official Contest Rules: 2022 Best Texas Eats

· General. By submitting an entry to the 2022 Best Texas Eats Contest (“Contest”), brought to you by KSAT (“Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official Contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. By entering the Contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Contest itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Sponsor, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any Sponsor instructions relating to the Contest’ specific rules may result in disqualification from the Contest. Participation constitutes the full and unconditional agreement of entrant to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Contest.
