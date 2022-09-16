Read full article on original website
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
KSAT 12
Nominate, vote for your favorite restaurant in the 2022 Best Texas Eats Contest
The San Antonio area has some great Texas Eats. From tacos to barbecue, there are so many places to get a great bite. But some spots are simply unlike the rest. Do you know of a restaurant that stands out as the best? Now is your time to nominate them for the 2022 Best Texas Eats Contest (see form at bottom of article).
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Monday, September 19, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, a local baker getting a lot of attention for his Halloween creations, Mad Science Monday, new pickleball courts in San Antonio, a brunch festival and more. San Antonian Justin Dominguez is a contestant on “Halloween Baking Championship” on the Food Network, and...
sanantoniomag.com
Four Hill Country Hikes for Fall
This state park is located 9 miles east of Johnson City and offers more than 20 hiking trails of varying lengths, elevation gains and difficulties. It’s a popular camping spot for San Antonio and Austin families and many of the hikers you’ll meet along the trails are overnight campers.
KSAT 12
King William Association says Fall Festival pop-up event is a scam
SAN ANTONIO – The King William Association and Fair’s Facebook pages warn people of a scam promoting a Fall Festival pop-up event for Sept. 17-18 and Sept. 24-25. On Thursday, The King William Fair Facebook page posted a warning for the public, stating that the ‘Fall Festival’ event was not associated with the King William Association.
Hometown Burger, Best in Dough: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Also among this week's top food news is a first look at Double Standard's new $1 martini lunch.
Guess the rent of this 800-square-foot Southside San Antonio home
This home is 'cozy' in size. How much would you pay per month?
Lisa's Mexican Restaurant celebrates 40 years of serving San Antonio
There's a Rosario's connection.
Mobile home left behind in west-side shopping center parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — Cars are common in shopping center parking lots, but not houses. A mobile home is currently in the Marbach Plaza shopping center off west Military Drive. Nearby business owners said it was left behind a week ago near the Watermill Express after the trailer towing it broke down.
San Antonio offering Park & Ride VIA service to fans attending Saturday's Rammstein show
The city anticipates 44,000 head-banging fans will swarm the Alamodome area this weekend.
sanantoniomag.com
Where to Hike This Fall in San Antonio
After this epically hot summer, San Antonians are ready to welcome cooler temperatures and outdoor activities that don’t require being within arm’s length of water. While fall might not always be crisp and cool, the temperatures are finally becoming a little more comfortable for hiking and exploring the area’s many trails and parks. Here are just a few to consider.
KSAT 12
Comal County Fair and Rodeo kicks off this week with live music, free admission on Wednesday
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Comal County Fair and Rodeo kicks off Wednesday. Described as the largest county fair in central Texas, the event takes place from Sept. 21-25 at 701 E. Common Street in New Braunfels. Admission is free on opening day, which takes place from 5 p.m....
Woman seen in viral video swimming in the downtown River Walk
SAN ANTONIO — A viral TikTok video of a woman swimming in the downtown portion of the River Walk is getting quite a bit of attention. The video shows the person swimming across the river before coming up on the edge laughing and smiling. The TikTok video, posted by...
CW33 NewsFix
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Soup Dumplings, Flaming Steaks and Gorditas
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Wild Barley Kitchen Co. -- a pizza, sandwich, and bagel shop making everything from scratch. David samples...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Meat grinder coated in leftover meat, employees with dirty hands cited during recent inspections
SAN ANTONIO – Four restaurants with scores in the 80s had plenty of violations to correct after recent visits from health inspectors. Taqueria Los Dos Laredos, located in the 400 block of South New Braunfels on the East Side, earned an 80. Dirty pots, pans, and other utensils needed...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo to open Discovery PLAYce
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is opening an immersive 4,468 square-foot play space for kids called Discovery PLAYce. The grand opening will take place from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. Discovery PLAYce will take kids on a journey through some of South Texas’...
Texas is home to 6 of the top 100 coffee shops in America
"Some home-brewed beans will certainly do, but when you’re dealing with something as integral to your day as coffee, you want to make sure it’s done right. That’s why we created this list," the report said.
San Antonio TikTok users disgusted by clip of woman swimming along the River Walk
Swimming in the section of the San Antonio River that winds through downtown is a misdemeanor offense, according to a city ordinance.
10 uniquely fun fall festivals in or a short road trip from San Antonio
From mermaids to sausages to kolaches, there's a fall fest for everyone.
KSAT 12
Official Contest Rules: 2022 Best Texas Eats
