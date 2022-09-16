OXFORD, Miss., -- The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels announced the kickoff time for their Week 5 home game versus the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats on Monday morning. The Rebels will be welcoming the Wildcats to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, which is also Homecoming Weekend for Ole Miss, and the game will get an early 11 a.m. CT start. The SEC contest will also be televised on ESPN.

