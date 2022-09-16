Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Ole Miss Football Announces Week 5 Kickoff Time Versus Kentucky
OXFORD, Miss., -- The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels announced the kickoff time for their Week 5 home game versus the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats on Monday morning. The Rebels will be welcoming the Wildcats to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, which is also Homecoming Weekend for Ole Miss, and the game will get an early 11 a.m. CT start. The SEC contest will also be televised on ESPN.
Wichita Eagle
Ole Miss Week 4 Opponent Preview: Tulsa Golden Hurricane
After decimating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 42-0 on the road in Week 3, the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels will head back home to welcome the Tulsa Golden Hurricane to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Week 4. Tulsa is currently 2-1 with its only loss on the season coming in Week...
