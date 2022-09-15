The Fed is the primary focal point. Let’s begin our look at the week ahead with the 2-day FOMC policy meeting, which begins Tuesday, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell expected to announce a 75-basis-points rate hike on Wednesday afternoon. However, there has been some speculation as to whether or not recent data warrants a full 1% rate hike. In addition to the Fed on Wednesday, this week keep an eye on some of the housing numbers that are due out. We have the Housing Market Index to begin the week today, Housing Starts and Permits on Tuesday, and Existing Home Sales and the MBA mortgage applications on Wednesday. On Thursday, keep an eye on Jobless Claims and Leading Indicators. Friday, we get a look at the PMI Composite Flash to cap off a busy week.

MARKETS ・ 1 HOUR AGO