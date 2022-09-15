Read full article on original website
msn.com
U.S. stocks end lower as FedEx warning rattles investors, S&P 500 and Nasdaq book biggest weekly drops since June
U.S. stocks ended lower Friday, trimming losses into the close but still booking big weekly losses, after a warning from FedEx Corp. rattled investors amid ongoing worries that another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week heightens recession risks. How did stock indexes trade?. For the week, the...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Stocks choppy as 10-year Treasury yield spikes, homebuilders in focus
Stocks choppy ahead of Federal Reserve meeting Wed. Government-fueled inflation hurting retirement nest eggs. Rail strike threat not over until workers approve tentative deal. Grocer Wegmans abandons self-checkout app over losses. Shoppers will no longer be able to use Wegmans Food Markets popular self-checkout app. The grocery chain has discontinued...
Motley Fool
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar by as Much as 101% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Palo Alto Networks leads the cybersecurity industry in 11 different categories, and services in that space are in high demand. Shares of e-commerce giant Shopify could be the top performer of this bunch, with a potential upside of 101% over the next year. Tesla is positioning itself to become more...
Why Vaxart Shares Are Falling
Vaxart Inc VXRT shares are trading lower by 6.76% to $2.42 during Monday's trading session. Shares of several vaccine companies at large are trading lower possibly after President Biden in a '60 Minutes' interview said the Covid pandemic is over. What Else?. Per a Sunday report by CNN, President Biden...
msn.com
Stocks turn lower as bounce fades while investors brace for more Fed tightening
U.S. stocks failed to hold onto a brief bounce on Monday as investors prepared for a Federal Reserve meeting that’s expected to deliver another large interest-rate hike and shed further light on the Fed’s plans for monetary policy. What’s happening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 29...
10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Stood Strong Despite the Nasdaq's Friday Fall
The Nasdaq was dropping again Friday, extending its sizable losses for the week. Alaunos Therapeutics bounced back from a big decline Thursday. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
US stocks edge higher ahead of expected interest rate hike
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 10:18 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72 points,...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunged Last Week But This Coin Bucked The Trend Decisively, Gaining Almost 13%
Sports and entertainment-focused Chiliz (CHZ) token emerged as the biggest gainer for the week ended Sept. 19. Gains in CHZ came at a time when large coins such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD plunged significantly in value. Top Gainers of Week Ending Sept. 12, 2022 (Data via...
US Stock Futures Drop Ahead Of Consumer Sentiment Report; FedEx Shares Plunge
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Friday after recording losses on Thursday. The Nasdaq 100 index dipped more than 200 points in the previous session following the release of several economic reports. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment report for September is scheduled for release at...
Benzinga
Chainlink Down More Than 8% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Chainlink's LINK/USD price has fallen 8.71% to $7.28. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% loss, moving from $7.98 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chainlink over the past...
Canadian dollar hits near 2-year low, TSX falls as sentiment sours
TORONTO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly two years against the greenback on Friday and Canada's stock market fell as investors grew cautious ahead of domestic inflation data and a Federal Reserve interest rate decision next week.
Stock Market Today: FedEx Warning Amplifies Wall Street Jitters
Stocks capped off a terrible week with another slide as a warning from one of Wall Street's bellwether firm's stoked concern about the U.S. economy. After Thursday's close, delivery giant FedEx (FDX, -21.4%) – whose financial results are often seen as a read on broader economic conditions – issued preliminary fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue figures that were well below estimates. The company cited a recent acceleration in "global volume softness," and specifically pointed to "macroeconomic weakness in Asia and service challenges in Europe." FDX also withdrew its outlook for the full fiscal year, and said it is initiating several cost-cutting measures to offset the effects of lowered demand, including deferring staff hiring, closing 90 FedEx office locations and ending Sunday operations for several FedEx Ground locations. The company is slated on the earnings calendar to report its full quarterly results after next Thursday's close.
Monday's Market Minute: A Busy Week for Investors and Traders
The Fed is the primary focal point. Let’s begin our look at the week ahead with the 2-day FOMC policy meeting, which begins Tuesday, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell expected to announce a 75-basis-points rate hike on Wednesday afternoon. However, there has been some speculation as to whether or not recent data warrants a full 1% rate hike. In addition to the Fed on Wednesday, this week keep an eye on some of the housing numbers that are due out. We have the Housing Market Index to begin the week today, Housing Starts and Permits on Tuesday, and Existing Home Sales and the MBA mortgage applications on Wednesday. On Thursday, keep an eye on Jobless Claims and Leading Indicators. Friday, we get a look at the PMI Composite Flash to cap off a busy week.
Why BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Is Soaring Today
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc BCAN shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced it signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Zigi Carmel Initiatives & Investments for $28 million in stock. Zigi Carmel Initiates & Investments holds the patent pending intellectual property for a therapeutic device that...
FedEx, Texas Instruments And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. FedEx Corp FDX issued preliminary results. The company said it now expects first-quarter revenue of approximately $23.2 billion and first-quarter adjusted earnings to be around $3.44 per share. FedEx has withdrawn its fiscal year 2023 earnings forecast. The company expects business conditions to weaken further in the second quarter. FedEx shares dipped 16.6% to $170.90 in the after-hours trading session.
Roblox Whale Trades For September 19
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roblox. Looking at options history for Roblox RBLX we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.
Analyst Ratings for PulteGroup
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on PulteGroup PHM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
5 High-Conviction Stocks to Buy in the Next Market Correction
Here are five stocks you can confidently buy and hold the next time the market crashes.
S&P 500 Rises 1%, InMed Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.68% to 32,370.32 while the NASDAQ rose 1.13% to 12,249.34. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.99% to 4,107.81. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
