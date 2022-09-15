Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Children Search For Their Mother Who Vanished From A Beauty Salon Parking Lot In AlabamaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPell City, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
Lass But Not Least: The wrong side of the tracks
By Ken Lass It has become impossible to live in Trussville and not be affected by the trains. They rumble and rattle through the city twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. Sooner or later, they will block or at least delay you from getting somewhere. This was not a problem when Trussville was […]
wbrc.com
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Drive in Jefferson County early Monday morning, according to ALGO Traffic crews. It happened around 3:51 a.m. No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved. Traffic was backed up for miles...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Two suspects in custody after manhunt in Jasper
JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jasper Police say they have two suspects in custody following a manhunt on September 18. Police searched for the suspects in the Eagle’s Circle subdivision. They asked residents to stay in their homes, lock their doors, and report anything to the Jasper Police. Jasper Police...
wbrc.com
Pedestrian killed on I-65 SB in Pelham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. The Pelham Police Department has shut down all lanes of I-65 southbound from exit 246 to exit 242. A pedestrian was hit and killed on Sunday, Sept. 18. Around 1:30 a.m. officers were notified of a stranded motorist in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Homicides up nearly 40% in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homicides are up nearly 40 percent in Birmingham compared to this time last year. In September 2021, there had only been 73 murders by this time. So far this year, 102 people have been killed in Birmingham. Birmingham Police were able to arrest four different suspects...
Birmingham woman killed in multi-vehicle crash
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham woman was fatally injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday, September 18, at approximately 3:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 76-year-old Shirley M. Blackmon sustained blunt force injuries while an occupant of a motor vehicle involved in a multi-vehicle wreck in the 2400 […]
Manhunt underway in Jasper for 2 suspects potentially armed
JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: As of 9:45 p.m., one suspect is in custody. Officers are still searching for another one. The Jasper Police Department is involved in a manhunt for two suspects who are potentially armed. According to JPD, the suspects are potentially armed in the area of Eagle’s Circle subdivision. Officers are asking […]
Motorcycle crash claims life of Talladega man
From The Tribune staff reports TALLADEGA COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Talladega man on Sunday, September 18, at approximately 4:14 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Andre L. Pickens, 56, was fatally injured when the 2005 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Into the Streets Day of Service at UAB on Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Volunteers came out to clean, educate, assist and improve the community through acts of service on Saturday at the University of Alabama, Birmingham. UAB students, faculty and staff come together twice a year for Into the Streets. Since the inaugural event in 1999, officials say volunteers have cleaned, organized, improved, and repaired areas throughout the city.
1 shot in Somerville Sunday afternoon
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies were called to the area of Dunn and Adams Streets in the town of Somerville shortly before 1 p.m.
Driver injured in accident at Talladega Short Track
LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Lincoln Fire Department is investigating an accident where a car was overturned, leaving the driver trapped. According to LFD, crews arrived to Talladega Short Track and responded to calls of a driver that had overturned their car and was trapped. The patient was trauma alerted and flown to UAB via air.
Decatur man indicted for murder after stabbing victim dies
A Morgan County Grand Jury has officially indicted a Decatur man for murder after authorities confirm that the victim in a stabbing later died from his injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hueytown man killed in Bessemer motorcycle crash
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A Hueytown man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Bessemer on Thursday, September 15, at approximately 11:51 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 38-year-old James David Townsend was the lone rider of a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling in the 4000 block of 9th Avenue North […]
Talladega man dead following motorcycle crash
Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.
Bham Now
Alabama Goods to add a new store in Hoover, expand operations
Alabama Goods, the popular Alabama-made specialty store, is expanding its operations and opening a new Hoover store in the summer of 2023. According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Alabama Goods is expanding its operations center in West Homewood so it can handle online and corporate sales. “Our website and...
WAFF
Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting in Somerville
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in Somerville Sunday. According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an incident in the area of Dunn and Adams St. Upon arrival, deputies discovered someone who...
Blount EMS to be replaced after 27 years of service
ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — After 27 years of service, Blount EMS is forced to call it quits. The move comes after the Blount County 911 board elected to enter into a contract with another provider: Lifeguard Ambulance. Blount EMS employees are understandably upset about the change after years of dedication to the community, but they understand […]
Woman faces $120K bond, identity theft charges
A Birmingham woman is facing a $120,000 bond after police say she committed identity theft at multiple Decatur banks.
WAFF
Racking Horse World Celebration underway for the final time in Celebration Arena venue
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Celebration Arena is hosting it’s 51st annual Racking Horse World Celebration. But after new owners purchased the building for 2.5 million dollars in July, the longtime event will be finding a new home outside of Priceville. “There’s people on these grounds that’s...
Jefferson County Sheriff Pettway addresses Center Point City Council
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Levie Pettway addressed the Center Point Council to discuss contract negotiation concerns during its city council meeting Thursday, September 14. Relocated to the Center Point Community Center on Sun Hill Road while City Hall undergoes mold mitigation, Pettway and several council members […]
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0